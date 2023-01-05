League of Legends’ official Instagram account recently shared the number of minions slayed by all League players in 2022. With an impressive one trillion minions taken down last year, 2022 might be one of the most fruitful years for the game. The account also said it would take over 25,000 years for that many minions to spawn in one game. With those numbers revealed it only takes some math to roughly estimate how many games of League were played in 2022.

