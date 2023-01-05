Join SVA MA Curatorial Practice for Weekly Conversations With World-Renowned Curators and Museum Directors

A gallery owner who unwittingly bought two fake Andy Warhol paintings from the husband of missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe blasted him as a calculating smooth-talker who “knows how to play the legal system.” Brian Walshe, 47, who is charged with misleading police after allegedly lying about his movements around the time Ana vanished, was arrested in 2018 for selling the pieces he claimed were part of the artist’s 1978 “Shadows.” The buyer was Ron Rivlin, owner of Revolver Gallery in Los Angeles and one of the country’s top Warhol art dealers, The Daily Beast reported. “He knows how to play the legal...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO