Metro basketball champions crowned on Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Championship games for the Albuquerque metro basketball tournaments were held on Saturday. Sandia was represented in the title game for both the boys and girls brackets, while top ranked Volcano Vista and Hobbs were the respective opponents. Volcano Vista head coach Greg Brown had already gotten the better of his brother Danny […]
Harkless leads four teammates in double figures as UNLV beats No. 21 New Mexico
EJ Harkless scored 25 points, including 21 in the second half, to spark UNLV to a 84-77 win Saturday night over No. 21 New Mexico.
Lobos fall to UNLV in front of sold out Pit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was the largest crowd at the Pit since 2009. 15,424 fans were in attendance to see the Lobos battle it out with a tough UNLV team, and while the first half was full of excitement, the second half came with some disappointment, as the Lobos fell to the Rebels 77-84. UNM […]
rrobserver.com
Runners shoot down the Bombers of Amarillo, 11-8
Nate was late. New Mexico Runners goalkeeper Nate Yeager, right, a member of the Rio Rancho High School Class of 2016, was late diving to stop this first-quarter Amarillo goal Saturday afternoon at the Rio Rancho Events Center. (Herron photo) Mehrshad Ahmadi scored four times in a span of less...
KOAT 7
Police activity near UNM briefly closes several roads
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Several roads near the University of New Mexico have reopened, after a shooting incident in the area forced the closure of several streets. University Blvd. SE was closed northbound at Gold Avenue SE. Eastbound traffic at Central Ave. SE was shut down at University Blvd. SE.
Updates for suspects in shooting on University of New Mexico campus
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the suspects accused in the attack and shooting of New Mexico State University men’s basketball player Mike Peake faced a judge Monday. Another suspect in the case has had his charges reduced. Related Coverage Monday, Eli’sha Upshaw was arraigned on charges of aggravated battery, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence. Investigators believe […]
KRQE News 13
Chilly and clear start north, cloudier south
Good Saturday morning everyone! Waking up this morning we’re seeing some frost in the ABQ metro! Some moisture is pushing south this morning, and so skies begin the day mainly cloudy for southern New Mexico. Clear skies have cooled temps into the teens for Taos and the northern mountain zones.
KRQE News 13
Mild and quiet evening ahead
Another great day for New Mexico! Highs temps were above average with 50s central, 60s south and east, and 40s north under mostly sunny skies and relatively lighter winds. The eastern plains saw some downsloping winds which helped warm their temps compared to Saturday. The Four Corners had some clouds...
KRQE News 13
Quiet and sunny Saturday, turning chilly tonight
What a great stretch of weather this weekend! Abundant sunshine, milder temps, and calmer winds are the main feature. It’s much calmer statewide compared to Friday, which saw wind gusts of 50 mph east. Temps are cooled off 10-15° with the backdoor front. Highs climbed near 50° for...
KRQE News 13
Las Golondrinas gets nationally recognized
Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/las-golondrinas-gets-nationally-recognized/. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/las-golondrinas-gets-nationally-recognized/. APD investigating 6th shooting targeting elected officials. APD investigating 6th shooting targeting elected officials. Park remembering Washington Middle School shooting …. Park remembering Washington Middle School shooting victim gains support. Hobbs man accused of killing girlfriend found in …. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/hobbs-man-accused-of-killing-girlfriend-found-in-mexico/. Lovington man accused of...
KOAT 7
New Mexico public schools see decline in student enrollment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Student enrollment numbers continue to drop statewide. Amanda Aragon with New Mexico Kids Can — a nonprofit group aiming to improve education said parents want what's best for their children. "Every family in the state of New Mexico would agree that none of our children...
104.1 WIKY
Suspect arrested in shootings at New Mexico officials’ homes
(Reuters) – Police in New Mexico on Monday said they had arrested a suspect in connection with shootings at the homes and offices of six elected Democratic officials. Albuquerque police Chief Harold Medina said a firearm had also been retrieved in connection with the attacks that began in early December.
rrobserver.com
Warm with calm winds, chances of snow Wednesday
Today will be warmer and sunnier but breezes will cool the temperature down a little bit. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Dry weather with above average temperatures is in store for Monday and Tuesday, but a winter storm will bring mountain snow and low elevation rain to northern New Mexico on Tuesday night and Wednesday.”
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
KOAT 7
'Polar Bears' plunge into the New Year with aplomb
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some folks have a funny way of having fun — like those who took part in the 3rd annual Al'burrr'querque Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday. Unafraid of the sub-40-degree water in the pool at the Sierra Vista West Tennis Complex, the plungers had the option of jumping into the deep end or going through a tube slide for an added thrill.
gamblingnews.com
Future of Horse Racing in New Mexico on Regulator’s Agenda
The meeting was held on Thursday and included breeders, parties representing the regulator, lawmakers and other stakeholders involved in horse racing. As reported by the Associated Press, the government body responsible for pari-mutuel horseracing, the New Mexico Racing Commission, held the meeting in Albuquerque. At the meeting, the regulator acknowledged that the horse racing industry has a significant economic impact on the state. According to the Commission, there are many stakeholders involved in the sector from breeders and licensed tracks to families making a living and fans.
KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbing, Funding requests, Quiet weather, Congressional maps, Film training program
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say – The search continues for the person responsible in a deadly weekend stabbing in downtown Albuquerque. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, APD were called to reports of stabbing outside of a bar near Central and 4th. When police arrived they found […]
Plans for future of Coronado Park could include new fire training facility
For seven years, Coronado Park became a haven for the homeless, full of waste piling up, and crime running rampant.
KRQE News 13
City of Al’burrr’querque Polar Bear Plunge returns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Parks and Rec department is hosting its annual Polar Bear Plunge this Saturday. This chilly event is benefitting the swim lesson scholarship fund and the BioPark for penguins and polar bears. All the processes from this event will give free...
KOAT 7
High-tech beer may be coming to New Mexico soon
Los Alamos National Laboratory and local breweries are teaming up to make beer even better. They use a process called low-energy ultrasonic separation. According to LANL project manager James Coons, it’s been a brewing process coming for a while. "We started off about 12 years ago looking at ways...
