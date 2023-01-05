Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Armed and dangerous wanted man charged in robberies at Rocky Mount stores
TARBORO. N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested overnight in connection to armed robberies at two businesses in Rocky Mount on Jan. 2. According to Rocky Mount police, Jeremy Johnson was wanted for the morning robberies at a Kangaroo on South Wesleyan Boulevard and L&L Food Store at 2558 Hunterhill Road. He had been considered armed and dangerous.
Chase ends in Edgecombe County, woman facing multiple charges
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pinetops Police Department, with assistance from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, arrested and charged a woman after a chase on Sunday. Rosalynd Angelika Moody was arrested and charged with the following: • Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle • Driving While Impaired • Driving While License Revoked • Assault with Physical […]
NC man used apps on smartphone to steal $40,000 from victim, deputies say
The victim told deputies that $40,000 was taken via apps on the victim's smartphone, the news release said.
neusenews.com
Man arrested on 'concealment of death' charge
KINSTON — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with concealment of death after discovering a dead woman in a Deanswood Drive residence. Around 7 p.m. on Friday, the LCSO responded to a call of a deceased person on Deanswood Drive. Deputies arrived to find Carla Lee Soula dead inside her residence. She was 42.
WITN
Robbery leads to police chase and shots fired
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two La Grange men were arrested after the report of a Sunday morning robbery, where they ran through a neighborhood and fired a gun. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Keith Bizzell Jr. and 29-year-old Dontrell Smith were arrested on several charges Sunday morning.
Two La Grange men charged after robbery leads to foot chase with shots fired
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two La Grange men were arrested after a Sunday morning robbery led to a foot chase in which shots were fired by one of the suspects, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. Keith Sherrod Bizzell Jr., 20, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession […]
WITN
UPDATE: Sunday shooting victims both shot at same location
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is providing an update to a story we told you about Sunday. Investigators said the 14-year-old who was killed and the adult who was shot were both shot at the same location: HV Brown Park. Initial reports said they were shot at...
neusenews.com
La Grange men arrested following Sunday morning foot chase, shot fired by suspects and robbery
KINSTON — Two men were arrested following the report of a Sunday morning robbery, a foot chase through a neighborhood and a shot fired by one of the suspects during the chase. Keith Sherrod Bizzell Jr., 20, and Dontrell Tysean Smith, 29, both of La Grange, were arrested on...
wcti12.com
Goldsboro authorities say shooting and homicide are connected
GOLDSBORO, Wayne County — A Sunday afternoon homicide and nearby shooting in Goldsboro have been determined to be part of the same incident. According to a release by the Goldsboro Police Department, on Jan. 8, 2023, at approximately 4:20 p.m. Goldsboro Police Department “C” Shift officers responded to HV Brown Park at 600 HV Brown Lane in reference to a male subject that had been shot. Responding officers located a 14-year-old male subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the subject deceased. While responding officers were on scene, Wayne County Communications notified Goldsboro Police officers of an individual on Olivia Lane that had been shot. Officers responded to that location and found Tarquek Lamar Garner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Tarquek Garner was transported to UNC Health Wayne by EMS. Investigators and crime scene specialists with Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to both scenes.
wcti12.com
Four men arrested, another wanted by Kinston police on drug, gun, assault crimes
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, the Kinston Police Department arrested four men and served a warrant for arrest on another. The KPD worked jointly with the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office. The arrests/warrants include:. Ricky Roach Jr. - was charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession...
Man charged with concealing the death of a 42-year-old woman in North Carolina
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with concealment of death after finding a woman dead. Around 7 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to Deanswood Drive in Kinston to find Carla Lee Soula, 42, dead inside her home. On Saturday, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office located and […]
Man stabbed, in serious condition as officers investigate, Goldsboro police say
Goldsboro police say they're investigating a stabbing that seriously injured a man Saturday night.
wcti12.com
Stolen credit card used at Greenville GameStop
The Winterville Police Department is requesting the public's assistance after a stolen credit card was used at a local GameStop. According to a release from the department, the Winterville Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying 2 individuals that are persons of interest in possessing and using a stolen credit card at GameStop. This incident occurred at the Game Stop located at 600 Greenville Blvd SE Suite A Greenville NC 27858 on Jan. 8 at approximately 1:15pm. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.
wcti12.com
Greenville murder suspect has first appearance in court
Prominent Greenville resident Barbara Fenner’s accused murderer Dennis Marshall had his first court appearance today. Marshall was formally charged with Felony Murder and his next court date is set for Jan. 25. Marshall is being held on a $2-million secured bond. His next court date is set for January...
14-year-old shot and killed in Goldsboro, police investigating
A 14-year-old boy died in a double shooting in Goldsboro on Sunday.
WITN
POLICE: Two connected shootings leave one teen dead and another man in hospital
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating two shootings that happened at different locations in one Eastern Carolina city. The first shooting police were called to left one teenager dead, and the second sent a man to the hospital Sunday evening in Goldsboro. Goldsboro Police Department was called to 600...
Wake County man wins $100,000 after buying ticket in Selma
A Zebulon man bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won $100,000. Rodney Brown bought his 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street. He picked up his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday, taking home $71,259 after required tax withholdings. The 200X The Cash game...
WITN
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office trying to locate two runaway juveniles
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public locating two runaway juveniles last seen at D.H. Conley High School Thursday. Charles Squires is 17 years old, 6′0″, and weighs 120-130 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, white shoes and carrying a black/dark blue book bag.
neusenews.com
Riley Road suspicious death on Christmas Day ruled accidental
In reference to the media release sent on 12/25/22 regarding the suspicious death on Riley Rd. The autopsy was completed on 01/04/23 and after conferring with the Medical Examiners’ Office it has been determined that the cause of death will be ruled as accidental. The injuries sustained by Kenneth Jackson, 59, of Kinston were consistent with a fall and no foul play was detected. At this time, there is no concern for public safety and this case has been closed.
wcti12.com
Man arrested, charged with murder of Pitt County woman
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville Police Department has arrested 64-year-old Dennis Leon Marshall and charged him with an open count of murder in the death of Barbara Fenner. Marshall was arrested in Ahoskie Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Comments / 0