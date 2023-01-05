ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qN9yC_0k4kAAGM00

The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association must approve changes.

Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the 24-year-old player had to be resuscitated on the field.

The Bills-Bengals game had major playoff implications.

Buffalo (12-3) entered Monday night needing a win to maintain the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) now hold that spot. The Bengals (11-4) had a chance to earn that top seed with two more wins and a loss by the Chiefs.

The league is considering various scenarios. A decision is expected no later than Friday.

Seedings could be determined by winning percentage. In that case, the Chiefs would remain in the top spot with a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

The Bills lost a thrilling overtime game at Kansas City in the divisional round last year. They beat the Chiefs 24-20 in Kansas City in October to earn a tiebreaker advantage for the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Adding an eighth playoff team to the field in both conferences and giving the top two teams a first-round bye is perhaps the most intriguing among the many possibilities.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) are among the teams that would be impacted by an additional playoff team. The Steelers must beat Cleveland on Sunday and need losses by Miami and New England to clinch a playoff spot that seemed unlikely when they began the season 2-6. Adding an eighth playoff team would give Pittsburgh a little more wiggle room to reach the postseason for the third straight year.

“That works for us,” Steelers inside linebacker Myles Jack said. “That would be good. To get another chance to get up in there so it increases our odds. I’m all for it. That’s up to them. That’d be pretty cool.”

___

AP Sports Writers John Wawrow and Will Graves contributed to this report.

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Associated Press

Titans WR Burks active, expected to start against Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tennessee Titans receiver Treylon Burks was active and expected to start against Jacksonville on Saturday night in a game that will decide the AFC South champion. Burks missed practice Thursday with a groin injury and had been listed as questionable to play. The rookie from Arkansas has 29 catches for 425 yards and a touchdown. Linebacker Dylan Cole (ankle), cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin), safety Amani Hooker (knee) and right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle) also were cleared to play for the Titans despite being listed as questionable. Cornerback Davontae Harris (hamstring) along with safety Mike Brown and defensive tackle Naquan Jones were inactive for the Titans (7-9).
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Blatant Penalty Missed In Patriots vs. Bills Game

Refs let an obvious offsides penalty go early in the Patriots-Bills game on Sunday that killed a New England drive. Buffalo defensive lineman Ed Oliver jumped past the line of scrimmage well before the ball was snapped, but somehow officials didn't see enough to throw a flag:. The missed penalty...
The Associated Press

Houston Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after just one season

HOUSTON (AP) — Lovie Smith fought until the bitter end to help the Houston Texans to a win in the finale of a dismal season, with his fate likely already sealed. Hours later he was out of a job. Smith was fired as coach of the Texans on Sunday night after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1. It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Former Rangers pitcher Arihara signs with Softbank Hawks

TOKYO (AP) — The Fukuoka Softbank Hawks have signed pitcher Kohei Arihara, who played last season for the Texas Rangers. The team did not disclose contract terms on Tuesday. “I am honored to be given a chance to play for this team,” Arihara said in a quote posted on the team’s website. “I’ll do my best to contribute to a championship.”
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Kraken take win streak into game against the Sabres

Seattle Kraken (23-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-16-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -117, Kraken -103; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken are looking to extend a five-game win streak with a victory against the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo is...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:. Record Pts Prv. 1. Georgia (63) 14-0 1575 1. 2....
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

No. 11 Kansas State aims to continue ascent under Tang

The gains have come quickly for Kansas State under new coach Jerome Tang. The 11th-ranked Wildcats haven’t lost in more than a month and turned two road wins against ranked Big 12 teams last week into Monday’s headline-grabbing debut in the national rankings. They play Tuesday against Oklahoma State and then visit No. 17 TCU on Saturday as part of the national AP Top 25 schedule with their first ranking since the 2018-19 season. “I am very happy for our fans and for our players and for our staff,” Tang said at a news conference Monday. “Our goal wasn’t to be a ranked team, but it is pretty cool that long the journey it happened.” Tang had spent 19 seasons at Baylor before taking over at Kansas State, a program picked to finish last in the 10-team Big 12. But the Wildcats (14-1) dropped 116 points in a win at now-No. 10 Texas and claimed a high-scoring overtime win at Baylor last week, matching the program’s best start since the 1958-59 season.
MANHATTAN, KS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy