Top wideout transfer prospect visiting Auburn

By River Wells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A potential new weapon for the Tigers is reportedly visiting the Plains on Thursday.

On3’s Keith Niebuhr reported on Thursday that Georgia State wide receiver Jamari Thrash is visiting Auburn. Thrash entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, so the quick turnaround for his visit to Auburn could be a good sign for coach Hugh Freeze.

Thrash is one of the most productive and talented wide receivers in the transfer portal this offseason. He caught 61 passes for seven touchdowns and 1,122 yards on an average of 18.4 yards per reception and was one of the lone bright spots on a Georgia State team that went 4-8 in 2022. He’s certainly played beyond his initial billing as a three-star prospect, and the addition of an extra receiving weapon would be very beneficial to the Tigers’ 2023 campaign.

Simply put, no Auburn wideout last year came close to Thrash’s production at Georgia State — the Tigers’ leading receiver was Ja’Varrius Johnson, who caught 26 passes for 493 yards and three touchdowns. It’s currently unknown who will be under center for Auburn next year, but a reliable weapon like Thrash would do them wonders in coach Hugh Freeze’s first year with the Tigers.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

