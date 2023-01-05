ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Indy100

Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction

A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
Vice

Gynaecological Violence Is More Common Than You Think

When Kate, 23, first noticed that her period had become irregular, she didn’t know she was about to face months of excruciating pain. In December 2020, an ultrasound showed a mass in one of her ovaries. But she struggled to book a follow-up appointment, as the doctor she saw didn’t take medical notes. Two months later, she began experiencing strong abdominal pain. After spending several feverish nights sweating through her clothes, Kate went to A&E in London.
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
The Independent

‘It’s coming for everyone, like coronavirus’: The town sinking into poverty – and the people fighting back

On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...
The Independent

‘We’ve had enough’ – Boris Johnson’s intensive care nurse

The nurse who cared for Boris Johnson when he became seriously ill with Covid-19 has said that nurses have “had enough”.Jenny McGee resigned in 2021, citing the Government’s pay offer and its “lack of respect” for the profession.In a new interview she said nurses feel under “so much pressure… every single shift”.Ms McGee, who cared for Mr Johnson in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London in 2020, said nurses “can’t give the care that we so desperately want to give”."We are terribly understaffed - there are not enough nurses on our wards". Jenny McGee, the nurse who...
The Independent

Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action

A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
TheDailyBeast

Harry Wanted to Cancel ‘Spare’ After Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry briefly canceled publication of his memoir Spare after his visit to Britain last summer for the queen’s platinum jubilee. The allegation is made in the London Times by respected royal reporter Valentine Low, citing a U.S. publishing source. Staffers at publishers Penguin Random House were told: “He’s pulled it. He doesn’t want to do it.” Low cited a source as saying: “That was such a dark day. Everyone had been working so hard on this project in utmost secrecy—and with the expectation this would turn out to be one of the biggest and most historic books we would ever get to publish. And then, just after Harry’s last trip to London, the boss walked in and said: ‘He’s pulled it. He doesn’t want to do it.’ Everyone involved was devastated…The rumour was that during the visit it was made clear to him that if he published while the queen was still alive there would be no way back. Obviously that all changed with the monarch’s death in September.”
The Independent

New Year’s Eve Qatar flight forced to return to Brisbane after passengers ‘spot something hanging from wing’

A Qatar Airways flight from Brisbane to Doha on New Year’s Eve was forced to return to its departure airport after passengers reportedly spotted something hanging from the wing.Flight QR899 left the Australian airport at 11pm on 31 December, bound for the Qatari capital.But data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows the 777-300 aircraft climb just 10,000ft before entering a holding pattern and landing back at Brisbane less than two hours later.Twitter account Flight Emergency said a man onboard reported that the reason for the return was “passengers noticed something hanging from the wing”. They claimed a “pilot came down...
BBC

Blogger, 26, died after ordering poisonous substance online, inquest hears

A patient at a secure psychiatric hospital in Stockport died after taking a poisonous substance she ordered online, an inquest has heard. Beth Matthews, 26, died a short time after taking the substance, which she told staff was protein powder, in March last year. Ms Matthews, originally from Cornwall, was...
BBC

Fireworks plea after Horley woman's horse euthanised

A woman whose horse bolted during a new year fireworks display and ended up having to be put down has urged people to attend organised displays. Joanna Barnett, from Horley, Surrey, posted an appeal on Facebook after losing her "best friend Talullah". She said her horse ran through a wooden...
Anita Durairaj

A mysterious humming noise has plagued an English village for years

The Holmfield Hum is a mysterious low hum that has plagued a UK village called Holmfield for years. Holmfield is a West Yorkshire village that is located near Halifax. The residents have been affected by a mysterious humming sound and the source of the sound remains unknown. Not everyone may hear the sound but it plagues the locals who are able to hear it.

