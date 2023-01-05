ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Cattoor Injury Leads to Offensive Struggles for Virginia Tech

After a 68-65 loss to Clemson inside Cassell Coliseum on Wednesday night, Virginia Tech has now dropped three straight ACC games to fall to 11-4 (1-3) overall. The big development in the last three games was the injury late in the Boston College game to starting guard Hunter Cattoor. Combined...
BLACKSBURG, VA
gobblercountry.com

Jason Brown Transfers to Jackson State

Former Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback, Jason Brown, has transferred to play the same position for the Jackson State Tigers. Recently JSU has enjoyed the spotlight due to the celebrity of their previous head coach, Deion Sanders, and his shrewd use of NIL compensation and promotion of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to pull top high school talent away from the FBS and Power Five universities. Prior to his father being hired as the next head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes, former four-star prospect Shedeur Sanders was the starting QB for the Tigers. But, with Sanders following his dad to Colorado, the 6’2” 230 pounds Jason Brown figures to compete for the Tigers’ starting job.
JACKSON, MS
kentuckytoday.com

Black gold is goal for Virginia biochar startup

FLOYD, Va. (AP) — Bio is business in this bucolic community, where a high-tech biochar facility readies for production. The wood-based biochar that Jack Wall and Jeff Wade are readying to cook is turned into such pure carbon, you could eat the stuff, Wall said. But there are better uses.
FLOYD, VA
theriver953.com

Global Advanced Materials Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced. materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in. Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?  MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Wine Growers Dealing with Higher Costs

Virginia Wine Growers are dealing with higher input costs. Some are passing the increase on to consumers. Virginia Wine Growers are dealing with higher input costs. Some are passing the increase on to consumers. Rescued Envigo beagles reunite in Roanoke. Last Summer, Angels of Assisi rescued over 100 beagles from...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Two years later: A look at southwest Virginia’s January 6 cases

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On January 6, 2021, a mob breached the Capitol building Washington D.C. while Congress was certifying the official presidential election results. Since then, six people from southwest Virginia have been arrested for their role in the riot, some tried and convicted. They are among the more than 950 people arrested for their alleged participation.
VIRGINIA STATE
Smith Mountain Eagle

Fishing University TV show episode featuring SML to air

The Bedford County Department of Tourism announced Thursday that it partnered with the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce and Mariners Landing to host the television show Fishing University, which airs on the Outdoor Channel and World Fishing Network. The episode was filmed on Smith Mountain Lake in October...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Mixed bag of rain, wintry precipitation make for an unpleasant Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend with mainly dry, but chilly weather. Winter’s chill sticks with us today, but we’ll also throw some precipitation into the mix. I say precipitation because it could be rain for some of you and a wintry mix of snow, sleet and/or freezing rain for others. The chance for wintry precipitation has prompted a winter weather advisory for parts of the area.
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Tracy Hurd Willard

At age 55, our dear sweet, Tracy Hurd Willard of Vinton, VA, escaped her earthly tent quickly, graciously and peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022, surrounded by friends and family. With worship music playing and our hands laid on her, we prayed her out of this world into the next. Our hearts ache for ourselves but we rejoice and praise God for His mercies.
VINTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages

A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages. A house bill being considered...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Wintry Weather Sunday

We have Winter Weather Advisories for our region along and west of the Blue Ridge. The types of winter precipitation will vary with freezing rain and sleet the greater threat along I-81 and the Blue Ridge and snow more likely in the WV Mountains. This wintry precipitation is part of...
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Gary Jack Buckner

Gary Jack Buckner, 69, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, Cleven Jack Buckner; and a special brother-in-law, Gary “Billy” Roop. Survivors include his mother, Edna Buckner; brothers and sister-in-law, Audie and Sandy Buckner, and Larry Buckner and...
RADFORD, VA
