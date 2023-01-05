ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

A-level student, 17, died after taking Ecstasy pill for the first time at a sleepover with friends

By Katherine Lawton For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A seventeen-year-old A-level student died after taking an ecstasy pill for the first time at a sleepover with her friends, an inquest heard.

Lila-Grace Smith took the class A drug while staying at her friend's house last summer on the evening of June 3.

She was rushed to hospital after her friends called an ambulance but she could not be saved.

Bradford Coroner's Court heard the amount of ecstasy in her system was 'well within' the range of levels that have been associated with deaths from taking the drug.

Her heartbroken mother, Emma Hargreaves, told the inquest she had warned her daughters of taking drugs because she knew someone who overdosed from ecstasy.

In a statement read to the court, the mother said Ms Smith had spoken to her about her friends taking drugs but she herself had never taken any.

Ms Hargreaves told the court Ms Smith was in sixth-form studying Psychology, Biology and French at North Halifax Grammar School.

She also had a part-time job as a waitress and had previously taken piano lessons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lo7SX_0k4k6biY00

Ms Hargreaves said: 'Lila would stay over at her friend's houses from time to time. We knew she would have a drink when she went to parties, but we weren't worried about her consuming alcohol.

'We'd just started having conversation about drugs. When I was younger, I knew someone who overdosed on ecstasy.'

She added: 'Lila had met her boyfriend at primary school and they had been boyfriend and girlfriend for some time.'

The inquest heard that on June 3, 2021, Ms Smith was sleeping over at a friend's house in Keighley, West Yorkshire. They had discussed going out to bars, but chose to stay in.

The court heard the friends had consumed alcohol, nitrous oxide - a legal high known as 'hippy crack' - and later ecstasy.

Detective Sergeant Collum Hanogue, who supervised the police investigation, said the friends had researched the effects of ecstasy earlier that evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uA9FI_0k4k6biY00

However, he said police were unable to identify who had supplied and acquired the drug and no criminal proceedings were ongoing.

He told the inquest the two girls that Ms Smith was with rang one of their boyfriends just after 11pm once Ms Smith had taken ill.

The unnamed lad and three friends got in a taxi and arrived at the house at 11:20pm.

Two of them put Ms Smith in the recovery position and two took the girls to another room to save her embarrassment when she came around.

But when the student's condition worsened at 11:42pm, they rang 999 and administered CPR until the ambulance arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12YfM0_0k4k6biY00

Medics rushed Ms Smith to hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:45am on Saturday, June 4, the inquest heard.

She was fit and healthy and had never taken the drug before, according to her family.

Her mother said: 'We've got a really big family and that's what her life was based around really. I just felt heartbroken and shocked mainly.

'You just never think it would happen to you or your child.'

She added: 'I think you can tell kids to not take drugs but they don't listen because they think they're invincible and that it won't happen to them.'

DS Hanogue said: 'It would very much appear that all parties were aware and were willing participants.'

Recording a narrative conclusion, Assistant Coroner for West Yorkshire Mary Burke said: 'This is a tragic case of the death of a young girl who had her whole life ahead of her.

'Hopefully young people out there who might hear of this report may pause and think for a minute before they take such risks.'

They added: 'We have a family here who will grieve forever and a day for the loss of their loved one. Let this be a lesson, please.'

Comments / 34

Dollie Leake
3d ago

no matter how hard you stay on your children about. drugs that peer pressure will get them everytime. If you know your friends are doing drugs 🏃‍♂️

Reply
7
Debbie Burtwell
2d ago

You, have to know their friends well. And when their in The Teen-Age Year's You, Almost Have To Make a Career Out of It. VERY IMPORTANT. 🤨😐❤️🙏

Reply
2
Related
Tyla

Mum shares warning after son gets vape impaled in his foot

A mum has been warning people about chucking away their e-cigarettes properly after her son severely injured his foot by stepping on a discarded vape. Samantha Bennett was told at one point that her son could need to have his foot amputated due to how serious his injuries were. On...
The Independent

Girl who died after taking ecstasy pill for first time researched effects earlier that day

A teenage girl died after taking an ecstasy pill for the first time at a sleepover with pals, an inquest has heard.A-Level student Lila-Grace Smith, 17, took the drug as she stayed a friend’s house last summer.She was rushed to hospital after her friends raised the alarm, but tragically she couldn’t be saved.Bradford Coroner’s Court heard the amount of ecstasy in her system was ‘well within’ the range of levels that have been associated with deaths from taking the drug.Her heartbroken mother, Emma Hargreaves, told the inquest that she’d warned her daughters of taking drugs because she knew someone who...
The Independent

Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley

A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
Victor

Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Popculture

Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis

Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
The Guardian

Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say

A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
The Independent

Mother admits manslaughter of her teenage daughter after letting her become morbidly obese

A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.”Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, and father, Alun Titford, 44, were charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Appearing before Mold Crown court on 12 December, Lloyd-Jones admitted the manslaughter.Mr Titford is due to go on trial in January. He denies the charges.It was alleged at an earlier hearing that Kaylea’s obesity was caused...
NBC 29 News

Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (Gray News) - A family says they are going through an awful time after losing their child to the flu. The DeBord family said their 12-year-old son Anthony first got sick with parainfluenza and was sent to urgent care with shortness of breath. He was treated with a nebulizer and given prescriptions for an inhaler and steroids before being sent home to rest.
Scrubs Magazine

Nurse Fired for Taking Two Pills from Hospital Pharmacy to Treat Her Headache

A provider is out of a job after she was caught on video taking two pills from the pharmacy at the hospital where she works to treat her headache while on duty. Francesca Morgan, 32, was seen stealing a co-codamol pill and a tylenol tablet during her shift at Arrowe Park Hospital in the U.K.
New York Post

Teen impaled by javelin in freak accident at school

It looks like he got the point. A teen in India miraculously survived after a javelin was thrown through his neck during a freak track and field accident, as seen in a video of his impromptu piercing. The freak accident occurred on Dec. 17 while Sadanand Meher, 14, was playing sports at the Agalpur High School in Odisha, India, Jam Press reported. Disaster struck after a student threw the sporting spear that ended up piercing the boy’s neck, going in one end and out the other. Accompanying footage shows the boy being escorted out of the back of an ambulance by...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

720K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy