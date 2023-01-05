ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doddridge County, WV

WDTV

Man charged with breaking into home, hitting woman, shoving officer, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he broke into a home, hit a woman in the jaw and struck an officer while being arrested. Officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home on Washington St. in Morgantown on Saturday around 9 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Police seek Wheeling fugitive accused of operating a drug house

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are seeking a fugitive wanted for allegedly operating a drug house in the city. On Dec. 19, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Joseph Helmbright, 54, of Wheeling and charged him with Maintaining/Operating a Drug Premise. This was the result of a search warrant at 82 – 45th Street in South Wheeling. […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Operation Silent Night leads to 10 charged in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced on Monday that several individuals were charged during a two-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts […]
WHEELING, WV
wajr.com

Mannington man accused of animal cruelty

Fairmont, W.Va. A Mannington man is behind bars after police say he beat and kicked a dog over a four-day period in Fairmont. Police responded to the animal abuse complaint on Jan. 7 and were told Luke Masters, 22, of Mannington, punched and kicked the dog several times and at one point pinned the dog to the floor with his foot.
FAIRMONT, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Homicide Suspect Arrested on I-79 Near Morgantown after BOLO Alert in Harrison, Marion, Mon Counties

Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Westover Police Department, and Star City Police Department arrested a Pennsylvania man wanted out of Pittsburgh, PA for homicide. William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania was taken into custody on I-79 northbound...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
ridgeviewnews.com

Midnight Accident with DUI Charge in Arnoldsburg

In the Midnight hour, Saturday into Sunday, Calhoun Control Dispatched the Arnoldsburg Volunteer Fire Department, WV State Police and Minnie Hamilton Health System’s ambulance to a single vehicle crash in front of the Family Dollar Store in Arnoldsburg on Route 33/119. There were no reported injuries, but the driver,...
ARNOLDSBURG, WV
WTAP

Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to officials, law enforcement from Parkersburg Police Department were chasing a motorcyclist North on I-77 and then lost the driver Saturday evening. Officials said the chase started in Parkersburg, West Virginia and headed into Ohio, but say the chase has ended. Those are all of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Westover police continues search for man last seen in Dec. 2021

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department is continuing the search for a man who was last seen more than a year ago. 41-year-old Jeremiah Erb, of Westover, was last seen in the Morgantown area on Dec. 26, 2021, according to the WPD. Erb is described as a white...
WESTOVER, WV
WTAP

Missing 15-year-old boy found by Wood County Sheriff’s Office

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page around 9 p.m. Monday night that Gabriel Casto had been found. Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile, according to a post on the Wood County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man accused of opening fire on officers indicted on federal gun charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Doddridge County man has been indicted on federal firearm charges after he allegedly engaged in a shootout with law enforcement last spring. Richard America, III, 45, of Salem, was charged Wednesday by a Clarksburg grand jury with illegally possessing a small arsenal of weapons despite having a prior conviction for domestic violence.
SALEM, WV

