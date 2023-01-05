ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Sands of Time Running Out for Lampard?

Rumours circulated beforehand that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri was seriously considering removing manager Frank Lampard after this FA Cup 3rd Round tie against Manchester United, at Old Trafford. Accordingly, the under-pressure boss went with a full-strength lineup, resting only Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the starting eleven, though the striker would appear from the bench in the second half. Tactically, after the horror show Blues fans witnessed on Tuesday night, when the side attempted to play progressively, on the front foot and was routinely dismantled by Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park, Lampard did another tactical 180. Gone was the 4-3-3 formation deployed against the Seagulls, replaced with the 5-3-2 used to grind out a battling draw with Manchester City at the Etihad on New Year’s Eve.
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to...
'Frankenstein's monster of a squad' and a 'constant tale of chaos'

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer, speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside about Everton's recent issues: "It just seems to be a constant tale of chaos with their manager, players and the board of directors. "We're in this situation with Everton where you're moving from game to game and assessing...
Ryan Porteous: Hibs to hold fresh talks with Serie A side Udinese

Hibernian are to hold fresh talks on Monday with Italian side Udinese over the January signing of Ryan Porteous. The Scotland cap, 23, will be out of contract in the summer and has rejected an offer to stay at Easter Road. Udinese, currently eighth in Serie A, initially contacted Hibs...

