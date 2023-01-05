Sweet Rice is a Thai restaurant in Gardena from the same people behind Bowl Thai Grill (which is just next door) and the original Bowl Thai (which is just down the street). These spots make up a Charlie’s Angels-esque power trio that serves some of the best Thai food in the South Bay, and out of the bunch, Sweet Rice is our favorite. You’ll find noodle soups, stews, rice porridges, and a few curries on their all-day menu—all excellent for cold weather comfort—and puffy, Thai-style pan-fried omelets that are a must-order, either as a side or as their own meal. Sweet Rice does a lot of takeout business, but the minimalist dining room is a nice place to camp out with an iced coffee. In fact, the power move might be to get khao soi and an omelet at Sweet Rice, then pop over to Bowl Thai Grill for grilled pork and papaya salad—the best of both worlds.

