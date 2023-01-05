*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have never been a material minded person who has a lot of stuff. When I recently moved out of my parent’s house and into a new condo of my own, I laughed at how much extra space I have. There are three cabinets in the kitchen that I am not using at all. I have two superfluous bookcases in my bedroom, one is only holding my router. My downstair’s bathroom vanity is completely empty and I don’t have the faintest idea what I will put there, because if it’s not something I deem necessary, I don’t buy it.

12 DAYS AGO