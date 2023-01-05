ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, ME

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fire at residential building in Auburn under investigation

AUBURN, Maine — A structure fire Sunday night at a multi-unit residential building in Auburn is being investigated. The Auburn Fire Department was dispatched around 11:09 p.m. for a reported structure fire at 37 Fifth St., a news release from the department said Monday. The Auburn Police Department arrived...
Priscilla Block to Return to Maine this Spring

There's going to be big Block Party in Portland, Memorial Day weekend. Saddle up, Block Party. Priscilla Block is set to return to Portland in May. The "You, Me, And Whiskey" co-singer will return to Aura, May 27. Tickets go on-sale Friday, January 13. Block was in Portland last year,...
Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December

BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
Are more people going missing in Maine?

PORTLAND, Maine — Mike Harris was in his Florida home when he learned the news that his brother, Thomas P Harris, went missing in Boothbay last week. "I was a little confused, I don't know I wasn't thinking anything other than to find out where he went," Mike Harris said.
Route 7 Standoff

PLYMOUTH — A section of Route 7 was closed off this morning for a stand-off. Officials say that police began a chase in Belfast that went through Waldo County. The chase ended in Plymouth after a Waldo County Deputy was able to successfully spike the offender’s vehicle. Locals...
Weekly European market in Bangor offers unique items

BANGOR — A Bangor store and farmer’s market is offering unique items from across the ocean. Ingrid’s German Gift Shop provides locals with a variety of European foods and gifts that are difficult to find anywhere else in Maine, and shoppers say the farmer’s market has become a staple for some in the Bangor community.
Second body found this week on Lewiston street

LEWISTON, Maine — A body has been found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, according to police. This is the second consecutive day a body has been found on that street. An investigation is underway, but right now, the death is not considered suspicious.
Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s President stepping down

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s president will be stepping down later this year. Scott Oxley has been working for Northern Light for over 30 years in various positions. He became Acadia Hospital president in 2017. Oxley is leaving the Bangor hospital to become president of the...
None Injured in Bristol Structure Fire

A suspected electrical fire in an empty structure on Pemaquid Trail in Bristol caused interior heat damage but no injuries or structural damage the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. Bristol First Assistant Fire Chief Jared Pendleton, who was first on the scene, said the electrical surge believed to cause the...
Central Maine Teen Passes Away Following Crash

The Greater Central Maine community is mourning the loss of a student who attended South China's Erskine Academy. According to a report on WMTW's website, 17 year old Remy Pettengill passed away from his injuries on Saturday. He was critically injured in a Friday, December 30th crash in Richmond. Representatives...
