Read full article on original website
Related
Biden team preps for end to Covid's public health emergency — after one more extension
The Biden administration wants to lift the yearslong emergency declaration for the pandemic. But first, it needs to manage the latest Covid threat.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Russia’s Wagner group ramping up operations outside of Ukraine, U.S. warns
Internal documents show the private military group is expanding in Europe and Africa.
DeSantis’ lawsuit against Biden over immigration opens in Florida
DeSantis alleges the Biden administration allowed thousands of migrants into the U.S. each month by ignoring policies to detain them — with many winding up in Florida.
POLITICO
Thousands of New York City nurses go on strike
Good morning and welcome to Monday's New York Health Care newsletter, where we keep you posted on what's coming up this week in health care news, and offer a look back at the important news from last week. Beat Memo. Over 7,000 nurses across the city went on strike Monday...
POLITICO
Speaker McCarthy's first governing test
Brazilian police have cleared protesters from government offices after supporters of former Brazilian President JAIR BOLSONARO stormed Brazil’s congressional building, Supreme Court and presidential palace one week after President LUIZ INÁCIO LULA DA SILVA’s inauguration. More from Olivia Olander and Nahal Toosi … AP: “Brazil authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters” … CNN: At least 12 journalists attacked.
POLITICO
Doctors press HHS to loosen test result rule
FIGHTING TO DELIVER BAD NEWS — Doctors are frustrated that patients are getting test results before they can explain them, POLITICO’s Ben Leonard reports. A recently implemented federal rule requires HHS to ensure that patients receive test results as soon as they become available, but doctors argue that they often need to add context and support to results before patients view them — even as technology has made the results easier to share.
POLITICO
How community colleges fit in to the promise of the CHIPS and Science Act
COMMUNITY COLLEGES COULD BE A KEY WORKFORCE LINK —Congress’ CHIPS and Science Act was signed into law on the promise of jump-starting research and development and building a more inclusive technical workforce. Community colleges, which serve the majority of higher education’s low-income students and students of color, must be included in the conversation, experts say.
POLITICO
A troubling signal from America’s retirement accounts
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
US and Japan Tag Team to Fight Forced Labor
The United States and Japan joined forces on Friday to launch a task force addressing the common trade agenda of fighting worker exploitation in international supply chains. Part of the larger U.S.-Japan Partnership on Trade, the task force represents an “opportunity” for the two countries to champion human rights and internationally recognized labor standards, including blocking the use of forced labor in supply chains through trade policy, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said. While concern over China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities wasn’t mentioned, its specter was undeniable amid the first anniversary of the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection...
POLITICO
The Supreme Court case that has unions on edge
ON THE DOCKET: The Supreme Court on Tuesday is set to hear oral arguments in a case that is being closely watched by labor unions fearful that the conservative majority could undercut the appeal for workers to strike and sap authority from the National Labor Relations Board. At issue is...
POLITICO
Legislatures up and running — in D.C. and the states
LET’S GET ROLLING: Even if you weren’t watching C-Span past midnight over the weekend, you probably know by now that Kevin McCarthyis the new House speaker. And as long promised, McCarthy immediately teed up a measure for a vote this week that would roll back new IRS enforcement money that Democrats approved last year — or targeting the 87,000 new IRS agents, as Republicans have misleadingly cast it.
The fight over how to deliver bad news to patients
HHS has frustrated some doctors by requiring them to send patients test results before they have a chance to explain them.
Differences in the Trump, Biden classified document discoveries
The White House on Monday disclosed that lawyers for President Biden discovered what they called a “small number” of classified documents in November in an office Biden had used between his time serving as vice president and president. The documents were turned over the next day to the National Archives, and the White House said […]
POLITICO
Miller Strategies staffs up for McCarthy boom
MILLER STRATEGIES ADDS 3: One of the lobbying shops that perhaps stands to gain most from Kevin McCarthy’s ascension to House speaker is growing its ranks ahead of a potential surge in business. Miller Strategies, which is run by longtime McCarthy confidant and fundraiser Jeff Miller, hired Stephen Ruppel, most recently McCarthy’s political director, as an associate principal.
What killer robots mean for the future of war
You might have heard of killer robots, slaughterbots or terminators – officially called lethal autonomous weapons (LAWs) – from films and books. And the idea of super-intelligent weapons running rampant is still science fiction. But as AI weapons become increasingly sophisticated, public concern is growing over fears about lack of accountability and the risk of technical failure.
White House cooperating after Obama-era docs discovered, attorney says
Attorney General Merrick Garland referred the matter to the U.S. attorney in Chicago, John Lausch, for review, according to a person familiar with the decision.
POLITICO
Tallying the cost of Southwest’s meltdown
— Southwest Airlines says its nightmare Decembercould cost as much as $825 million. — McCarthy claims the speakershipafter concessions to conservatives. — Drone manufacturer DJI is banned from CESafter being blacklisted by the U.S. government. IT’S MONDAY: You’re reading Morning Transportation, your Washington policy guide to everything that moves. As...
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook PM: What the ‘Three Amigos’ are looking for
THE TALENTED MR. SANTOS — The latest strangeness in the saga of freshman Rep. (and serial fabulist) GEORGE SANTOS (R-N.Y.):. — A Santos campaign aide allegedly impersonated KEVIN McCARTHY’s chief of staff to get money from top donors. CNBC’s Brian Schwartz reports that in both the 2020 and 2022 cycles,wealthy Republicans “received calls and emails from a man who said he was DAN MEYER, McCarthy’s chief of staff. … His name was actually SAM MIELE, and he worked for Santos raising money for his campaign, according to one GOP donor who contributed to Santos’ campaign.” (The Washington Times reported in December on the McCarthy staffer impersonation, but didn’t identify the staffer.)
POLITICO
The big question hanging over this week’s USMCA auto ruling
— How the United States responds to a ruling this week in a high-profile dispute over the automotive rules of origin could have serious consequences for the long-term credibility of the two-year-old agreement that the Trump administration negotiated to replace NAFTA. — The North American leaders have a long list...
Comments / 0