FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Paradise Post
Major flooding in Santa Cruz Mountains as atmospheric river storm pounds Bay Area
The fifth atmospheric river storm in 10 days, an onslaught of soaking weather that has drenched Northern California since New Year’s Eve, hit hard again Monday, causing major flooding near Felton in the Santa Cruz Mountains, submerging Highway 101 near Gilroy and sending creeks and rivers to the tops of their banks.
Huge chunks of Santa Cruz sidewalk fall into ocean after California storm
The National Guard was deployed to assist the city.
Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
Riders on the storm: Santa Cruz surfers' yin-yang relationship with historic megaswell events
There is much cleanup and rebuilding to be done after the storms battering Santa Cruz County, damage that hadn't been seen for decades. There is also an epic sandbar building up off the San Lorenzo rivermouth. It's a complex equation for those who live their best Santa Cruz lives tapping into the ocean's energy and often risking their own personal safety for reasons few others could understand.
Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink
GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
Paradise Post
Bay Area storms: Another round of ‘dangerous’ wind, rain expected to hit Bay Area
Another windy deluge is expected to slam into the Bay Area early this week, leading to concerns about flooding along the region’s rivers, while also raising the specter of widespread power outages from wind-battered trees falling onto power lines. The latest atmospheric river-fed storm is expected to begin impacting...
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay Area
Since late December, the San Francisco Bay Area has been experiencing a persistent rainy spell, but this weekend through Tuesday, two major storms are expected to drench the area, bringing considerably more rain.
Major Santa Cruz highways closed, evacuation orders in place
This story will be updated every hour with more information. Scroll to the bottom of the article for context about the storm. Since 7 a.m. Monday, the three major arteries in Santa Cruz county — Highways 17, 9 and 1 — have all been partially blocked by weather-related disaster and sustain closures until further notice. Evacuation orders are in place around the region, but the rivers keep rising, and more...
45-year-old Capitola restaurant battered by recent storms
It’s a mainstay in the Capitola Village, and one of the most iconic restaurants in the city. Zelda’s on the Beach on the esplanade has faith they’ll be reopening their doors after being battered by last week’s storms.
California storm updates: Frontal band rips through SF Bay Area, delivers thunderstorms
An atmospheric river swept into the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area weather: here's how much rain you should expect this week
OAKLAND calif., - The entire Bay Area has been getting pounded with rain and wind since Christmas day, and the relentless weather will not let up this week, according to the National Weather Service. According to KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson, the stormy conditions will likely stick around until January 21.
Over 6,000 customers without power on the Monterey Peninsula
MONTEREY PENINSULA, Calif. (KION-TV): There are over 6,000 customers without power in Pebble Beach and Carmel Valley on Monday morning. At the moment, there are 2,898 customers without power in the Del Monte Forest. The outage occurred shortly before 5 a.m. Customers in Pebble Beach, Pacific Grove and parts of Monterey are affected by this The post Over 6,000 customers without power on the Monterey Peninsula appeared first on KION546.
Residents in small East Bay town advised to evacuate ahead of flooding risk
The tiny town of Sunol is like an island surrounded by flooded roadways, and right now Niles Canyon Road and Kilkare Road are both blocked off due to flooding.
KTVU FOX 2
Elon Musk says the 'mind virus' is strong in the Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - Elon Musk had some choice words about the Bay Area and its handling of COVID over the weekend. Responding to a tweet about masking and vaccine requirements for a childrens' play, Musk did not mince words. He said the "mind virus" is strong in the Bay, hinting...
'Impactful atmospheric river' soaks SF Bay Area: What to know
An atmospheric river swept the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday.
KSBW.com
Monterey County storm: Evacuation warnings for entire Salinas River
SALINAS, Calif. — A strong atmospheric river brought several inches of rain and high winds across the Central Coast. Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding and forced hundreds of people to evacuates from their homes. Evacuation Orders. Evacuation map: Evacuation Map. San Lorenzo Creek - Evacuation Order issued for...
sfstandard.com
‘A Lot of Teslas’ Destroyed as Flooding Tears Through San Francisco Garage
The massive rainstorm that pummeled the Bay Area on New Year’s Eve flooded Alioto’s Garage on Folsom Street in the Mission, totaling 40 cars. The destroyed vehicles included Porsches and “a lot of Teslas,” said owner Chris Alioto. Alioto’s wife also lost her Mercedes, and he estimates there’s hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage done to the shop alone.
Some Santa Cruz County school closures extend into Tuesday as storm evacuation orders continue
All Pajaro Valley Unified School District schools are set to be closed on Tuesday, impacting its more than 18,000 students. Several other area schools closed on Monday and were weighing plans for Tuesday. On Monday afternoon, Mountain Elementary Superintendent Megan Tresham said she had yet to make a decision about whether or not to close Tuesday. Bonny Doon Superintendent Mike Heffner and Happy Valley Superintendent Michelle Stewart said their schools plan to be open Tuesday.
Pleasanton family escapes falling 100-foot tree that broke through windows, roof during storm
"The second I walked to the front of the house to go look at the front, that's when I heard my wife scream, 'It's coming down!'"
County leaders in both Monterey and Santa Cruz urge people in affected areas to prepare for flooding threat
PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV) In a joint news conference on Sunday afternoon, county leaders urged people in the Pajaro Community and other impacted areas to prepare for the real possibility of flooding. "We're here today to underscore the seriousness of what both of our counties maybe facing in Santa Cruz County and Monterey County. We're living The post County leaders in both Monterey and Santa Cruz urge people in affected areas to prepare for flooding threat appeared first on KION546.
