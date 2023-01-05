ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCF transfer C Matt Lee commits to Miami over Oklahoma

Offensive line coach Alex Mirabal once said that you would have to “cut off his arms and legs” before his group was a weakness at the University of Miami. Well, in year one of the Mario Cristobal era, things weren’t strong enough up front. There was only so much Mirabal and Cristobal could do about it after they arrived in their home town after leaving Oregon.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Ohio State finishes at No. 4 in final AP Poll of 2022

The college football world crowned its national champion on Monday night. After more than four months of competition across the country, the sport has its top dog. Defending champion Georgia defeated TCU 65-7 in the College Football Playoff title game, bringing an end to the 2022 college football season. It will be painful for Ohio State fans to deal with that final game, knowing their team was a 50-yard field goal away from competing for the national championship.
COLUMBUS, OH
