As soon as your kids are old enough to do it for you. Or, if you want the job done right, keep doing it yourself. 🤷
Hmmm, I'm 45, female, and still play hockey on a mostly men's team. I started playing when I was 5 ... before all the chick hockey leagues and before it was cool for girls to play. There's no way in hell I'm going to stop shoveling, skating, playing tennis, or running around with my dogs. If you're older, in good health, and enjoy it, then shovel away baby!
I’m 50 and disabled. I still do my own driveway and steps/sidewalks/decks. I use a snowblower and a shovel but I never lift the shovel with snow in it, I only push with the shovel. I do my own roof raking as well. Can’t at the moment tho because I fell and broke my nose while unloading the snowblower from the back of my truck last month. Neighbors are great and helping me til I can do it again when I recover from this hellish surgery to fix my nose.
