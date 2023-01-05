ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

17 First Responders Graduate from Alexandria Fire Department Training Academy

Alexandria, Virginia
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kk7C4_0k4k2vz000

The Alexandria Fire Department (AFD) officially graduated Recruit School 53 on Thursday, January 5, at the Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center at Northern Virginia Community College, Alexandria Campus. AFD welcomed and celebrated 17 new firefighter/EMTs who spent more than six months in the training academy.

“Attracting candidates to public safety has become more challenging. But these recruits prove that there are highly motivated and talented individuals who want rewarding careers in fire and emergency services,” said Fire/EMS Chief Corey Smedley. “Further, these men and women represent the character, culture and diversity we value and embrace in Alexandria. We are proud of their achievements and excited for our future together.”

City of Alexandria’s Circuit Court Clerk Greg Parks presided over the swearing in during the ceremony after remarks from Mayor Justin Wilson and City Manager Jim Parajon. In her keynote speech, Center for Public Safety Excellence CEO Preet Bassi commended the recruits on their commitment to public service and their impact on the future of the fire and emergency service profession.

In her remarks, Bassi noted that the recruit class had important community-centered training, such as exploring how to operate on the pedestrian-only block in Old Town Alexandria in a responsible manner. “By employing community risk reduction techniques, the Department has assisted in crafting an enjoyable and safe experience for the community,” Bassi said. “These new roles of preventing and mitigating risks rather than only responding to them will be the future of the fire service.”

The new firefighter/EMTs will begin reporting to their first assigned stations starting Saturday, January 21.

For media inquiries only, contact Senior Public Information Officer Raytevia Evans at raytevia.evans@alexandriava.gov or (703) 746-5190.

###

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/go/4204.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Possible warrant holds up Baltimore man's VA benefits for 14 years

A Baltimore man who stopped receiving his Veterans Affairs benefits 14 years ago thought he was getting nowhere. So, he turned to the 11 News I-Team for help. Fred Gibson, 63, is sort of a fixture at Mother's Federal Hill Grille, where he is the handyman. He is also a Marine Corps veteran who has fought for 14 years to get his VA benefits restored.
BALTIMORE, MD
bhvfd14.org

Squad Extricates One in Riverdale

Jan 8th- Rescue Squad 14 and its volunteer crew were dispatched to the intersection of Campus Dr and Kenilworth Ave in Riverdale for a personal injury accident. Units arrived on the scene and found one patient trapped in the vehicle and requested an upgraded assignment. The Squad crew removed the doors, and roof, and extricated the patient in 5 minutes.
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 15-Year Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Rockville. Jacqueline Diaz was last seen on Friday, December 30, 2022, in the 5900 block of Lemay Rd. Diaz is approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown hair and a nose piercing. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing. Police and family are concerned for her welfare.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

Two Teens Shot in D.C. One Dead

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two teens were shot at the Metro Station Monday night. This incident occurred at the 1200 Block of Alabama Avenue in Southeast D.C. A Metro employee heard shots shortly after 10 pm. The Washington D.C. Metro Police arrived and found a 14-year-old male and a 17-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. The juveniles were taken to nearby hospitals. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 14-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Martez Toney of D.C. was identified as the victim. If you have any information about this shooting, please take call the police at (202) 727-9099 The post Two Teens Shot in D.C. One Dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Suspect Arrested in 2019 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Southeast

Police have arrested a suspect in the 2019 murder of a 16-year-old in Southeast, D.C., authorities say. Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, Maryland, was arrested Friday per a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, D.C. police said in a release. On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, police heard shots just after midnight...
SUITLAND, MD
fox5dc.com

FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint

Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
BETHESDA, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy