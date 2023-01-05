17 First Responders Graduate from Alexandria Fire Department Training Academy

The Alexandria Fire Department (AFD) officially graduated Recruit School 53 on Thursday, January 5, at the Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center at Northern Virginia Community College, Alexandria Campus. AFD welcomed and celebrated 17 new firefighter/EMTs who spent more than six months in the training academy.

“Attracting candidates to public safety has become more challenging. But these recruits prove that there are highly motivated and talented individuals who want rewarding careers in fire and emergency services,” said Fire/EMS Chief Corey Smedley. “Further, these men and women represent the character, culture and diversity we value and embrace in Alexandria. We are proud of their achievements and excited for our future together.”

City of Alexandria’s Circuit Court Clerk Greg Parks presided over the swearing in during the ceremony after remarks from Mayor Justin Wilson and City Manager Jim Parajon. In her keynote speech, Center for Public Safety Excellence CEO Preet Bassi commended the recruits on their commitment to public service and their impact on the future of the fire and emergency service profession.

In her remarks, Bassi noted that the recruit class had important community-centered training, such as exploring how to operate on the pedestrian-only block in Old Town Alexandria in a responsible manner. “By employing community risk reduction techniques, the Department has assisted in crafting an enjoyable and safe experience for the community,” Bassi said. “These new roles of preventing and mitigating risks rather than only responding to them will be the future of the fire service.”

The new firefighter/EMTs will begin reporting to their first assigned stations starting Saturday, January 21.

For media inquiries only, contact Senior Public Information Officer Raytevia Evans at raytevia.evans@alexandriava.gov or (703) 746-5190.

###

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/go/4204.