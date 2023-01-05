Read full article on original website
Related
Ashley Olsen’s Secret Wedding: Everything We Know About Her Marriage to Louis Eisner
According to a new report from Page Six, the television star-turned-fashion mogul wed longtime beau Louis Eisner in a private ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Not much is known about the wedding, which was held at a private home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles. It's believed about 50 guests were in attendance, and a source told Page Six the wedding "went late" into the night.
Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus’ New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
You won't have to wait until summer for Miley Cyrus' new album, Endless Summer Vacation. On Thursday (Jan. 5), the "Wrecking Ball" singer announced her latest album via a trailer posted to her official YouTube account. The video features Cyrus reciting a short dialogue over various close-up shots. The pop...
‘Glass Onion’ Is Already One Of Netflix’s Most-Watched Movies Ever
If you wanted to know why Netflix was so willing to fork over hundreds of millions of dollars for the rights to two Knives Out sequels, here is your answer. After just 10 days on the streaming service, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has already cracked the top 10 list of the most watched Netflix films in the history of the company. Over the week between Christmas and New Year’s, Netflix subscribers watched a total of 127 million hours of the film — more than triple the second-most-watched film on the service, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (41 million hours viewed). And the third-most-watched film last week was the original Benoit Blanc mystery from writer/director Rian Johnson, Knives Out.
Snoop Dogg’s New Funko Store is Officially Open, Stocked With a New Line of Snoop Dogg Funko Pop Toys
Snoop Dogg first announced in 2022 that he was opening a Funko store in Los Angeles. The store carries Snoop Dogg's new line of Funko Pop toys.
50 Albums Turning 50 in 2023
When you look at the classic albums that arrived in 1973, it’s hard to imagine a better year for rock fans. Pink Floyd released its magnum opus, The Dark Side of the Moon in March 1973, which has sold over 50 million albums worldwide. The British group's eighth studio album logged 736 weeks on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart before finally making an exit in July 1988. But it's continued to make intermittent returns to the chart since then, spending a total of 962 weeks in and out of the lineup as of December 2022.
This Old Taylor Swift and Ellen DeGeneres Interview Is Seriously Messed Up
A 10-year-old Taylor Swift interview from The Ellen DeGeneres Show has gone viral, even prompting model and actress Emily Ratajkowski to weigh in. Posted by @thatnostalgicgirl on TikTok, the viral clip begins by showing Swift speaking on a radio show in more recent years. "I was like, 23 and people...
Women Are Sharing Movies And TV Shows They Say Don't Deserve Their Reputation As "Empowering For Women"
Well, I'm never gonna be able to look at Rocket Power the same again.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0