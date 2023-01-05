A Brewer man was arrested in Bangor on multiple charges and a Brewer woman remains at large. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the incident began when a 40-year-old man wearing only boxer shorts flagged down an officer who was driving by. He told the officer that he had been robbed while inside a residence on Center Street. Because of that report, Bangor Police Detectives and the Bangor Police Special Response Team served a warrant at the Center Street address.

BANGOR, ME ・ 15 HOURS AGO