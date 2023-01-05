Related
Wagaya, which also has a sister restaurant in West Midtown, is arguably the most popular dinner spot in Emory Village, and for good reason. With affordable prices and a book-length Japanese menu, we’re always down to squeeze into the noisy, close quarters. If you must have three feet of personal space at all times or have no patience to wait on a table, get there before 6pm. For sushi, get the Devil’s Breath roll (the spicy aioli adds a kick) and watch as the tuna topping is blowtorched right at your table. Another must is the Japanese Spicy Curry Ramen with thin, tasty slices of pork and noodles. Wash it down with any of their Japanese craft beers—we like the Wednesday Cat for a fruity taste.
Ho-ja
If you work in W12 or need somewhere to fill up before a gig at Shepherd’s Bush Empire, then Ho-Ja is a very useful place to have in your back pocket. A small, casual Taiwanese restaurant and shop on Goldhawk Road, this is the kind of place where students come for stir-fried udon noodles, and locals stop by with pyjama tops on under their coats to pick up bubble tea and a bag of frozen gyoza. This place will feed you quickly and almost everything is under a tenner. The bao tend to be underfilled and lack flavour, but you can’t go wrong with a rainy Wednesday emergency order of steaming beef noodle soup, or the hefty Taiwanese pancake katsu roll. It ranks as one of the best grab-and-go lunchtime options in the area.
Sweet Rice
Sweet Rice is a Thai restaurant in Gardena from the same people behind Bowl Thai Grill (which is just next door) and the original Bowl Thai (which is just down the street). These spots make up a Charlie’s Angels-esque power trio that serves some of the best Thai food in the South Bay, and out of the bunch, Sweet Rice is our favorite. You’ll find noodle soups, stews, rice porridges, and a few curries on their all-day menu—all excellent for cold weather comfort—and puffy, Thai-style pan-fried omelets that are a must-order, either as a side or as their own meal. Sweet Rice does a lot of takeout business, but the minimalist dining room is a nice place to camp out with an iced coffee. In fact, the power move might be to get khao soi and an omelet at Sweet Rice, then pop over to Bowl Thai Grill for grilled pork and papaya salad—the best of both worlds.
All Time Wine Bar
A crisp glass of white wine and great bar snacks are an iconic combo, and All Time Wine Bar has both in spades. The warm, cozy space is located in a former flower shop next door to the popular Los Feliz restaurant of the same name and feels more like a cabin in Idylwild than a wine bar on Hillhurst. The dark wood interior is lined with antique mirrors, dusty bookshelves, and random knick-knacks. A vinyl record spins in the corner. The excellent rotating snacks menu features things like thick, crunchy toast topped with sliced radish, buttery tuna conserva, and a spicy saucisson dish with dates that's so good we ordered it twice.
Bangkok Food Truck
Out of all the Thai restaurants in Lake City, you can find the best curries and stir fry at this cash-only truck that parks at the Shell station on Lake City Way. The panang curry is some of the greatest in the city, with an ideal creamy thickness and plenty of brightness from lime leaf. If curry's not your thing, anything coming from the wok— like pad see ew or cashew chicken—has an excellent char. We’d even stop by just for a Thai iced tea and a handful of fried crab wontons dunked in sweet chili if we needed to fill up our tank. The truck is only operated by one person, so you can expect to wait a little bit, but it's highly worth it.
Lips Atlanta
Between the incredibly heavy-handed cocktails and the eight entree options, there’s certainly a lot to feast on at this lively dinner theater and drag show on Buford Highway. At $32, which covers your three-course dinner, dishes like salmon with a mango salsa and mushroom ravioli actually deliver a pretty solid meal. The only bland thing on the menu is the al carte spinach dip appetizer. Running Wednesday through Sunday, themed shows include everything from Broadway numbers to celebrity impersonations —be sure to get a reservation for the best seating (there are cozy four-person booths, long communal tables in the middle, and a mezzanine area in the back of the room), or risk getting sat by the bar, out of stage view, in no man’s land.
Hop City
A revitalized factory from the 1920s in the Old Fourth Ward, Krog Street Market’s lively food court has everything from juicy cheesesteaks (Fred’s Meat & Bread) to vegan chocolate (Xocolatl), and of course there’s a place where you can grab a beer to sip while exploring all the other stalls. Hop City’s got you covered with its prominent bar, where bartenders who know their sh!t serve from 60 rotating taps of the latest craft beers from the US and abroad. Hop City also has an equally impressive selection of cans and bottles in its adjacent package store. We always come to create our own customized six-pack, in which you can select from existing packs to pair your own collection.
El Chingon
Passyunk Square’s El Chingon is an all-day Mexican cafe and BYOB restaurant. It’s a plant-filled corner spot perfect for grabbing coffee and conchas before work, or sharing a bunch of tacos and tostadas on a casual date night. The menu is extensive, but the real specialty here are the Pueblan-style cemita sandwiches. We can’t stop thinking about the Clasica, which comes stacked with crisp fried buttermilk chicken, avocado, chipotle peppers, and stringy, salty quesillo cheese, all on housemade rolls. Chingon’s chef/owner started the bread program at Parc, so you know those buns are good.
Yatay
Yatay is a modern izakaya in Chinatown that has the spirit of a bar. It’s a dark, broody, and minimalist space, the yakitori is exactly the kind of thing you want to wash down with a miso mojito, and the music is loud. Like, really loud. The menu is primarily made up of robata skewers, Japanese rice dishes, and light bites like crispy gyoza skin fries. Although a lot of the dishes tend to be a little one-note, the sizzling hot pork skewer with a brush of zingy yuzu mayo is definitely worth an order. The prices stack up quick and thanks to the blaring tunes it isn’t the place for any budding conversationalists, but it’ll work for a quick bite with the stragglers of your after-work drinks.
