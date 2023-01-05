ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

POLITICO

Thousands of New York City nurses go on strike

Good morning and welcome to Monday's New York Health Care newsletter, where we keep you posted on what's coming up this week in health care news, and offer a look back at the important news from last week. Beat Memo. Over 7,000 nurses across the city went on strike Monday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Speaker McCarthy's first governing test

Brazilian police have cleared protesters from government offices after supporters of former Brazilian President JAIR BOLSONARO stormed Brazil’s congressional building, Supreme Court and presidential palace one week after ​​President LUIZ INÁCIO LULA DA SILVA’s inauguration. More from Olivia Olander and Nahal Toosi … AP: “Brazil authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters” … CNN: At least 12 journalists attacked.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Doctors press HHS to loosen test result rule

FIGHTING TO DELIVER BAD NEWS — Doctors are frustrated that patients are getting test results before they can explain them, POLITICO’s Ben Leonard reports. A recently implemented federal rule requires HHS to ensure that patients receive test results as soon as they become available, but doctors argue that they often need to add context and support to results before patients view them — even as technology has made the results easier to share.
MAINE STATE
POLITICO

How community colleges fit in to the promise of the CHIPS and Science Act

COMMUNITY COLLEGES COULD BE A KEY WORKFORCE LINK —Congress’ CHIPS and Science Act was signed into law on the promise of jump-starting research and development and building a more inclusive technical workforce. Community colleges, which serve the majority of higher education’s low-income students and students of color, must be included in the conversation, experts say.
MICHIGAN STATE
POLITICO

A troubling signal from America’s retirement accounts

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Sourcing Journal

US and Japan Tag Team to Fight Forced Labor

The United States and Japan joined forces on Friday to launch a task force addressing the common trade agenda of fighting worker exploitation in international supply chains. Part of the larger U.S.-Japan Partnership on Trade, the task force represents an “opportunity” for the two countries to champion human rights and internationally recognized labor standards, including blocking the use of forced labor in supply chains through trade policy, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said. While concern over China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities wasn’t mentioned, its specter was undeniable amid the first anniversary of the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection...
POLITICO

The Supreme Court case that has unions on edge

ON THE DOCKET: The Supreme Court on Tuesday is set to hear oral arguments in a case that is being closely watched by labor unions fearful that the conservative majority could undercut the appeal for workers to strike and sap authority from the National Labor Relations Board. At issue is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Legislatures up and running — in D.C. and the states

LET’S GET ROLLING: Even if you weren’t watching C-Span past midnight over the weekend, you probably know by now that Kevin McCarthyis the new House speaker. And as long promised, McCarthy immediately teed up a measure for a vote this week that would roll back new IRS enforcement money that Democrats approved last year — or targeting the 87,000 new IRS agents, as Republicans have misleadingly cast it.
WASHINGTON, DC
KXRM

Differences in the Trump, Biden classified document discoveries

The White House on Monday disclosed that lawyers for President Biden discovered what they called a “small number” of classified documents in November in an office Biden had used between his time serving as vice president and president. The documents were turned over the next day to the National Archives, and the White House said […]
COLORADO STATE
POLITICO

Miller Strategies staffs up for McCarthy boom

MILLER STRATEGIES ADDS 3: One of the lobbying shops that perhaps stands to gain most from Kevin McCarthy’s ascension to House speaker is growing its ranks ahead of a potential surge in business. Miller Strategies, which is run by longtime McCarthy confidant and fundraiser Jeff Miller, hired Stephen Ruppel, most recently McCarthy’s political director, as an associate principal.
The Conversation UK

What killer robots mean for the future of war

You might have heard of killer robots, slaughterbots or terminators – officially called lethal autonomous weapons (LAWs) – from films and books. And the idea of super-intelligent weapons running rampant is still science fiction. But as AI weapons become increasingly sophisticated, public concern is growing over fears about lack of accountability and the risk of technical failure.
POLITICO

Tallying the cost of Southwest’s meltdown

— Southwest Airlines says its nightmare Decembercould cost as much as $825 million. — McCarthy claims the speakershipafter concessions to conservatives. — Drone manufacturer DJI is banned from CESafter being blacklisted by the U.S. government. IT’S MONDAY: You’re reading Morning Transportation, your Washington policy guide to everything that moves. As...
COLORADO STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: What the ‘Three Amigos’ are looking for

THE TALENTED MR. SANTOS — The latest strangeness in the saga of freshman Rep. (and serial fabulist) GEORGE SANTOS (R-N.Y.):. — A Santos campaign aide allegedly impersonated KEVIN McCARTHY’s chief of staff to get money from top donors. CNBC’s Brian Schwartz reports that in both the 2020 and 2022 cycles,wealthy Republicans “received calls and emails from a man who said he was DAN MEYER, McCarthy’s chief of staff. … His name was actually SAM MIELE, and he worked for Santos raising money for his campaign, according to one GOP donor who contributed to Santos’ campaign.” (The Washington Times reported in December on the McCarthy staffer impersonation, but didn’t identify the staffer.)
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

The big question hanging over this week’s USMCA auto ruling

— How the United States responds to a ruling this week in a high-profile dispute over the automotive rules of origin could have serious consequences for the long-term credibility of the two-year-old agreement that the Trump administration negotiated to replace NAFTA. — The North American leaders have a long list...

