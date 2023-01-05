Three Elon administrators represented the university at two different events signaling important transformations in its longtime partner organization, Interfaith America. Elon Director of the Center for the Study of Religion, Culture, and Society and Professor of Religious Studies Brian Pennington traveled to Chicago to mark the 20th anniversary of the organization, while University Chaplain Rev. Kirstin Boswell and President Emeritus Leo M. Lambert celebrated of the launch Interfaith America’s “Black Interfaith Initiative.”

ELON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO