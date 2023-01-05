Fairmont, W.Va. A Mannington man is behind bars after police say he beat and kicked a dog over a four-day period in Fairmont. Police responded to the animal abuse complaint on Jan. 7 and were told Luke Masters, 22, of Mannington, punched and kicked the dog several times and at one point pinned the dog to the floor with his foot.

