South Bend, Ind. (January 3, 2023) – The Indiana District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently announced 1st Source Bank has received the “Gold Level Award” in the Community Lender category for the tenth year in a row. The award honors 1st Source Bank for delivering the greatest number of SBA loans in the state of Indiana in 2022 among Community Banks headquartered in Indiana with less than $10 billion in assets.

