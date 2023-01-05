Read full article on original website
Kidnapping suspect arrested in Bangor, another wanted by authorities
BANGOR, Maine — A kidnapping suspect was arrested in Bangor Monday evening after a man in boxer shorts flagged down an officer driving nearby and reported he'd been robbed, police said. Another suspect remains on the loose. The Bangor Police Department said in a news release that Ronald Cote,...
Moosehead Trail Standoff
PLYMOUTH — A routine traffic stop this morning escalated and nearly took a tragic turn. According to officials, Stephen Larrabee of brooks Maine was stopped by Belfast officers for a license plate violation. During the stop, authorities began to suspect Larrabee was impaired by drugs or alcohol and asked...
Spike Strip & Flash Bang Used to End Police Chase & Standoff in Penobscot County, Maine
Law enforcement used a spike strip and a flash bang to end a police chase and standoff that went from Waldo County to Penobscot County on Monday morning. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said the police chase started when the Belfast Police Department attempted to pull the driver over.
Wiscasset police blotter
Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for Dec. 15-31: Dec. 19, Matthew Fountain, 57, of Atlanta, Georgia was summonsed for Operating Vehicle Without License, by Officer Jonathan Barnes. Dec. 19, Crystal Plummer, 36, of Wiscasset was arrested for a Warrant Arrest, by Barnes. Dec. 19, Crystal Plummer, 36, of Wiscasset...
One Man is Dead, One Arrested in What Maine Police Say Was Murder
Maine State Police are investigating a homicide in Lincolnville and have arrested a suspect. Matthew Pendleton, 47, of Lincolnville is charged with murder for the death of Kevin Curit, 47, also of Lincolnville. What Are the Details of the Investigation?. The investigation began when the Waldo County Sheriff's Office received...
Two arrested on drug charges
SKOWHEGAN- Two people are facing drug charges after police searched their home in Skowhegan. According to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster, deputies searched a residence at 140 Madison Avenue about 6:30 Wednesday morning. He said they found more than 6 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, drug packaging materials and drug...
Target shooting by juveniles leads to hospital visit, investigations
VINALHAVEN — An eight-year-old Vinalhaven boy was treated and released from Eastern Maine Medical Center after he was struck by a deflected .22 caliber bullet yesterday afternoon, Sunday, Jan. 9. The eight-year-old boy was target practicing with his 10-year-old and 13-year-old friends at his home in Vinalhaven at about...
Woman accused of stabbing man with knife during altercation in Union
ROCKLAND — A Searsport woman remains in jail after she was arrested Dec. 31 for allegedly causing injuries to a man with a knife during an argument in Union. Clare Malmstrom, 47, was charged by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault and criminal mischief. Malmstrom made...
Multiple Arrests Made After Drug Bust Tuesday in Augusta, Maine
According to a press release from the Augusta, Maine Police Department, multiple suspects have been taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant on Summer Street in Augusta. The release goes on to say that on Tuesday morning just before noontime, the Augusta Police along with assistance from...
Fire at residential building in Auburn under investigation
AUBURN, Maine — A structure fire Sunday night at a multi-unit residential building in Auburn is being investigated. The Auburn Fire Department was dispatched around 11:09 p.m. for a reported structure fire at 37 Fifth St., a news release from the department said Monday. The Auburn Police Department arrived...
Body of snowmobiler recovered from lake in northern Maine
The body of a snowmobiler was pulled from a lake in northern Maine Sunday morning. According to the Maine Warden Service, 74-year-old Allen Cole Jr. of Bradford was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday before heading off on his snowmobile. Cole’s family notified wardens that he was missing around 7...
Newry couple that discovered $1.5 billion lithium deposit is fighting in court to mine it
A couple hoping to excavate what may be the world’s richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry has taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to clarify what is considered a metal under Maine’s 2017 mining law, one of the strictest in the nation. Lithium...
BREAKING: Maine Wardens Find Body of Snowmobiler That Went Through The Ice
For weeks officials in Maine have been warning residents and visitors to double and triple check the ice conditions on Maine's lakes and ponds before venturing out because, as of late, most of the ice in Maine us unsafe. Warm and unusually mild conditions have caused many area lakes that...
Second body found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston within two days
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police were called to the scene of a dead body on Bartlett Street on Friday. It was the second consecutive day a body has been found on the street. Police said a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. Officials said...
UPDATE: Search continues for Boothbay man
Update: Shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, LCSO reported the following on the ongoing search:. Today, Sheriff’s Office deputies led by Detective Ryan Chubbuck continue their search for Thomas P. Harris, age 60, who was last seen the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Rd., Boothbay.
