Man charged after allegedly harming dog over 4-day span in Marion County
A man was charged after a dog in Marion County was found with bruises "caused by blunt force trauma."
WDTV
Man charged with breaking into home, hitting woman, shoving officer, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he broke into a home, hit a woman in the jaw and struck an officer while being arrested. Officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home on Washington St. in Morgantown on Saturday around 9 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.
Woman charged following Fairmont gas station robbery
A woman has been charged following the robbery of a gas station in Fairmont.
Police seek Wheeling fugitive accused of operating a drug house
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are seeking a fugitive wanted for allegedly operating a drug house in the city. On Dec. 19, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Joseph Helmbright, 54, of Wheeling and charged him with Maintaining/Operating a Drug Premise. This was the result of a search warrant at 82 – 45th Street in South Wheeling. […]
Man charged after task force members find 1/2 pound of meth during search in Morgantown
A New York man was arrested last week after task force members found more than half a pound of meth while searching a Morgantown apartment.
Pennsylvania homicide suspect arrested in West Virginia
Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force apprehended a man who is the suspect in the stabbing death of his estranged wife.
Operation Silent Night leads to 10 charged in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced on Monday that several individuals were charged during a two-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts […]
wajr.com
Mannington man accused of animal cruelty
Fairmont, W.Va. A Mannington man is behind bars after police say he beat and kicked a dog over a four-day period in Fairmont. Police responded to the animal abuse complaint on Jan. 7 and were told Luke Masters, 22, of Mannington, punched and kicked the dog several times and at one point pinned the dog to the floor with his foot.
connect-bridgeport.com
Homicide Suspect Arrested on I-79 Near Morgantown after BOLO Alert in Harrison, Marion, Mon Counties
Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Westover Police Department, and Star City Police Department arrested a Pennsylvania man wanted out of Pittsburgh, PA for homicide. William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania was taken into custody on I-79 northbound...
ridgeviewnews.com
Midnight Accident with DUI Charge in Arnoldsburg
In the Midnight hour, Saturday into Sunday, Calhoun Control Dispatched the Arnoldsburg Volunteer Fire Department, WV State Police and Minnie Hamilton Health System’s ambulance to a single vehicle crash in front of the Family Dollar Store in Arnoldsburg on Route 33/119. There were no reported injuries, but the driver,...
WTAP
Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to officials, law enforcement from Parkersburg Police Department were chasing a motorcyclist North on I-77 and then lost the driver Saturday evening. Officials said the chase started in Parkersburg, West Virginia and headed into Ohio, but say the chase has ended. Those are all of...
WDTV
Westover police continues search for man last seen in Dec. 2021
WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department is continuing the search for a man who was last seen more than a year ago. 41-year-old Jeremiah Erb, of Westover, was last seen in the Morgantown area on Dec. 26, 2021, according to the WPD. Erb is described as a white...
Salem man accused of law enforcement shootout indicted on federal firearm charges
The Salem man who allegedly shot at law enforcement in Doddridge County back in May of 2022 was indicted Wednesday on federal charges because according to the Department of Justice (DOJ), he had a "small arsenal of weapons" despite a previous domestic violence conviction.
WTAP
Missing 15-year-old boy found by Wood County Sheriff’s Office
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page around 9 p.m. Monday night that Gabriel Casto had been found. Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile, according to a post on the Wood County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
Sheriff’s Department releases statement following large police presence at a West Virginia Walmart
WESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday, January 6, 2023, law enforcement received a 911 call from inside the Walmart located in Weston. The caller advised there was a subject allegedly making threats inside the store. A large presence of law enforcement...
Bridgeport Police searching for subject in BFS fraud incident
Bridgeport Police are requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect in a fraud incident at the BFS in Charles Pointe on Wednesday, Nov. 16 2022.
Woman allegedly passed out in the middle of a Fairmont road with 2 young children in the back seat
Police say that a woman who admitted that she drank "two miniature bottles of wine and one regular-sized bottle of wine" kicked an officer in the groin during a child abuse arrest.
Bald eagle shot in West Virginia, WVDNR seeking information
HARMAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police are searching for a potential suspect after a bald eagle was found injured with a gunshot wound in Randolph County. According to the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia, the female bald eagle was recovered by the WVDNR Natural...
WDTV
Man accused of opening fire on officers indicted on federal gun charges
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Doddridge County man has been indicted on federal firearm charges after he allegedly engaged in a shootout with law enforcement last spring. Richard America, III, 45, of Salem, was charged Wednesday by a Clarksburg grand jury with illegally possessing a small arsenal of weapons despite having a prior conviction for domestic violence.
WDTV
Malicious assault, child neglect among 55 indictments returned in Harrison County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Grand Jury indicted 55 people during its January term. Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano presented the cases. The following are some of the notable indictments returned by the grand jury:. 1 Count: First Degree Sexual Abuse. 1 Count: Sexual Abuse by Parent,...
