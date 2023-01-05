ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 Lite FM

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Ashley Olsen’s Secret Wedding: Everything We Know About Her Marriage to Louis Eisner

According to a new report from Page Six, the television star-turned-fashion mogul wed longtime beau Louis Eisner in a private ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Not much is known about the wedding, which was held at a private home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles. It's believed about 50 guests were in attendance, and a source told Page Six the wedding "went late" into the night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
94.3 Lite FM

‘Glass Onion’ Is Already One Of Netflix’s Most-Watched Movies Ever

If you wanted to know why Netflix was so willing to fork over hundreds of millions of dollars for the rights to two Knives Out sequels, here is your answer. After just 10 days on the streaming service, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has already cracked the top 10 list of the most watched Netflix films in the history of the company. Over the week between Christmas and New Year’s, Netflix subscribers watched a total of 127 million hours of the film — more than triple the second-most-watched film on the service, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (41 million hours viewed). And the third-most-watched film last week was the original Benoit Blanc mystery from writer/director Rian Johnson, Knives Out.
94.3 Lite FM

50 Albums Turning 50 in 2023

When you look at the classic albums that arrived in 1973, it’s hard to imagine a better year for rock fans. Pink Floyd released its magnum opus, The Dark Side of the Moon in March 1973, which has sold over 50 million albums worldwide. The British group's eighth studio album logged 736 weeks on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart before finally making an exit in July 1988. But it's continued to make intermittent returns to the chart since then, spending a total of 962 weeks in and out of the lineup as of December 2022.
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy