Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
Related
This Maine Pizza Went on a 9+ Hour Delivery to a Super Fan in New Jersey
When I moved away from Maine for a few years, I mourned a handful of restaurants. I used to wish I could get a Bruce’s Burrito overnight shipped to me and I would do some crazy things for Pat’s Pizza. A favorite food from a specific restaurant is...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fire at residential building in Auburn under investigation
AUBURN, Maine — A structure fire Sunday night at a multi-unit residential building in Auburn is being investigated. The Auburn Fire Department was dispatched around 11:09 p.m. for a reported structure fire at 37 Fifth St., a news release from the department said Monday. The Auburn Police Department arrived...
Priscilla Block to Return to Maine this Spring
There's going to be big Block Party in Portland, Memorial Day weekend. Saddle up, Block Party. Priscilla Block is set to return to Portland in May. The "You, Me, And Whiskey" co-singer will return to Aura, May 27. Tickets go on-sale Friday, January 13. Block was in Portland last year,...
newscentermaine.com
As Maine's climate continues to change, so does its growing scallop farming industry
BELFAST, Maine — When you work on the water in Maine, the cold months make for hit-or-miss days. For Andrew Peters and his three-person crew, undocking from Buck's Harbor Marina in Brooksville to tend to their scallops is a year-round venture. It takes about 45 minutes by boat to...
A Mainer Wants To Know Who Makes The Best Red Snapper Hot Dogs?
Most people outside of Maine, have no clue why we love this treat so much. And some people don’t even know these exist!. Perusing Reddit this morning, I saw someone pose an interesting question “Who Makes The Best Red Snapper Hot Dogs”. You can’t talk about red snapper...
WGME
Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December
BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
Beauty Supply Store To Open Second Shop Outside Of Bangor Mall On Stillwater
Good news for those who love to smell and feel good; Bangor's getting another Bath & Body Works store. This will be the second Bath & Body Works store in Bangor for the company. The original store has been located inside the Bangor Mall for years. The new shop will...
WATCH: Maine Snowplows Performing ‘Ballet’ to ‘The Nutcracker’ Is Pure Winter Magic
On today’s episode of “Things You’ve Never Seen Before”, Maine snowplows conducted a beautiful version of "The Nutcracker" ballet, kind of by accident. Well, I don’t know your life, maybe you’ve seen snowplows doing ballet but I highly doubt it. While listening to “The...
Are more people going missing in Maine?
PORTLAND, Maine — Mike Harris was in his Florida home when he learned the news that his brother, Thomas P Harris, went missing in Boothbay last week. "I was a little confused, I don't know I wasn't thinking anything other than to find out where he went," Mike Harris said.
mainepublic.org
Newry couple that discovered $1.5 billion lithium deposit is fighting in court to mine it
A couple hoping to excavate what may be the world’s richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry has taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to clarify what is considered a metal under Maine’s 2017 mining law, one of the strictest in the nation. Lithium...
foxbangor.com
Route 7 Standoff
PLYMOUTH — A section of Route 7 was closed off this morning for a stand-off. Officials say that police began a chase in Belfast that went through Waldo County. The chase ended in Plymouth after a Waldo County Deputy was able to successfully spike the offender’s vehicle. Locals...
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read. “This might be the most relaxing hotel I’ve stayed in,” I thought, and apparently, I wasn’t alone.
foxbangor.com
Weekly European market in Bangor offers unique items
BANGOR — A Bangor store and farmer’s market is offering unique items from across the ocean. Ingrid’s German Gift Shop provides locals with a variety of European foods and gifts that are difficult to find anywhere else in Maine, and shoppers say the farmer’s market has become a staple for some in the Bangor community.
WMTW
Second body found this week on Lewiston street
LEWISTON, Maine — A body has been found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, according to police. This is the second consecutive day a body has been found on that street. An investigation is underway, but right now, the death is not considered suspicious.
truecountry935.com
Another Body Found in Lewiston
A second body in as many days has been found in Lewiston on Bartlett Street. Both deaths are under investigation.
wabi.tv
Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s President stepping down
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s president will be stepping down later this year. Scott Oxley has been working for Northern Light for over 30 years in various positions. He became Acadia Hospital president in 2017. Oxley is leaving the Bangor hospital to become president of the...
lcnme.com
None Injured in Bristol Structure Fire
A suspected electrical fire in an empty structure on Pemaquid Trail in Bristol caused interior heat damage but no injuries or structural damage the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. Bristol First Assistant Fire Chief Jared Pendleton, who was first on the scene, said the electrical surge believed to cause the...
Central Maine Teen Passes Away Following Crash
The Greater Central Maine community is mourning the loss of a student who attended South China's Erskine Academy. According to a report on WMTW's website, 17 year old Remy Pettengill passed away from his injuries on Saturday. He was critically injured in a Friday, December 30th crash in Richmond. Representatives...
Second body found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston within two days
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police were called to the scene of a dead body on Bartlett Street on Friday. It was the second consecutive day a body has been found on the street. Police said a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. Officials said...
