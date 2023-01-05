ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apartment Therapy

Comments / 5

Related
Well+Good

I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way

Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
Mary Duncan

“You aren’t worth buying nice gifts for,” man says to girlfriend and gives her small kitchen appliances

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have never been a material minded person who has a lot of stuff. When I recently moved out of my parent’s house and into a new condo of my own, I laughed at how much extra space I have. There are three cabinets in the kitchen that I am not using at all. I have two superfluous bookcases in my bedroom, one is only holding my router. My downstair’s bathroom vanity is completely empty and I don’t have the faintest idea what I will put there, because if it’s not something I deem necessary, I don’t buy it.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Motorious

A Millionaire's Abandoned Classic Car Collection

These trucks may soon get back on the road. There are many classic car collections circulating in the world waiting to be found. Some of them feature absolutely pristine models hidden away in a barn while others show a sad sight of what looks like a graveyard with vintage automobiles riding left and right. However very few are as versatile And interesting as this particular gathering of classic cars. So, let’s answer the question that many of us have had at some point in our lives, what kind of cars do millionaires like?
Tyla

Woman shocked after discovering car has a secret compartment

A woman was shocked to discover her car has a ‘secret compartment’ - and it turns out she wasn’t the only person not to realise. While many of us spend our lives in our cars, it’s probably fair to say we don’t necessarily know what every gadget and gizmo does.
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

63K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy