foxbangor.com

Moosehead Trail Standoff

PLYMOUTH — A routine traffic stop this morning escalated and nearly took a tragic turn. According to officials, Stephen Larrabee of brooks Maine was stopped by Belfast officers for a license plate violation. During the stop, authorities began to suspect Larrabee was impaired by drugs or alcohol and asked...
BELFAST, ME
Q106.5

Bangor Police Arrest a Brewer Man for Robbery, Woman is at Large

A Brewer man was arrested in Bangor on multiple charges and a Brewer woman remains at large. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the incident began when a 40-year-old man wearing only boxer shorts flagged down an officer who was driving by. He told the officer that he had been robbed while inside a residence on Center Street. Because of that report, Bangor Police Detectives and the Bangor Police Special Response Team served a warrant at the Center Street address.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Route 7 Standoff

PLYMOUTH — A section of Route 7 was closed off this morning for a stand-off. Officials say that police began a chase in Belfast that went through Waldo County. The chase ended in Plymouth after a Waldo County Deputy was able to successfully spike the offender’s vehicle. Locals...
PLYMOUTH, ME
foxbangor.com

Lincolnville residents still shocked amid homicide investigation

LINCOLNVILLE — Friday evening, the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 phone call reporting an unresponsive male at 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville. After searching the property, Sheriff’s Deputies found 37-year-old Kevin Curit deceased. State police detectives later arrested 47-year-old Matthew Pendleton. “I was pretty shocked...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
foxbangor.com

Man arrested for alleged homicide

LINCOLNVILLE — According to the Maine State Police at approximately 9:39 a.m. the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a unresponsive male from 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville. Upon arriving to the scene deputies found 47-year-old Kevin Curit of Lincolnville deceased. Saturday evening State Police detectives arrested...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset police blotter

Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for Dec. 15-31: Dec. 19, Matthew Fountain, 57, of Atlanta, Georgia was summonsed for Operating Vehicle Without License, by Officer Jonathan Barnes. Dec. 19, Crystal Plummer, 36, of Wiscasset was arrested for a Warrant Arrest, by Barnes. Dec. 19, Crystal Plummer, 36, of Wiscasset...
WISCASSET, ME
Q106.5

One Man is Dead, One Arrested in What Maine Police Say Was Murder

Maine State Police are investigating a homicide in Lincolnville and have arrested a suspect. Matthew Pendleton, 47, of Lincolnville is charged with murder for the death of Kevin Curit, 47, also of Lincolnville. What Are the Details of the Investigation?. The investigation began when the Waldo County Sheriff's Office received...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
foxbangor.com

Two arrested on drug charges

SKOWHEGAN- Two people are facing drug charges after police searched their home in Skowhegan. According to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster, deputies searched a residence at 140 Madison Avenue about 6:30 Wednesday morning. He said they found more than 6 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, drug packaging materials and drug...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Target shooting by juveniles leads to hospital visit, investigations

VINALHAVEN — An eight-year-old Vinalhaven boy was treated and released from Eastern Maine Medical Center after he was struck by a deflected .22 caliber bullet yesterday afternoon, Sunday, Jan. 9. The eight-year-old boy was target practicing with his 10-year-old and 13-year-old friends at his home in Vinalhaven at about...
VINALHAVEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Woman accused of stabbing man with knife during altercation in Union

ROCKLAND — A Searsport woman remains in jail after she was arrested Dec. 31 for allegedly causing injuries to a man with a knife during an argument in Union. Clare Malmstrom, 47, was charged by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault and criminal mischief. Malmstrom made...
UNION, ME
92 Moose

Multiple Arrests Made After Drug Bust Tuesday in Augusta, Maine

According to a press release from the Augusta, Maine Police Department, multiple suspects have been taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant on Summer Street in Augusta. The release goes on to say that on Tuesday morning just before noontime, the Augusta Police along with assistance from...
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fire at residential building in Auburn under investigation

AUBURN, Maine — A structure fire Sunday night at a multi-unit residential building in Auburn is being investigated. The Auburn Fire Department was dispatched around 11:09 p.m. for a reported structure fire at 37 Fifth St., a news release from the department said Monday. The Auburn Police Department arrived...
AUBURN, ME
989wclz.com

Body of snowmobiler recovered from lake in northern Maine

The body of a snowmobiler was pulled from a lake in northern Maine Sunday morning. According to the Maine Warden Service, 74-year-old Allen Cole Jr. of Bradford was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday before heading off on his snowmobile. Cole’s family notified wardens that he was missing around 7...
BRADFORD, ME
boothbayregister.com

UPDATE: Search continues for Boothbay man

Update: Shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, LCSO reported the following on the ongoing search:. Today, Sheriff’s Office deputies led by Detective Ryan Chubbuck continue their search for Thomas P. Harris, age 60, who was last seen the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Rd., Boothbay.
BOOTHBAY, ME

