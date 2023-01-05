In a regulatory filing today (Jan 10), the crypto exchange Coinbase said that it will dramatically cut costs in the first quarter of 2023, and lay off 950 employees. This is grim news, coming only a few days after a New York State regulator ordered Coinbase to pay a $50 million fine for failure to comply with state financial regulations, and to invest a further $50 million to enhance its compliance.

