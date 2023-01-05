ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge seeks to replace 50-year-old lift to enhance guest experience

By Spencer McKee
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
This image shows a comparison of current site conditions (top) and proposed site conditions (bottom). Credit: USFS.

The US Forest Service is seeking feedback from the public related to a proposal for a lift replacement at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

The resort is seeking to replace their 50-year-old, two-person '5-Chair' lift with a modern, high-speed detachable quad lift. Those familiar with Breckenridge Resort will recognize this as the lift that services the large terrain park at the base of Peak 8, also allowing direct access to beginner runs without requiring the skiing of intermediate runs – not the case with the two larger lifts at this base area (Rip's Ride provides similar beginner access, but is much smaller).

While most of the proposed lift would be located on private land, three to four upper towers and the top terminal would be located on land managed by the US Forest Service, which also happens to be included in Breckenridge Ski Resort's permit area.

A look at the proposed change. Map: USFS.

The reasons behind the lift replacement are stated as enhancing the recreational experience for many beginner to low-intermediate level slopegoers, to better provide direct access to Peak 8 and terrain parks on Park Lane and Freeway trails, and to reduce congestion at the Peak 8 base area.

This chairlift replacement would also correlate with a reconfiguration of the Peak 8 learning area, which would take place on private, resort-owned land.

“Before we complete our environmental review of the proposal, we want to hear any comments or concerns from the public,” said Dillon District Ranger Adam Bianchi.

Comments can be made here, requested by February 2.

