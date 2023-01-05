ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

T.J. Finley to the Big Ten? A social media post speculates the possibility

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LI2Ze_0k4k7JzN00

Following a season that ended with a shoulder injury, Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley’s status with the program has been in question for quite some time.

Finley’s season was considered a disappointment, as he completed 33-of-53 passes for 431 yards and one touchdown to four interceptions. His time on the Plains may be over, and a new chapter in his career could begin in the Big Ten according to a recent tweet.

In a vague Instagram story, Finley posted the eyeballs emoji as well as his location at Ohio State University. His post has sparked wild rumors amongst Ohio State fans and media that Ryan Day could be interested in his talents.

While it is unknown if Finley’s visit to Columbus is for recruiting purposes, The Ohio State fanbase is not entirely excited about the possibility of adding Finley to the roster. Ohio State fan account Buckeyes Insider says that Finley would be welcomed only if it were for depth purposes, while Buckeyes Wire writer Josh Keatley does not see Finley being a viable replacement for the outgoing quarterback and Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud.

It is extremely hard for me to envision the Buckeyes having any interest in Finley. His college career has been disappointing and I don’t see him as a better option than either Kyle McCord or Devin Brown. It is understandable for there to be a drop-off from C.J. Stroud to whoever is next in line, but Finley seems like a nose-dive.

Though he has not officially announced his intentions, it has been rumored that Finley will enter the transfer portal during the offseason. Auburn returns Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner from last season’s roster and added three-star Hank Brown to its quarterback room during the early signing period. It is also no secret that Hugh Freeze is looking to add a quarterback from the transfer portal before next season, with Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders and Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong being the most popular names at the time of this post.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Football Star Announces He's Returning

A top offensive player is returning to Ohio State for one more season. Cade Stover, who was the Buckeyes' starting tight end this season, is coming back for his fifth-year senior season in 2023. He made the announcement via Twitter. Stover finished the 2022 season with 36 receptions for 406...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Sunday Night

The Houston Texans have reportedly made a decision on head coach Lovie Smith. Smith has reportedly been fired by the franchise on Sunday evening. The Texans beat the Colts on Sunday afternoon, finishing the season with a win, but losing out on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Damar Hamlin's Message For Tee Higgins Going Viral

Damar Hamlin had a great message for Tee Higgins on Sunday afternoon. Higgins was the wide receiver who Hamlin tackled before going into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The Bills-Bengals game ended up then being postponed before it got canceled later in the week. Higgins was wearing a sweatshirt that...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Urban Meyer Update

Urban Meyer has an unfortunate update to his coaching resume this weekend. "Worst NFL head coach of all-time." Following the Jacksonville Jaguars' win over the Tennessee Titans, the AFC South franchise is now playoff bound. Trevor Lawrence and Co. are heading to the playoffs one year after firing former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Jefferson breaks another NFL record

Another game, another record set by Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. This time, it was for receptions in the first three years of his career. With a 23 yard reception in the first quarter, Jefferson passed New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas with his 322nd reception in the first three seasons of a NFL career.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

9 teams that could be calling Bears about No. 1 pick in NFL draft

The Chicago Bears have the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which means they essentially control the draft. Typically, teams sitting at No. 1 are in search of a quarterback and choose to remain put. But the Bears aren’t in the market for a quarterback after finding their guy in Justin Fields. Which means they stand to gain substantial compensation from a quarterback-needy team(s) looking to trade up and get a top prospect like Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 four-star LB Justin Williams announces top six schools

2024 four-star linebacker Justin Williams has narrowed his recruitment down to six schools. Williams is set to focus on Auburn, Oregon, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M and USC. Williams is listed as the No. 4 linebacker in the nation and the No. 7 overall prospect in the state of Texas in the 247Sports composite rankings. He took unofficial visits to Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M over the course of the fall.
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

202K+
Followers
253K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy