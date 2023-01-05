Read full article on original website
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Is Not Having a Happy New Year
In a regulatory filing today (Jan 10), the crypto exchange Coinbase said that it will dramatically cut costs in the first quarter of 2023, and lay off 950 employees. This is grim news, coming only a few days after a New York State regulator ordered Coinbase to pay a $50 million fine for failure to comply with state financial regulations, and to invest a further $50 million to enhance its compliance.
The Creator Economy Was Oversold
This story is syndicated from the Substack newsletter Big Technology; subscribe for free here. After years of hype, the Creator Economy is slamming into reality. Influencer programs are shuttering. Investment is drying up. And worsening economic conditions are threatening to crush creators and the tech infrastructure behind them. While today’s...
