Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Riot is planning a new Neeko passive that will literally transform the League champion
If you’re a League of Legends player who has been waiting for some news on Runeterra’s favorite Curious Chameleon, you’re in luck. Riot Games’ developers have unveiled a new passive they are working on for Neeko that will leave players fooled and frustrated on Summoner’s Rift.
dotesports.com
The 5 best custom game codes in Overwatch 2
If you love Overwatch 2 and haven’t given the Custom Games mode much of a look, here is your sign to try it out. Custom games in Overwatch 2 range from practical aim training workshops that can help you isolate abilities to master a hero, to fun and meaningless game modes that highlight the true possibility of the workshop in the original Overwatch.
dotesports.com
Who is Milio, League of Legends’ upcoming male enchanter?
League of Legends’ next support champion, an enchanter named Milio, has been officially announced by Riot Games. The champion will likely be the first new addition to League’s roster in 2023. Milio is set to be League’s first male enchanter since Taric, who was originally released in 2009...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 fans debate what hero should get the next Mythic skin—and it’s not who you think
Overwatch 2 fans have put forward their suggestions for which hero should receive the next Mythic skin. Reddit user sleepyaoe recently asked users who they think will get the next skin “based off of pure speculation.” “We can’t say much considering the next patch hasn’t even been teased yet, but I’m curious. I have a feeling it’ll be a support character considering last [patch’s skin] was a damage [and] this one was a tank,” they said in their post.
dotesports.com
King of Fighters XV unloads full 2023 content roadmap with dates, character reveals
King of Fighters XV is set to have a huge 2023 with important quality-of-life updates and multiple pieces of DLC expected to keep the battle rolling through the end of the year. And players won’t have to wait long to see the first wave of new content hit the game either.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 player suggests how games could improve by adding a mechanic seen in multiple Riot titles
One Overwatch 2 fan believes the game would benefit from allowing players to vote to forfeit a match—and they aren’t alone. On the Overwatch subreddit, Reddit user saalamander asked fans earlier today if they believe Overwatch 2 should incorporate a “vote to forfeit” option specifically in ranked matches. The game already allows players to leave ongoing quick match games without penalty, but if a player leaves a ranked round before it’s over, they’ll be hit with a leaver penalty and matchmaking will not bring another player in to replace them.
dotesports.com
How to fix ‘stuck on applying update’ error in Overwatch 2
As a live-service title, Overwatch 2 receives updates every few weeks from Blizzard to bring new content into the game, as well as balance the various playable heroes into less volatile states. Like updates for any other game, these infrequent changes to Overwatch 2 require periods of maintenance to be implemented, which can sometimes take upwards of a few hours prior to completion.
dotesports.com
An adorable mage and an edgy assassin are League’s new champions for 2023
League of Legends players will welcome Milio, an adorable mage, and Naafiri, the edgy assassin, as the next champions to be unleashed on the Rift by Riot Games this year. After revealing some general information about the next two League champions in 2021, Riot finally disclosed their names and some more info on both their stories today.
dotesports.com
League of Legends skin lines coming in 2023 include skins for Kalista, Aurelion Sol, Ivern, and Kled
Riot Games has initiated the 2023 League of Legends season with 12 new skins for players and a tease of the next skin lines that will come later this year. While the first skins of the year were already revealed in December, today Riot shared a bit of what the future holds and it includes the return of the fan-favorite “Cats vs Dogs” skin line and new fairy-tale cosmetics.
dotesports.com
IRL Kid Invoker: SEA pubstar reaches Immortal rank in Dota 2 at just 12 years old
Dota 2 is one of the most competitive games in the MOBA genre. While it takes no effort to launch the game, climbing Dota 2’s ranked ladder can take an immense level of commitment, unless you are born with a gift like RISHI RAIN GAMING, a 12-year-old who reached Immortal rank in the SEA server.
dotesports.com
The best MX9 loadout in Warzone 2
With over 50 weapons to choose from, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a gun for basically everybody, including the MX9 submachine gun. The MX9 is part of the Bruen Bullpup weapon platform in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, and it’s unlocked by leveling up the STB 556 assault rifle all the way to level 13.
dotesports.com
Latest Pokémon News: Paradox Pokémon cleared for Scarlet and Violet Ranked Series 2 and Go players riot over Eggs
If you’re one of the many Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players who have grown to love the mighty Paradox Pokémon introduced in the Generation IX titles, you’re in luck. From Feb. 1 onward, they’ll be available in Ranked Battles. The news broke out today and its music How to evolve Swirlix into Slurpuff in Pokémon Goto the ears of just about everyone.
dotesports.com
All Warzone 2 hidden cache locations
Looting is half the fight in any battle royale game, and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is no different from other games in the genre like Apex Legends or Fortnite. You need to equip yourself with the best weapons possible, and those are procured by grabbing money and getting a little lucky with the items you find in Al Mazrah itself. But the fight for loot can be hastened by finding hidden caches that are scattered across the island.
dotesports.com
League is getting a ‘hangry jungler’ and ‘artistic mid laner’ as new champions later this year
Riot Games divulged its plans for League of Legends in the first part of 2023 in today’s LoL Pls video, including new skin lines, champion updates, and new additions to the Rift. League players will first see the arrival of Milio and Naafiri to the Rift as new champions this year. But after them, they’ll have to welcome a “hangry jungler” and “artistic mid laner.”
dotesports.com
League devs still watching ‘healing outliers’ and already planning more Grievous Wounds changes
Healing and shielding have virtually always been an immeasurable source of frustration for almost all League of Legends players, rendering champions like Irelia, Aatrox, and Udyr unkillable raid bosses. Fortunately, Riot Games is looking to fix the major healing outliers and adjust Grevious Wounds. In the spirit of the Riot...
dotesports.com
VALORANT Challengers full team list led by G2, TSM, and top NA teams
Several top teams from North America have been directly invited to the VALORANT Challengers circuit, hosted by Knights Arena, while another four will face off against each other to qualify next week, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Fan favorites in the region such as TSM and FaZe have been invited...
dotesports.com
Tyler1 thinks Aurelion Sol’s rework will be ‘completely broken’
League of Legends streamer Tyler1 gave his thoughts on the newly announced rework for Aurelion Sol after viewing a sampler of the champion’s updated abilities on his livestream. Although Tyler1 commended Riot for giving Aurelion Sol an update that looks appealing and visually stimulating, the streamer is still nervous that the champion is going to be “completely broken” when his rework goes live later this year.
dotesports.com
Apex players think they’ve found the perfect Horizon nerf to stop her being ‘overpowered’
Apex Legends has a deadly cast of 23 playable characters with a variety of different abilities for gamers to test out and find their style. Horizon is one of the Legends players can use in their battle royale matches. She was introduced in Season Seven and sports a series of abilities that make her sneakier than the average legend.
dotesports.com
Here are all the Season 2023 ranked rewards in League of Legends
With Riot Games ramping up towards League of Legends‘ new ranked season, players from around the world are preparing themselves for yet another battle towards the top of their respective solo queue ladders. With such grueling climbs ahead, many players are usually focused on two things when looking at...
dotesports.com
New year, new Season Kickoff: Riot details League’s new international competition
Whenever one door closes, another opens, and Riot Games is opening a fun new entryway for competitive League of Legends fans heading into 2023 with the new Season Kickoff event. At the start of December 2022, the new competition was revealed with very limited information surrounding it, only stating that...
Comments / 0