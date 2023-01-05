Read full article on original website
Report: Chelsea Discussing January Move For Romeo Lavia
Chelsea have held conversations with the agent of Romeo Lavia regarding a potential January move to the club.
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Felix, Martinez, Zidane, Pickford, Ings, Trossard, Caicedo
Atletico Madrid are demanding a £9.5m loan fee and a commitment to buy for £70m from Manchester United as negotiations continue for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23. (Sunday Mirror) Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, who was head coach of Belgium for six years before leaving after the 2022...
WATCH: Shrewsbury 1-2 Sunderland - Goals and highlights
Catch up on everything that went on at New Meadow and Sunderland beat Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.
Shrewsbury boss 'lost for words' after late Sunderland comeback
Steve Cotterill felt Shrewsbury were badly done to in their FA Cup defeat to Sunderland.
Tony Mowbray confirms Sunderland 'looking' for central midfield signing
It seems a striker is not the only position Sunderland want to strengthen in January.
SB Nation
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Sands of Time Running Out for Lampard?
Rumours circulated beforehand that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri was seriously considering removing manager Frank Lampard after this FA Cup 3rd Round tie against Manchester United, at Old Trafford. Accordingly, the under-pressure boss went with a full-strength lineup, resting only Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the starting eleven, though the striker would appear from the bench in the second half. Tactically, after the horror show Blues fans witnessed on Tuesday night, when the side attempted to play progressively, on the front foot and was routinely dismantled by Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park, Lampard did another tactical 180. Gone was the 4-3-3 formation deployed against the Seagulls, replaced with the 5-3-2 used to grind out a battling draw with Manchester City at the Etihad on New Year’s Eve.
BBC
Hillsborough: FA to look into reports of overcrowding during Sheffield Wednesday-Newcastle FA Cup tie
The Football Association will speak to officials from Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle and the police over reports of overcrowding during the FA Cup third-round tie at Hillsborough. Newcastle fans claimed on social media there was a lack of stewarding in the Leppings Lane End before Saturday's kick-off and that they...
Report: Arsenal Confident Of Signing Mykhailo Mudryk Amid Chelsea Interest
Arsenal are confident of signing Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk despite the growing interest from Chelsea in the player.
Watch Liverpool Forward Darwin Nunez Produce Sublime Finish To Score Against Wolves
Nunez was assisted by a long-range pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Former Sunderland and Newcastle manager retires from football
Seems a fairly unpopular former Sunderland boss has called it quits after 25 years in the dugout.
Report: Chelsea Still Want Marcus Thuram Despite Joao Felix Signing
Chelsea still want to sign Marcus Thuram despite the fact they are closing in on the signing of Joao Felix.
Sunderland legend 'impressed but not surprised' by fine Tony Mowbray start
While not everyone was initially convinced by Tony Mowbray's appointment at Sunderland, one club legend knew just how good he was.
Report: Arsenal To Hold Further Talks For Chelsea Target Joao Felix
Arsenal are set to hold further talks for Chelsea target Joao Felix. Arsenal want the player on loan and are hoping Atletico Madrid lower their loan fee demands.
Watch: Liverpool 2-2 Wolves Highlights - Lucky Reds Face FA Cup Replay
Watch the match highlights as Liverpool drew 2-2 with Wolves at Anfield on Saturday.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to...
Soccer-Late Danilo goal earns Juventus eighth successive league win
Jan 7 (Reuters) - Juventus extended their Serie A winning streak to eight games as Danilo's late goal secured a 1-0 victory at home to Udinese on Saturday to boost their title hopes.
Sheffield Wednesday Knock Newcastle Out Of FA Cup As EPL High-Flyers Rue Lack Of VAR
Newcastle United lost for just the second time this season when they were knocked out of the FA Cup at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
BBC
'Frankenstein's monster of a squad' and a 'constant tale of chaos'
Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer, speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside about Everton's recent issues: "It just seems to be a constant tale of chaos with their manager, players and the board of directors. "We're in this situation with Everton where you're moving from game to game and assessing...
BBC
Ryan Porteous: Hibs to hold fresh talks with Serie A side Udinese
Hibernian are to hold fresh talks on Monday with Italian side Udinese over the January signing of Ryan Porteous. The Scotland cap, 23, will be out of contract in the summer and has rejected an offer to stay at Easter Road. Udinese, currently eighth in Serie A, initially contacted Hibs...
Pep Guardiola Urges Todd Boehly To Give Graham Potter Time
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged Chelsea owner Todd Boehly to give Graham Potter time to turn things around at the club.
