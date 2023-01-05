ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn Gymnastics: Where, when the Tigers will compete in 2023

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Auburn Gymnastics’ 2022 season was arguably one of the most sensational in program history.

Auburn welcomed Olympic gold medalist suni lee to its roster, and she did not disappoint. She ended the season with three perfect 10.000 scores and reached highs of 9.975 on the floor, and 9.925 on the vault.

The Tigers also earned wins over Alabama, Georgia, and Michigan on its way to a fourth-place national finish, finishing behind Utah, Florida, and eventual champion Oklahoma.

The 2023 season is expected to be just as exciting, as athletes such as Cassie Stevens, Derrian Gobourne, Sophia Groth, and aria brusch return to the roster in addition to Lee, who will be competing in her final season as an Auburn Tiger.

This season is sure to be exciting, and you do not want to miss it. Here is a look at Auburn Gymnastics’ 2023 schedule.

Jan. 7- Super 16 Challenge, 8 p.m. CT (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Auburn will kick off the 2023 season on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Las Vegas. The Tigers will compete with UCLA, Oklahoma, and Michigan.

