Outrageous Gold Price Prediction For 2023 By Saxo Bank

Gold will rocket to $3,000 next year – at least that’s what Saxo Bank says. Does this prediction make any sense though?. Did you hope gold would break finally $2,000 in 2023? What if I told you that gold is going to soar to at least $3,000? Have I gone mad? No; that’s not my forecast, I only summarize the Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions for 2023.
Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
With interest rates up, it actually makes sense to invest in bank CDs again, report says

In just a year, interest rates for certificates of deposit have jumped to more than 4%, making these once popular forms of investment appealing again, a report says. Certificates of deposit, or CDs, are considered safe places to invest because they earn interest over a fixed period of time and are offered by most banks. Whereas just a year ago most CDs were earning less than 1% interest, there are now many banks and credit unions advertising surging interest rates, The Boston Globe reported.
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
