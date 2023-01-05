Read full article on original website
Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergElgin, IL
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Highly-rated restaurant to host grand opening event in Illinois next weekKristen WaltersBolingbrook, IL
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
5 resources the Chicago Office of Veteran Affairs offer to VeteransLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
beckershospitalreview.com
6 hospitals seeking CEOs
Here are six hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CEOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center (Powell, Tenn.) 2. Encompass Health Rehabilitation Institute of Libertyville (Ill.) 3. Woodland Heights Medical Center (Lufkin,...
spectrumnews1.com
Growing number of school districts temporarily reinstate mask mandates
A growing number of school districts across the country are re-upping mask mandates in classrooms, many citing a rise in COVID-19 cases as reason for the strengthened mitigation measures. According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Jan. 4, the weekly average of new COVID-19...
Bang for your buck: Could COVID-19 relief funds be the key to eliminating medical debt?
As of 2021, 58% of all third-party debt collections were for medical debt.
Daliah Goree, Career Officer and Public Servant Eager and Ready To Serve Chicago's 21st Ward
(Chicago, Il) 24-year veteran Chicago Police Officer, Daliah Goree, has organized an outstanding campaign team and platform in her quest to become the next Alderman of Chicago’s 21st Ward.
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in Illinois
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open its newest Illinois location in Chicago at 10 am, according to local reports.
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot calls out Paul Vallas for winning FOP endorsement: 'so much for being a lifelong Democrat'
CHICAGO - Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas says he is proud to have won the endorsement of the local Fraternal Order of Police Union. President of the Union is political firebrand John Catanzara, Jr. In the wake of the endorsement of Vallas, Mayor Lori Lightfoot cited Catanzara's support for former...
rejournals.com
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by NAI Hiffman, break ground on $25 million medical office building in Orland Park
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by commercial real estate services firm NAI Hiffman, recently broke ground on a new $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building at the northeast corner of LaGrange Road and 171st Street in Orland Park, Illinois. The medical office building is scheduled for completion in 2024.
wgnradio.com
Chicago Way w/John Kass: Is Paul Vallas ready to lead Chicago to a brighter future?
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/6/23): On this episode, the former CEO of the Chicago Public Schools (1995-2001) and candidate hoping to unseat Lori Lightfoot, Paul Vallas joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to discuss his plans for growing Chicago and tackling crime, education, and fiscal issues facing the city. Plus, Kasso recovers in the best way possible. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
multihousingnews.com
Pizzuti Cos. Launches 19-Story Chicago Tower
The development planned for the city’s West Loop neighborhood is expected to deliver next year. The Pizzuti Cos. has broken ground on Coppia, a 19-story, 298-unit mixed-use development in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood slated for completion in 2024. The developers recently received an $82 million construction loan from...
Want The City To Split The Cost Of Your Broken Front Sidewalk Bill? Applications Are Open Monday Only
CHICAGO — Residents have a chance to get their sidewalks repaired at a discount as the city’s Shared Cost Sidewalk Program is accepting applications Monday. The program, which allows residents to apply to have the city share the cost of sidewalk repairs, is expected to fill up quickly — with applications only being accepted 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, according to the city’s website.
Eater
This Fabulous Suburban Hot Dog Stand Serves Wieners and Fried Rice
There are several hallmarks at a classic Chicago street food stand. The food centers around hot dogs, Italian beef, and the occasional pizza puff. The letterboard menus (often featuring a soft drink sponsor) make natives feel they are in a safe space, a place where they can find an affordable and quality meal. To honor these restaurants, Eater Chicago has launched a regular feature highlighting some of the more noteworthy stands around the city and suburbs.
dallasexpress.com
Chicago-based Chicken Chain Comes to DFW
Iconic Chicago-based restaurant Harold’s Chicken hosted its grand opening of a new franchise location in Cedar Hill this week. Harold’s Chicken has been in business since 1950 and is located primarily in Chicago, Illinois, with 40 locations across the city. The company has franchise locations across the country, from Los Angeles to Houston, and now in Dallas.
Former White Sox player now selling his $3M West Virginia mansion
A Bridgeport home with an outdoor kitchen and movie room is for sale, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Joliet
Joliet might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Joliet.
fox32chicago.com
'We're tired, Ms. Lightfoot': Chicago community outraged at decision to use former school to house migrants
CHICAGO - A group of residents in one Chicago neighborhood is demanding answers from the city after they say a decision to shelter migrants at a former elementary school was made without their knowledge. Asylum seekers from the Texas border could be moving into the former Wadsworth Elementary School located...
Will the Black vote be powerless in the Chicago mayoral election?
Chicago finds itself at an impasse once again. The mayoral election is right around the corner and the field is flooded with candidates, specifically Black candidates. The incumbent, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has weathered the storm for the past four years. As the first Black and openly gay mayor, Lightfoot has...
ABA Journal
Lawyer is 'shaken' and 'humiliated' after her slur and obscenity are heard by others in Zoom hearing
A Chicago lawyer accused of using a racial slur and an obscenity while unmuted on Zoom told a judge Friday that she is “shaken" and "humiliated” by the incident. Donna Makowski apologized and told Judge Dominique Ross that: “I have no words for the inexcusable episode,” the Chicago Sun-Times reports, relying on court transcripts.
New video showcases proposed $2.2B Soldier Field stadium dome, entertainment district development
Supporters hope the proposed $2.2 billion renovation could entice the Chicago Bears to not build a new stadium in the northwest suburbs.
