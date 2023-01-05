The United States and Japan joined forces on Friday to launch a task force addressing the common trade agenda of fighting worker exploitation in international supply chains. Part of the larger U.S.-Japan Partnership on Trade, the task force represents an “opportunity” for the two countries to champion human rights and internationally recognized labor standards, including blocking the use of forced labor in supply chains through trade policy, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said. While concern over China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities wasn’t mentioned, its specter was undeniable amid the first anniversary of the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection...

