Georgia State

The 12 most-watched bowl games of 2022-23

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I feel sorry for those who would rather rain all over the parades than simply sit back and enjoy college bowl games. Sure, if they aren’t part of the College Football Playoff, they ultimately mean very little, but the past few weeks have served as a great reminder of just how awesome college football is and how flat-out crazy bowl season can be.

The stadiums appear to lose a few thousand fans each year but that doesn’t mean folks aren’t still tuning in. In fact, they’re watching in massive numbers nationally regardless of the “significance” of “all these bowl games”.

As we head into the national championship game, here is a look at the 12 most-watched bowl games of the 2022-23 postseason courtesy of Show Buzz Daily.

12

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky

Syndication The Tennessean

Music City Bowl

Viewership: 2.966 million

Final score: Iowa 21, Kentucky 0

11

Liberty Bowl: Arkansas vs. Kansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Liberty Bowl

Viewership: 3.914 million

Final score: Arkansas 55, Kansas 53 (3 OT)

10

Holiday Bowl: Oregon vs. North Carolina

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Holiday Bowl

3.969 million viewers

Final score: Oregon 28, North Carolina 27

9

Cotton Bowl: Tulane vs. USC

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Cotton Bowl

4.165 million viewers

Final score: Tulane 46, USC 45

8

Alamo Bowl: Washington vs. Texas

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Alamo Bowl

4.778 million viewers

Washington 27, Texas 20

7

Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State vs. Oklahoma

USA TODAY SPORTS

Cheez-It Bowl

5.395 million viewers

Final score: Florida State 35, Oklahoma 32

6

Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Gator Bowl

5.766 million viewers

Final score: Notre Dame 45, South Carolina 38

5

Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Tennessee

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Orange Bowl

8.590 million viewers

Final score:

31, Clemson 14

4

Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Sugar Bowl

9.135 million viewers

Final score: Alabama 45, Kansas State 20

3

Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Rose Bowl

10.187 million viewers

Final score: Penn State 35, Utah 21

2

CFP Semi-final - Fiesta Bowl: Michigan vs. TCU

USA TODAY SPORTS

Fiesta Bowl

20.934 million viewers

Final score: TU 51, Michigan 45

1

CFP Semi-final - Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. Ohio State

USA TODAY SPORTS

Peach Bowl

21.736 million viewers

Final score: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41

