How J.T. Compher became faceoff dynamo for Avalanche: ‘It’s the studying’

Follow J.T. Compher during TV timeouts at Ball Arena and witness a crafty NHL veteran perfecting his craft in the faceoff circle.

Why is he talking to the officials?

“Getting to know the linesmen a bit and how they want the draws to go and what they’re looking for that night,” Compher explained recently from the Avs dressing room. “Trying to have a relationship with them so you know what they’re looking for. Most (officials) are about the same. But, sometimes, there is a little wrinkle here or there.”

The extreme attention to detail is working. Compher leads the team in total faceoff wins (370) and ranks tied for No. 11 in the NHL. He’s winning 49.7% of those draws. And, in December, Compher became the first Avalanche player since Joe Sakic to win at least 200 faceoffs in a single month.

J.T. Compher ranks ninth in the @NHL in faceoff wins this season with 357 (357-353, 50.3%). He leads the league with 208 faceoff wins this month (208-172, 54.8%), the first @Avalanche player to win over 200 draws in a single month since Joe Sakic (223) in November of 2002 pic.twitter.com/RBpFPYf7NT — Brendan McNicholas (@bmcnich) December 31, 2022

Elite company.

“In this league, as you get more faceoffs under your belt, more experience is a huge thing,” Compher said. “You learn different ways to win draws against different guys that you’ve seen more often. That probably has a lot to do with how many draws I was taking as well.”

Compher’s ascension to Avalanche draw dynamo is two-fold. The nearly month-long injury absence of Nathan MacKinnon created a need. Preparation collided with opportunity to give Compher a platform to shine on the top line until MacKinnon’s return.

“He’s been working at it extremely hard. More than just on the ice. It’s the studying,” coach Jared Bednar said. “Reality is that veteran guys get a little bit more respect from the officials even in that regard. He spends a lot of time talking to those guys. You’ll see him the timeouts, if he gets kicked out (of the circle) a few times, he wants to go over and get exact clarity.

“He’s adding some tools to his trade when it comes to faceoffs.”

Forward Logan O’Connor added: “He’s definitely capitalizing on his opportunities and playing well with a lot of confidence.”

Compher is on track for a career-best season with 22 points (seven goals) nearing the halfway point. He’s centering the team’s second line. Bednar said: "I would say it’s probably his best start opening a season to Christmastime. Consistent work and production."

Compher regularly studies game film on opposing centermen for a leg-up in the faceoff circle. He’s especially humble about the positive results.

“I don’t know if I can point to one thing,” Compher said. “I think playing with a little bit of confidence.”

GAMER BOX

Canucks 4, Avalanche 2

What happened: The Avs extended their losing streak to five games with an embarrassing defeat in Vancouver.

What went right: Colorado started the game well. Forward Mikko Rantanen scored on the power play to give the Avs an early lead. It broke the Avs’ 0-for-11 power play streak entering the game. Defenseman Sam Girard opened the second period with a goal (his third of the season).

What went wrong: Colorado melted down over a three-minute stretch of the second period. Forward Andrei Kuzmenko scored consecutive goals that tied the game. Then forward Brock Boeser put Vancouver ahead, 3-2. All three goals resulted from serious defensive lapses. The Avs committed eight penalties on the night (including a 10-minute unsportsmanlike conduct against forward Andrew Cogliano). Vancouver closed the game with an empty net goal. It was arguably the Avalanche's worst game of the season.

Between the pipes: Starting goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 39-of-42 saves. In the second period, he slammed his stick against the net in frustration after a defensive zone turnover resulted in a Canucks goal. Vancouver netminder Collin Delia stayed composed with 29-of-31 saves made on the night.

What’s next: The Avalanche (19-15-3) travel to face the Edmonton Oilers at 8 p.m. Saturday (Altitude TV) at Rogers Place.