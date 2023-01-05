Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Rob Gronkowski says he could RETURN to the NFL after retired tight end sat out the 2022 season
Former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski isn't completely dismissing the idea of a return to the NFL. Gronk jokingly responded that a rich offer could sway his decision.
Colts GM: QB tops lengthy offseason priority list
Colts general manager Chris Ballard plans to interview multiple candidates for head coach in Indianapolis, including interim Jeff Saturday. But
Detroit Lions Add Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Partner
The Detroit Lions today announced the franchise has selected Wallaroo.AI as its official artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) partner. The Lions will work with Wallaroo to scale the […] The post Detroit Lions Add Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Partner appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
