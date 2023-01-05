Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Diana Jenkins Quits RHOBH to 'Focus' on PregnancyAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
TCU journalism students ready to shine at College Football Playoff National Championship gameLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
theScore
LaVine, DeRozan team to help Bulls beat Jazz, 126-118
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine made three consecutive 3-pointers during a key fourth-quarter stretch and scored 36 points, DeMar DeRozan had 35 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 126-118 on Saturday night. After hitting 11 3s and scoring 41 points Friday night in a victory in Philadelphia,...
theScore
Turner, Haliburton key Pacers’ 116-111 victory over Hornets
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 29 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and the Indiana Pacers capped the first half of their regular-season schedule with a 116-111 comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 16 points, 13 assists and five rebounds for the Pacers,...
theScore
Durant suffered MCL sprain, reportedly expected to miss 1 month
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant suffered an MCL sprain in the third quarter of Sunday's win against the Miami Heat and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team announced Monday. He's expected to miss about a month, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Durant went down after Heat wing Jimmy...
theScore
Report: Rockets' KJ Martin to compete in Slam Dunk contest
Houston Rockets forward KJ Martin will compete in next month's Slam Dunk contest as part of NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Martin joins Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe as the second participant in the contest. The 22-year-old Martin has unleashed a...
theScore
Grizzlies withstand late rally to defeat Spurs 121-113
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyus Jones, filling in for Ja Morant, had 24 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 16 and the Memphis Grizzlies withstood a second-half San Antonio rally to beat the Spurs 121-113 on Monday night. Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks finished with 15 apiece for Memphis, which...
theScore
NBA Roundtable: Breaking down the biggest storylines at the halfway point
With half of the 2022-23 campaign in the books, theScore's NBA editors answer some of the biggest questions around the league. Which Western Conference team is most likely to finish with the No. 1 seed?. It's hard to argue against the Denver Nuggets. They've got wins over the league-leading Boston...
theScore
Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past banged-up Suns
PHOENIX (AP) — Donovan Mitchell doesn't have to score 71 points in a game for the Cleveland Cavaliers to be at their best. On Sunday night, he didn't even have to be on the floor. Mitchell and Darius Garland both scored 22 points to lead the Cavaliers, but it...
theScore
VanVleet denies rejecting $114M extension: Raptors never made formal offer
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet pushed back on reports that he declined a $114-million contract extension last offseason. "There was never a formal offer made," the veteran point guard said Sunday after a 117-105 win against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange. "It was a mutual decision made by both sides that the smart thing to do would be to wait it out. There was no rush, given that I could still sign the extension all the way through the end of the season."
theScore
Bucks rally from 17 down vs. Knicks to overcome Brunson's career night
NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo could feel the Bucks playing with more energy and could sense a shift in their confidence on their 3-point shots. “Once we made one, then we made the second one,” he said. “Then we made the third one.”. And pretty soon,...
