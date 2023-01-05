ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Gator Bowl most-watched non-New Year's Six bowl

By Geoffrey Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NTpPn_0k4kRouR00

Having Notre Dame in any bowl is bound to draw a lot of interest for that bowl. This year, the lucky recipient was the Gator Bowl. The Irish didn’t need to win to affect the interest in the game, but they beat South Carolina anyway. Call it a bonus for anyone who had anything significant invested in the game.

We now know how big the Gator Bowl viewership on ESPN was: 5.766 million. That makes it the most-watched bowl this year outside of any New Year’s Six bowl. Making it more impressive is that it beat out bowls that could have drawn more interest like Florida State and Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl and Washington and Texas in the Alamo Bowl. Instead, the Irish and Gamecocks have enough interest that they won the race for viewers.

Maybe Notre Dame and South Carolina will meet in a New Year’s Six bowl in the future. Until then, we have an idea of what the ratings would be.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision

A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

What John Calipari Said After Blowout Loss To Alabama

Kentucky was dismantled by Alabama this Saturday afternoon by a final score of 78-52. It marks the program's biggest loss in series history. The biggest issue for Kentucky was its inability to establish any rhythm on offense. The Wildcats' 52 points tie the fewest scored in a SEC game since John Calipari took over in 2009.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: Alabama Wide Receiver Flips His Transfer Commitment

After originally committing to Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights, former Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has seemingly had a change of heart. Taking to Twitter Sunday, the sophomore playmaker announced his decision to flip his commitment to Georgia Tech, a surprising move for the Florida native. A four-star recruit...
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral

ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Football Star Announces He's Returning

A top offensive player is returning to Ohio State for one more season. Cade Stover, who was the Buckeyes' starting tight end this season, is coming back for his fifth-year senior season in 2023. He made the announcement via Twitter. Stover finished the 2022 season with 36 receptions for 406...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Michigan Tonight

The college football world is thinking about what could have been for the Michigan Wolverines. TCU defeated Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and punched its ticket to tonight's National Championship game. Now, the Horned Frogs are getting absolutely walloped by the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia holds a 38-7 lead...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To What Georgia Said About Ohio State

On Monday night, the 2022 college football season finale between Georgia and TCU finally kicked off. The college football world has been waiting for the national title game and it's finally here. The early action was all Georgia - which was to be expected by the 13.5-point line in the Bulldogs favor.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Frontrunner Emerges For No. 1 Transfer QB Malik Hornsby

Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby could join a prominent Big Ten program. Hornsby is the top available quarterback on 247Sports' rankings after the 11 signal-callers above him found new homes for 2023. The outlet has a firm idea of where he could play next. Chris Hummer placed a Crystal Ball prediction...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Football World Reacts To 2023 Preseason Top 25 Rankings

The college football season still has one game left on its calendar, with No. 1 Georgia playing No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday night. But it's never too early to look ahead to next season, right?. Brett McMurphy has already released his way-too-early...
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Kentucky basketball message boards want John Calipari sent to the moon

In what’s been a disappointing season for Kentucky basketball, the Wildcats and John Calipari hit a low point against Alabama on Saturday. After yet another top-5 recruiting class, what started as a very promising Kentucky season has turned into a nightmare before our very eyes. The Wildcats 10-4 record is slightly misleading, as they’ve lost every tough test against a ranked opponent this season. This made facing a No. 7-ranked Alabama on the road a daunting feat, and one they surely did not pass.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Urban Meyer Update

Urban Meyer has an unfortunate update to his coaching resume this weekend. "Worst NFL head coach of all-time." Following the Jacksonville Jaguars' win over the Tennessee Titans, the AFC South franchise is now playoff bound. Trevor Lawrence and Co. are heading to the playoffs one year after firing former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL Team Reportedly Makes Decision On Jim Harbaugh

If Jim Harbaugh is going to be coaching in the National Football League next year, it'll reportedly be somewhere other than Carolina. While the Michigan Wolverines head coach reportedly made a push to speak with the Panthers, the team has reportedly decided to focus its coaching search efforts in other places.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

202K+
Followers
253K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy