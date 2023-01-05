Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Ex-McDonald's CEO to pay SEC fine over allegations that he misrepresented his exit
Former McDonald's Chief Executive Officer Stephen Easterbrook agreed to pay $400,000 over allegations from U.S. regulators that he failed to disclose improper relationships with employees at the company. The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that Easterbrook didn't fully disclose violations of company policy leading up to his termination...
MySanAntonio
Bed Bath & Beyond's spiral quickened as suppliers lost patience
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bed Bath & Beyond's faster-than-expected decline toward bankruptcy happened in large part because suppliers began to ask for increasingly stringent payment terms and credit requirements heading into the pivotal holiday shopping season, according to people who have worked with the company.
MySanAntonio
Buffett's firm keeps selling BYD shares despite past praise
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company continues selling off its BYD shares despite the positive comments he has made about the Chinese electric car maker in the past, but Berkshire Hathaway remains a major shareholder. Berkshire said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange Monday that...
MySanAntonio
AstraZeneca to buy CinCor Pharma for up to $1.8 billion
AstraZeneca agreed to buy U.S. biotech CinCor Pharma for as much as $1.8 billion to gain a promising new treatment for hypertension and kidney disease. The deal is the first sizable one for Astra since the $39 billion takeover of rare-disease specialist Alexion Pharmaceuticals in 2021, and it's in keeping with Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot's strategy to beef up the U.K. drugmaker's pipeline.
Shopify is canceling meetings, but does that make staff any happier or more productive? Experts are divided on the new policy
The calendar cull will free up more than 76,500 hours of meetings.
MySanAntonio
Wells Fargo Fires Employee After Air India Flight Incident
(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. said it fired an employee after an incident in November aboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. The US bank didn’t provide details behind the act that led to the dismissal, but Indian media reported a top executive was drunk and allegedly urinated on a co-passenger during the flight.
MySanAntonio
Young, educated American men 'quiet quit' jobs the most during covid
Young American men and men with college degrees led the "quiet quitting" movement in the U.S., according to new research that sheds more light on the pandemic-induced phenomenon. Men aged 25 to 39 worked 16 fewer hours annually - voluntarily as opposed to layoffs - between 2019 and 2022, while...
MySanAntonio
Behind FTX's turbocharged push to attract small crypto savers
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Early last year, cryptocurrency exchange FTX US was setting its sights on a vast pool of money: individual retirement accounts, or IRAs. "We have IRAs trading on FTX today, and are making a push to serve this segment," Nate...
MySanAntonio
Jefferies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $140.9 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share. The investment banking and capital markets company posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period. For the year,...
MySanAntonio
U.S. corporations are still lining up to buy back their own shares
The rising threat of an economic recession has done nothing to dissuade Corporate America from spending big on its own shares. American firms announced a record $1.26 trillion of share buybacks in 2022, up 3% from a year ago, according to data compiled by Birinyi Associates. By the firm's estimate, companies executed on 82% of that total, spending $1.03 trillion. And the outlays aren't just to offset employee stock grants that would otherwise dilute ownership, Birinyi found. The number of shares outstanding has shrunk for the top buyers in recent years, a sign that those repurchases have bolstered equity prices, or in the case of 2022's bear market prevented losses from snowballing.
Comments / 0