Prepare for a recession unlike any other, according to BlackRock, because "what worked in the past won't work now."
According to BlackRock, the global economy has entered a time of increased volatility and prior investing strategies would no longer be effective. The money manager believes that although a recession is coming, central banks won't be able to help markets by relaxing monetary policy this time.
Outrageous Gold Price Prediction For 2023 By Saxo Bank
Gold will rocket to $3,000 next year – at least that’s what Saxo Bank says. Does this prediction make any sense though?. Did you hope gold would break finally $2,000 in 2023? What if I told you that gold is going to soar to at least $3,000? Have I gone mad? No; that’s not my forecast, I only summarize the Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions for 2023.
Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions
"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021. That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
4 Foods You May Not Be Able To Buy In The Grocery Store In 2023—Stock Up Before They’re Gone
When heading into 2023, it’s best to be aware of certain food shortages. We rounded up four common grocery store items that might be more difficult to find in your local supermarket than others in the upcoming year, so that you can stock up on them now. Here’s what...
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
Elon Musk's mysterious $5.7 billion donation last year reportedly went to his Musk Foundation charity
Elon Musk gave away $5.7 billion in Tesla shares to his charity foundation last year, Bloomberg reported. The gift was revealed earlier this year, but Musk did not name the charity receiving the funds. The Musk Foundation distributed about $160 million to nonprofits in 2021, per Bloomberg. Elon Musk's $5.7...
Billionaire James Dyson says letting people work from home is 'staggeringly self-defeating' and will cause friction between employers and employees
"We have seen from our own experience at Dyson during periods of government-enforced working from home how deeply inefficient it is," the billionaire wrote in The Times.
A Recession Is Widely Expected. Here's How to Prepare
Here are five steps that financial experts recommend to prepare for a recession.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Bill Gates: 'Our grandchildren will grow up in a world that is dramatically worse off' if we don't fix climate change
Bill Gates funds climate adaptation through his namesake philanthropic venture, the Gates Foundation, and he invests in climate tech companies through his investment firm, Breakthrough Energy Ventures. "Getting to zero will be the hardest thing humans have ever done," Gates writes in his year-end letter published Tuesday. "We need to...
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
The CEO of one of America's biggest homebuilders said we're already in a 'housing recession,' and there are two other key signs that the real-estate market is still cooling
Sheryl Palmer of Taylor Morrison said that rising interest rates could cause homebuilders to slow down next year, while also presenting new opportunities for buyers.
China says it's moving to buy oil and gas in the yuan — a move that could threaten the dollar's global dominance in the long run
It's not clear if the Gulf nations are taking up the proposal, but Saudi Arabia has been in talks to use the yuan to settle its energy sales to China.
A warning sign has been flashing red: How weak RV sales could mean a 2023 recession.
A recession warning sign has been flashing red. RV sales have weakened dramatically in recent months, possibly indicating a downturn.
10 ‘Recession-Proof' Jobs That Will Be in Demand Even During a Potential Economic Downturn in 2023
With soaring inflation, a floundering stock market and layoffs hitting several industries, the future of the job market is uncertain at best. "The worst is yet to come," the International Monetary Fund warned in its latest report, adding that for many people, 2023 "will feel like a recession." Working professionals...
Elon Musk just cashed in another $3.6 billion of Tesla stock as he wrestles with mounting interest payments at Twitter and a looming recession
Elon Musk has sold about $3.6 billion of Tesla stock this week, SEC filings show. The Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO sold around 22 million shares in three days. Musk is dealing with mounting interest payments at Twitter, and a gloomy economic outlook. Elon Musk has cashed in another $3.6...
With interest rates up, it actually makes sense to invest in bank CDs again, report says
In just a year, interest rates for certificates of deposit have jumped to more than 4%, making these once popular forms of investment appealing again, a report says. Certificates of deposit, or CDs, are considered safe places to invest because they earn interest over a fixed period of time and are offered by most banks. Whereas just a year ago most CDs were earning less than 1% interest, there are now many banks and credit unions advertising surging interest rates, The Boston Globe reported.
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
