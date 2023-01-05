ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 hospitals seeking CEOs

Here are six hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CEOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center (Powell, Tenn.) 2. Encompass Health Rehabilitation Institute of Libertyville (Ill.) 3. Woodland Heights Medical Center (Lufkin,...
Growing number of school districts temporarily reinstate mask mandates

A growing number of school districts across the country are re-upping mask mandates in classrooms, many citing a rise in COVID-19 cases as reason for the strengthened mitigation measures. According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Jan. 4, the weekly average of new COVID-19...
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by NAI Hiffman, break ground on $25 million medical office building in Orland Park

Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by commercial real estate services firm NAI Hiffman, recently broke ground on a new $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building at the northeast corner of LaGrange Road and 171st Street in Orland Park, Illinois. The medical office building is scheduled for completion in 2024.
Chicago Way w/John Kass: Is Paul Vallas ready to lead Chicago to a brighter future?

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/6/23): On this episode, the former CEO of the Chicago Public Schools (1995-2001) and candidate hoping to unseat Lori Lightfoot, Paul Vallas joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to discuss his plans for growing Chicago and tackling crime, education, and fiscal issues facing the city. Plus, Kasso recovers in the best way possible. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Pizzuti Cos. Launches 19-Story Chicago Tower

The development planned for the city’s West Loop neighborhood is expected to deliver next year. The Pizzuti Cos. has broken ground on Coppia, a 19-story, 298-unit mixed-use development in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood slated for completion in 2024. The developers recently received an $82 million construction loan from...
Want The City To Split The Cost Of Your Broken Front Sidewalk Bill? Applications Are Open Monday Only

CHICAGO — Residents have a chance to get their sidewalks repaired at a discount as the city’s Shared Cost Sidewalk Program is accepting applications Monday. The program, which allows residents to apply to have the city share the cost of sidewalk repairs, is expected to fill up quickly — with applications only being accepted 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, according to the city’s website.
This Fabulous Suburban Hot Dog Stand Serves Wieners and Fried Rice

There are several hallmarks at a classic Chicago street food stand. The food centers around hot dogs, Italian beef, and the occasional pizza puff. The letterboard menus (often featuring a soft drink sponsor) make natives feel they are in a safe space, a place where they can find an affordable and quality meal. To honor these restaurants, Eater Chicago has launched a regular feature highlighting some of the more noteworthy stands around the city and suburbs.
Chicago-based Chicken Chain Comes to DFW

Iconic Chicago-based restaurant Harold’s Chicken hosted its grand opening of a new franchise location in Cedar Hill this week. Harold’s Chicken has been in business since 1950 and is located primarily in Chicago, Illinois, with 40 locations across the city. The company has franchise locations across the country, from Los Angeles to Houston, and now in Dallas.