Dattilo's Delicatessen
Dattilo’s is a small deli with excellent sandwiches that are perfect for a quick lunch or a picnic at nearby Pennypack Park on a sunny day. It’s also a great choice if you’re in the Northeast and have a craving for meat, bread, and cheese on a roll (we realize this could be daily). All of the sandwiches here are long (we’re talking the length of Joel Embiid’s forearm), but it’s the roast pork sandwich that always gets our attention. The meat is thick-cut and the crunchy broccoli rabe and slices of sharp provolone provide a sweet and earthy balance to the salty pork. It’s a true demonstration of the power of quality ingredients, and if we don’t eat at least one a week, even our cats will notice how crabby we’ve become.
Emory Village has some unique, solid options for quick eats and a few sit-down spots that have date night potential. It would be easy to write off Emory Village as a strip of restaurants that caters to cash-strapped university students and hospital workers who don’t have time for unnecessary conversation. You’ll see the usual fast-casual, budget-friendly chains but when you look past them, you’ll see that Emory Village has some unique, solid options for quick eats and a few dine-in spots that have date night potential. That most of these locations happen to be easy on our wallet is an added bonus.
Kura Sushi
Kura Revolving Sushi Bar is a futuristic fast-food Japanese spot serving dishes via conveyor belt just off Rittenhouse Square. The two-level, Tetris-themed chain restaurant circulates dishes like sushi rolls, nigiri, and dumplings for customers to grab directly from their table, or you can order from the full menu via a tableside tablet. The beep-bop-boop-bop doesn’t end there–a robot playing rock and roll delivers the drinks, while a prize machine shoots out rewards like temporary tattoos for every 15 plates you eat. Yes, it’s ridiculous, but it’s also pretty fun, and the food is solid enough for a quick and casual meal. You can’t go wrong with the seared salmon with Japanese mayo or hamachi tataki with ponzu oil, but steer clear of the bland and too-chewy tonkotsu ramen.
Pizzeria Grata
Inside of a gas station near Menchaca and Ben White in South Austin, Pizzeria Grata is quietly making some of the best pizza in Austin. But this isn’t some take-and-bake situation—there’s a full-sized wood-burning oven built into the space, plus a small countertop where you can sit and watch every step of the process, like a way more exciting version of the Domino’s pizza tracker. The pies lean Neapolitan, but with a crispier base, and a chew that we think about often. We like the sweet and spicy pizza that comes topped with sweet bacon marmalade and hot pepper relish.
Gjelina
This LA transplant has made a real entrance onto the NYC scene. Despite having weird hours (8 AM-2 PM), no signage, and no reservations, this modern Italian spot is already the place to see and be seen. The enormous, airy Bond Street space looks like it was designed by an algorithm whose sole purpose is to create aesthetically pleasing restaurants. The kitchen handles vegetables especially well, and the leeks in a preserved orange vinaigrette are unmissable. Round out your order with a pizza or two, and try to get a walk-in table while you still can.
In Plain Sight
Right on top of Here Nor There—an underground speakeasy-style bar downtown—is another cocktail spot from the same team, but this time on ground level and slightly less hidden. Unlike at their sister bar, you won’t need a special app, a daily code, or a reservation days in advance to grab a drink at In Plain Sight. Just the knowledge that behind a barely marked frosted glass door are eight stools, a little standing area and a small bar shaking up some of the best cocktails in town. On the menu, you’ll mostly find inventive riffs on classics, like a strawberry Garibaldi (with sous vide strawberry campari and a fluffy orange foam), or a Dublin Drop made with Guinness syrup, bourbon, scotch, and sherry. It’s a sleek and tiny space with lights that change colors every few minutes, making the whole experience feel like you’re getting drinks in the closet of a futuristic spaceship.
Yunomi Handroll
If you’re hanging out in the Arts District and want simple hand rolls, Yunomi will get the job done. The sleek, modern sushi bar takes a page out of the Kazunori playbook, serving straightforward hand roll sets that hover around $20. We like the fish at KazuNori better, but in a pinch, this spot works for lunch hour or a quick bite before a show. Wait times on weekends can get annoyingly long, but they also offer hand roll kits to-go. Trust us, you won’t be the only slightly buzzed person assembling tuna rolls on the sidewalk.
Puttshack
A centerpiece of the Westside’s buzzing Interlock development, Puttshack has quickly become one of the city’s top destinations for couples and team-building outings, which is wild because most evenings Puttshack is so crowded, we can barely hear ourselves drink. When you can elbow your way to the bar, you’ll find solid cocktails like the dramatic Smokin’ Painkiller. Their American pub food won’t top the leaderboard, but the Atlanta hot chicken sandwich and Maryland crab dip have enough flavor to keep your mind off the fact that 12 groups are still ahead of you in the golfing queue.
Casa Tulum
Located in the residential part of the South Street Seaport, Casa Tulum is a Mexican spot with a space that makes you feel like you’re steps away from sand and ocean. You’ll see hanging greenery, blue and white decor, and nautical touches like portholes and sconces that look like they belong on a ship. Although the vibe is casual, the pricing is semi-upscale—crab guacamole is $20, and entrées like pork shoulder, branzino, and chicken hover around $30 and above. Your primary focus should be the seafood dishes and tacos like the aguachile with meaty clams and flawlessly-grilled shrimp and steak wrapped in flour tortillas.
