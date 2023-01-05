Read full article on original website
League of Legends skin lines coming in 2023 include skins for Kalista, Aurelion Sol, Ivern, and Kled
Riot Games has initiated the 2023 League of Legends season with 12 new skins for players and a tease of the next skin lines that will come later this year. While the first skins of the year were already revealed in December, today Riot shared a bit of what the future holds and it includes the return of the fan-favorite “Cats vs Dogs” skin line and new fairy-tale cosmetics.
Riot confirms start times and dates for League of Legends ranked season 13
It is that time of the year again: the time to welcome a new League of Legends ranked season. The more competitive players can’t wait to start climbing the ranks of season 13, which comes with yet another jungle rework, new pings, the return of the Chemtech Drake, and the usual tweaks to items. And now, Riot Games has finally confirmed the actual time it begins.
Here are all the Season 2023 ranked rewards in League of Legends
With Riot Games ramping up towards League of Legends‘ new ranked season, players from around the world are preparing themselves for yet another battle towards the top of their respective solo queue ladders. With such grueling climbs ahead, many players are usually focused on two things when looking at...
Here are all of Aurelion Sol’s new abilities in League of Legends
Even though many know him as one of the most powerful beings in the League of Legends universe, Aurelion Sol has struggled within the game’s competitive scene, in both pro play and solo queue alike. His abilities and skills could not be applied to many different playstyles and team compositions, and as a result, the mighty creature never found a place to call home within the ever-evolving meta.
Tyler1 thinks Aurelion Sol’s rework will be ‘completely broken’
League of Legends streamer Tyler1 gave his thoughts on the newly announced rework for Aurelion Sol after viewing a sampler of the champion’s updated abilities on his livestream. Although Tyler1 commended Riot for giving Aurelion Sol an update that looks appealing and visually stimulating, the streamer is still nervous that the champion is going to be “completely broken” when his rework goes live later this year.
Riot is planning a new Neeko passive that will literally transform the League champion
If you’re a League of Legends player who has been waiting for some news on Runeterra’s favorite Curious Chameleon, you’re in luck. Riot Games’ developers have unveiled a new passive they are working on for Neeko that will leave players fooled and frustrated on Summoner’s Rift.
Overwatch 2 player suggests how games could improve by adding a mechanic seen in multiple Riot titles
One Overwatch 2 fan believes the game would benefit from allowing players to vote to forfeit a match—and they aren’t alone. On the Overwatch subreddit, Reddit user saalamander asked fans earlier today if they believe Overwatch 2 should incorporate a “vote to forfeit” option specifically in ranked matches. The game already allows players to leave ongoing quick match games without penalty, but if a player leaves a ranked round before it’s over, they’ll be hit with a leaver penalty and matchmaking will not bring another player in to replace them.
NiP rounds out CS:GO lineup with former NAVI young star
Ninjas in Pyjamas has completed its CS:GO roster with the addition of Danyyl “headtr1ck” Valitov today, confirming multiple reports that emerged during the offseason. The 18-year-old is another talent who comes from Natus Vincere’s academy setup, like b1t and M0NESY, and he’s been looking to join a tier-one organization since September 2022 after he stood in for NAVI’s main team at BLAST Premier Fall Groups. The Ukrainian organization agreed to negotiate with headtr1ck and sold him to NiP during the lead-up for 2023.
How to fix ‘stuck on applying update’ error in Overwatch 2
As a live-service title, Overwatch 2 receives updates every few weeks from Blizzard to bring new content into the game, as well as balance the various playable heroes into less volatile states. Like updates for any other game, these infrequent changes to Overwatch 2 require periods of maintenance to be implemented, which can sometimes take upwards of a few hours prior to completion.
Why did Fortnite remove the Shockwave Hammer?
Fortnite is one of the most-played games in the world right now thanks to its five-plus years of community building. Throughout that time, Epic Games has consistently changed the way the game is played through new POIs, mechanics, and weapons. But this doesn’t always end well. Sometimes, Epic has to disable the weapons it just put into the game due to bugs.
These are all of Ahri’s updated splash arts in League of Legends
After a year of teasing the League of Legends community, Riot Games has revealed the art and sustainability update for Runeterra’s favorite nine-tailed fox, Ahri. The swift-moving mage has been one of the most popular champions in the game and has gained even more traction since her gameplay changes at the start of 2022.
Over 500 million games of League of Legends were played in 2022
League of Legends’ official Instagram account recently shared the number of minions slayed by all League players in 2022. With an impressive one trillion minions taken down last year, 2022 might be one of the most fruitful years for the game. The account also said it would take over 25,000 years for that many minions to spawn in one game. With those numbers revealed it only takes some math to roughly estimate how many games of League were played in 2022.
New year, new Season Kickoff: Riot details League’s new international competition
Whenever one door closes, another opens, and Riot Games is opening a fun new entryway for competitive League of Legends fans heading into 2023 with the new Season Kickoff event. At the start of December 2022, the new competition was revealed with very limited information surrounding it, only stating that...
Riot devs show off Neeko mid-scope abilities in new teaser video
Riot Games yesterday revealed a number of changes coming to Neeko in League of Legends this year, and one of the developers showcased them on Twitter. Riot’s TheTruexy, one of the game developers for League, posted a short video of Neeko’s updated abilities. In the video, we can see some changes to her passive, which are the main goal in her mid-scope update.
New year, new Lunar Gods and Mythmakers skins coming to League
League of Legends players will soon see the arrival of more Lunar Gods and Mythmakers right before the new Lunar Year begins. The 12 new skins, including two Prestige editions, will land on the Rift with patches 13.1 and 13.2, which will close out the first month of the new year.
An adorable mage and an edgy assassin are League’s new champions for 2023
League of Legends players will welcome Milio, an adorable mage, and Naafiri, the edgy assassin, as the next champions to be unleashed on the Rift by Riot Games this year. After revealing some general information about the next two League champions in 2021, Riot finally disclosed their names and some more info on both their stories today.
‘Extremely underwhelming’: League’s latest cinematic leaves sour taste in fans’ mouths
League of Legends’ latest cinematic for the start of the 2023 ranked season dropped today, but fans are far from being satisfied with it. Unlike previous cinematics that kicked off the year, this one doesn’t feature any champions from the roster and has no action whatsoever. The fans simply hear a voiceover that talks about moving forward despite great challenges and failures.
The 5 best custom game codes in Overwatch 2
If you love Overwatch 2 and haven’t given the Custom Games mode much of a look, here is your sign to try it out. Custom games in Overwatch 2 range from practical aim training workshops that can help you isolate abilities to master a hero, to fun and meaningless game modes that highlight the true possibility of the workshop in the original Overwatch.
Disguised Toast unveils Disguised roster on eve of NA VALORANT Challengers League open qualifier
After much anticipation, streaming superstar and OfflineTV member DisguisedToast has officially announced the formation of his pro VALORANT team, which will compete under the simplistic name of Disguised, or DSG. The official roster consists of the players first reported to be joining the team by Dot Esports: former T1 in-game...
Outsiders turn to fresh CS:GO blood after ditching n0rb3r7 just two months after IEM Rio Major win
Despite recently lifting the IEM Rio Major trophy, Outsiders have removed David “n0rb3r7” Danielyan from their active Counter-Strike roster and will be replacing him with young gun Aleksandr “KaiR0N-” Anashkin. The 18-year-old sported the Aurora jersey prior to his arrival in the major winning team. KaiR0N...
