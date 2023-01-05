Offensive line coach Alex Mirabal once said that you would have to “cut off his arms and legs” before his group was a weakness at the University of Miami. Well, in year one of the Mario Cristobal era, things weren’t strong enough up front. There was only so much Mirabal and Cristobal could do about it after they arrived in their home town after leaving Oregon.

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO