Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Radford: The disappearing phantomCheryl E PrestonRadford, VA
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Freeze Your Glass Off Fridays at Mountain Lake Lodge where DIrty Dancing was filmedCheryl E PrestonPembroke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
Georgia Southern CB transfer Derrick Canteen talks Virginia Tech visit
Virginia Tech hosted a small handful of official visitors over the past few days, taking advantage of a new NCAA bylaw that allows mid-year transfer enrollees the opportunity to visit college campuses between January 4-8. One of those visitors was Georgia Southern cornerback Derrick Canteen. “It was good,” Canteen said...
247Sports
Cattoor Injury Leads to Offensive Struggles for Virginia Tech
After a 68-65 loss to Clemson inside Cassell Coliseum on Wednesday night, Virginia Tech has now dropped three straight ACC games to fall to 11-4 (1-3) overall. The big development in the last three games was the injury late in the Boston College game to starting guard Hunter Cattoor. Combined...
gobblercountry.com
Jason Brown Transfers to Jackson State
Former Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback, Jason Brown, has transferred to play the same position for the Jackson State Tigers. Recently JSU has enjoyed the spotlight due to the celebrity of their previous head coach, Deion Sanders, and his shrewd use of NIL compensation and promotion of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to pull top high school talent away from the FBS and Power Five universities. Prior to his father being hired as the next head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes, former four-star prospect Shedeur Sanders was the starting QB for the Tigers. But, with Sanders following his dad to Colorado, the 6’2” 230 pounds Jason Brown figures to compete for the Tigers’ starting job.
Schedule for second Battle for the Springhouse tournament released
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — After a successful first year, the Battle for the Springhouse is returning for a second year inside the largest ballroom at The Greenbrier, Colonial Hall. Players and coaches will have the opportunity to face high level competition and learn about America’s Resort. Four of the top high school girls’ […]
kentuckytoday.com
Black gold is goal for Virginia biochar startup
FLOYD, Va. (AP) — Bio is business in this bucolic community, where a high-tech biochar facility readies for production. The wood-based biochar that Jack Wall and Jeff Wade are readying to cook is turned into such pure carbon, you could eat the stuff, Wall said. But there are better uses.
'Mega Millions' Players In Virginia, Maryland Holding On To Uncashed $1M Tickets
The DMV proved to be the place to play “Mega Millions” as two winning $1 million tickets are burning a hole in lottery players’ pockets in Virginia and Maryland to kick off the new year.There was no grand prize-winning $785 million jackpot winner on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but one winning seven-figure “Me…
theriver953.com
Global Advanced Materials Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced. materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in. Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast...
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Virginia
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Virginia is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team? MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Wine Growers Dealing with Higher Costs
Virginia Wine Growers are dealing with higher input costs. Some are passing the increase on to consumers. Virginia Wine Growers are dealing with higher input costs. Some are passing the increase on to consumers. Rescued Envigo beagles reunite in Roanoke. Last Summer, Angels of Assisi rescued over 100 beagles from...
WDBJ7.com
Two years later: A look at southwest Virginia’s January 6 cases
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On January 6, 2021, a mob breached the Capitol building Washington D.C. while Congress was certifying the official presidential election results. Since then, six people from southwest Virginia have been arrested for their role in the riot, some tried and convicted. They are among the more than 950 people arrested for their alleged participation.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Fishing University TV show episode featuring SML to air
The Bedford County Department of Tourism announced Thursday that it partnered with the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce and Mariners Landing to host the television show Fishing University, which airs on the Outdoor Channel and World Fishing Network. The episode was filmed on Smith Mountain Lake in October...
WSLS
Mixed bag of rain, wintry precipitation make for an unpleasant Sunday
ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend with mainly dry, but chilly weather. Winter’s chill sticks with us today, but we’ll also throw some precipitation into the mix. I say precipitation because it could be rain for some of you and a wintry mix of snow, sleet and/or freezing rain for others. The chance for wintry precipitation has prompted a winter weather advisory for parts of the area.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Tracy Hurd Willard
At age 55, our dear sweet, Tracy Hurd Willard of Vinton, VA, escaped her earthly tent quickly, graciously and peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022, surrounded by friends and family. With worship music playing and our hands laid on her, we prayed her out of this world into the next. Our hearts ache for ourselves but we rejoice and praise God for His mercies.
WDBJ7.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million purchased in Roanoke County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Roanoke County is now worth $1 million, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Clearbrook Mini Mart at 5469 Franklin Road. The winning numbers for the January 3 drawing were 25-29-33-41-44, and the Mega Ball...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages
A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages. A house bill being considered...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Wintry Weather Sunday
We have Winter Weather Advisories for our region along and west of the Blue Ridge. The types of winter precipitation will vary with freezing rain and sleet the greater threat along I-81 and the Blue Ridge and snow more likely in the WV Mountains. This wintry precipitation is part of...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Gary Jack Buckner
Gary Jack Buckner, 69, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, Cleven Jack Buckner; and a special brother-in-law, Gary “Billy” Roop. Survivors include his mother, Edna Buckner; brothers and sister-in-law, Audie and Sandy Buckner, and Larry Buckner and...
wfxrtv.com
Judge dismisses Southwest Virginia legal aid in Massie’s Mobile Home unlawful exclusion suit
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– After a Montgomery County judge dismissed 12 unlawful exclusion suits, against Massie MHP LLC, filed by Southwest Virginia Legal Aid, residents walked away disappointed, and upset. Although slight dismay spread through the courtroom, tenants tell WFXR the fight is not over. On Nov. 15th of 2022,...
247Sports
69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0