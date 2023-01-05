ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WI

x1071.com

One Vehicle Crash In Barneveld

Iowa County authorities received a report of a crash on Knutson Road in Barneveld Sunday around 12:30pm. Arena EMS and the Barneveld Fire Department responded to the scene along with an Iowa County Deputy. One occupant of the vehicle was taken by EMS to be evaluated at a hospital. The name of the person was not released Disch Towing assisted with vehicle removal.
BARNEVELD, WI
x1071.com

Four Year Old From Platteville Injured In Crash in Dubuque

A 4 year old child from Platteville was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dubuque. The 4 year old was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment. According to Dubuque police, the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Central Avenue and 26th Street. Police say 48 year old Jennifer Gibson of Dubuque was southbound on Central Avenue and was slowing for stopped traffic ahead of her when a southbound vehicle driven by 49 year old Craig Hefel of Holy Cross, Iowa, struck the rear of Gibson’s vehicle. The child was a passenger in Gibson’s vehicle. Hefel was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and driving while suspended.
DUBUQUE, IA
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a serious accident, near Galena.

Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a serious accident, near Galena. It happened not to long ago, on 20 near Williams Drive. That is located near Galena. Initial reports are saying that there are multiple vehicles involved. And multiple injuries were being reported. The accident reconstruction unit...
GALENA, IL
x1071.com

Woman Sentenced For Participating in Large Fight

A woman was sentenced to probation for her role in a large fight in Dubuque during which three women were slashed by a knife. 22 year old Mycal Hall of Davenport was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of assault. Hall was among five people arrested in connection with a May 15th disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main in Dubuque. Dubuque residents 21 year old Ciane Dominguez, 20 year old Jashonna Vaughn, 26 year old Carteasia Carpenter, and 32 year old Cartrice Carpenter were also arrested on a charge of participation in a riot in connection with the incident. Dominguez since has pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to 60 days in jail for that conviction and violating her probation. The other three women have pleaded not guilty.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Authorities Respond To Domestic Dispute in South Wayne

Lafayette County deputies responded to a residence on East Grove Street in South Wayne Thursday around 7:40am for a domestic dispute. As a result, 32 year old Christopher Moellers of South Wayne was cited for Disorderly Conduct. Deputies from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Mineral Point Police assisted at the scene.
SOUTH WAYNE, WI
q957.com

Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
MADISON, SD
WGN News

Wisc. woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman accused of repeatedly poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Amanda Chapin, 50, of Monroe, was charged Dec. 28 in Lafayette County. Authorities say she poisoned her 70-year-old husband, Gary Chapin, three times during July and August, by putting […]
MONROE, WI
x1071.com

Platteville Woman Arrested in Darlington

A woman from Platteville was arrested by Darlington Police. According to a release, 28 year old Jessica Felker of Platteville was arrested Friday shortly after 8:15 PM for operating after revocation following a traffic stop on Highway 23 in Darlington. Felker was also cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
KCRG.com

Drunk driver injures self, other driver in Dubuque crash

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday night at approximately 8:01 pm, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of a crash involving two vehicles near Pennsylvania Ave and NW Arterial. Investigators say 58-year-old David Degroff was northbound on NW Arterial when he started to make a left turn from the...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Name Released; Man Takes Own Life During Traffic Stop Near Farley

Authorities have identified the driver who fatally shot himself during a traffic stop Monday night near Farley. 29 year-old Hunter Krapfl of Dyersville was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle. At 10:45pm Monday, Dubuque County dispatchers relayed a message for law enforcement to watch for a possibly intoxicated driver operating a red Chevy Silverado. At 11:30pm, a Farley police officer observed and stopped the vehicle near US 20 and Sullivan Road for a minor traffic violation. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle. Krapfl was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
FARLEY, IA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man accused of pistol-whipping person on Madison’s east side arrested in Baraboo, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man who they say pistol-whipped another person at a clinic on Madison’s east side Thursday morning. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to the clinic in the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported a disturbance. During the incident,...
MADISON, WI
superhits106.com

Dubuque Teen Gets 31 Years in Prison For Burglaries

A Dubuque teen has been sentenced to 31 years in prison for numerous burglaries. 19 year old Tristen Smith was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on multiple cases, mostly involving burglaries. In the most recent case, Smith faced charges of 16 counts of third-degree burglary as a repeat offender and one count each of possession of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender and second-degree theft. Police officers investigating a recent string of vehicle burglaries executed a search warrant on October 9th at Smith’s residence. Smith was found in the attic of the residence with a large number of stolen items.
DUBUQUE, IA
WBAY Green Bay

Judge orders Wisconsin DOJ agent to stand trial for shooting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin Department of Justice agent who wounded an unarmed Black man during a Madison traffic stop last year has been ordered to stand trial. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne charged state Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Mark Wagner in September with second-degree reckless endangerment using a dangerous weapon.
MADISON, WI

