cryptoslate.com
Shorters get spanked as Bitcoin 2023 revival unfolds
Bitcoin short liquidations continue to pile up as BTC moves higher. Coinglass showed that $53.24 million in shorts were liquidated since the turn of the year. By contrast, $11.98 million in longs were liquidated over the same period. The four-hour chart showed the divergence between shorts and longs taking effect...
cryptoslate.com
U.S. Government seizes SBF’s Robinhood shares
The U.S. Government officially seized FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried‘s (SBF) Robinhood shares, which equates to $455 million, as reported by WatcherGuru. SBF acquired 7.6% of Robinhood for $648.3 million on May 13, 2022. After the FTX crash on Jan. 4, the U.S. Department of Justice revealed that it would take control of Robinhood shares under dispute by all FTX-related parties.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Monster gains for Gala and Zilliqa overshadow large caps
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $40.15 billion since the last wMarket report on Jan. 6 and currently stands at $852.81 billion — up 4.9% from $812.66 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap increased 3% to $332.25 billion from $322.33 billion on Jan. 6, while Ethereum’s market cap grew...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin’s annualized 3-month futures basis show a calm before the storm
Out of all the crypto derivative products, perpetual futures have emerged as a preferred instrument for market speculation. Bitcoin traders use the instrument en masse for risk hedging and capturing funding rate premiums. Perpetual futures, or perpetual swaps as they’re sometimes referred to, are futures contracts with no expiration date....
cryptoslate.com
How the GBTC premium trade ruined Barry Silbert, his DCG empire and took crypto lending platforms with them
Digital Currency Group was founded by Barry Silbert in 2015, who subsequently created the DCG empire by investing in hundreds of projects and companies. However, the most important company within DCG’s portfolio is Grayscale Investments, the largest holder of Bitcoin in the world, other than Satoshi Nakomoto. GBTC holds...
cryptoslate.com
FTX attempting to recover millions donated to charities
Defunct crypto exchange FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) donated millions to charities. Now the firm’s new management is trying to recover the donations, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Jan. 8. John. J. Ray, currently heading FTX management, has said that it has been challenging to...
cryptoslate.com
Liquid staking tokens surge 40% in seven days, Lido rises highest
Liquid staking derivatives tokens have increased by an average of over 40% in the last seven days, with Lido (LDO) rising the highest by over 64%, according to CryptoSlate’s data. Liquid staking platforms have enjoyed renewed interest following recent revelations that staked Ethereum could be unlocked as early as...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin surpasses $17K for first time since early December
Crypto’s benchmark cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has pushed past $17,000 for the first time in 2023 after being range bound for several weeks between $16,380 and $16,975. Bitcoin has now been on a positive trend since the start of January when it opened the year at $16,482. Bitcoin is up 3.72% over the last seven days and 2.33% in the previous 24 hours, according to CryptoSlate data.
cryptoslate.com
Navigating the DeFi landscape: Risk management, user experience, and the interplay with CeFi – SlateCast #44
The podcast discusses the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry and its relationship with the centralized finance (CeFi) industry. The guest, Emile from XDEFI, mentions that the market has been difficult recently, with a number of major CeFi platforms collapsing. He also expresses concern about the risk of further collapses, citing the Genesis situation and the lack of confidence in DCG as potential issues.
cryptoslate.com
HIVE produced 213.8 BTC in December 2022
HIVE Blockchain produced 213.8 Bitcoin (BTC), earned $3.15 million in addition to the produced BTC, and installed 1,423 of its BuzzMiner BTC miners in December 2022, according to the company’s update. HIVE’s Executive Chairman, Frank Holmes, commented on the company’s production in December and said:. “We are...
cryptoslate.com
Crypto payments firm Wyre cuts withdrawal limits to 90% of funds
Amid insolvency speculations, cryptocurrency payments platform Wyre slashed its withdrawal limits by 10% on Jan. 7. In a Twitter thread, Wyre announced that its customers can now only withdraw up to 90% of the funds in their accounts. Users will still be subject to daily withdrawal limits, according to which...
cryptoslate.com
Cardano DeFi TVL jumps 20%, ADA token rallies
The total value of assets locked (TVL) in Cardano’s DeFi ecosystem surged by 20% over the last 24 hours to $65.91 million, according to Defillama data. Cardano’s DeFi TVL fell below $60 million on Nov. 10, 2022, finishing the year below the threshold. However, the ecosystem has made a gradual comeback since the start of the new year after a 35.66% surge over the last seven days.
cryptoslate.com
Hong Kong set to enforce crypto regulation from June
Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan said that the government has completed its crypto regulation framework, which will come into effect in June 2023. Speaking at the POW’ER Web3 Summit on Jan. 9, Chan said that the legislative framework needed to issue licenses to virtual asset providers has been finalized.
cryptoslate.com
Chinese criminal steals $4.1M in crypto from victim’s car
An attacker used a crypto investor’s facial ID to unlock his wallet by force and transferred $4.1 million to his own address in China on Jan.1, as reported by local news outlets. The attacker located the investor in an on-site gathering hosted for crypto investors. After the event, the...
cryptoslate.com
Bears in disbelief as Gala defies crypto winter, jumping 60%
The recent price performance of Gala took the crypto community by surprise. At press time, the GALA token posted 60% gains over the last 24 hours to trade at $0.03691 — a nine-week high. Similarly, Zilliqa recorded 47% gains over the same period, while large caps Solana and Cardano...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoiners are seething at Peter Zeihan’s interview on Joe Rogan podcast
American geopolitical analyst Peter Zeihan has never been popular among Bitcoiners. Zeihan has spoken out against Bitcoin (BTC) several times in the past, going as far as to call BTC a “dumpster fire.”. In the nearly 2 hours-long podcast hosted by Joe Rogan on Jan 8, Zeihan went on...
cryptoslate.com
Exploring the Issue of Censorship on the Ethereum Network: SlateCast #43
In this episode of the SlateCast, CryptoSlate’s Akiba spoke to Lachlan from Laybrys, the company behind the website mevwatch.info to discuss the issue of censorship on the Ethereum network, specifically in relation to Validators outsourcing their block production to MV boost relays, which have the ability to censor transactions. This has led to a situation where approximately 90% of transactions on the Ethereum network are being censored.
cryptoslate.com
