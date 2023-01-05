ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitola, CA

KRON4 News

Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Riders on the storm: Santa Cruz surfers' yin-yang relationship with historic megaswell events

There is much cleanup and rebuilding to be done after the storms battering Santa Cruz County, damage that hadn't been seen for decades. There is also an epic sandbar building up off the San Lorenzo rivermouth. It's a complex equation for those who live their best Santa Cruz lives tapping into the ocean's energy and often risking their own personal safety for reasons few others could understand.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink

GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
VACAVILLE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Major Santa Cruz highways closed, evacuation orders in place

This story will be updated every hour with more information. Scroll to the bottom of the article for context about the storm. Since 7 a.m. Monday, the three major arteries in Santa Cruz county — Highways 17, 9 and 1 — have all been partially blocked by weather-related disaster and sustain closures until further notice. Evacuation orders are in place around the region, but the rivers keep rising, and more...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area weather: here's how much rain you should expect this week

OAKLAND calif., - The entire Bay Area has been getting pounded with rain and wind since Christmas day, and the relentless weather will not let up this week, according to the National Weather Service. According to KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson, the stormy conditions will likely stick around until January 21.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Over 6,000 customers without power on the Monterey Peninsula

MONTEREY PENINSULA, Calif. (KION-TV): There are over 6,000 customers without power in Pebble Beach and Carmel Valley on Monday morning. At the moment, there are 2,898 customers without power in the Del Monte Forest. The outage occurred shortly before 5 a.m. Customers in Pebble Beach, Pacific Grove and parts of Monterey are affected by this The post Over 6,000 customers without power on the Monterey Peninsula appeared first on KION546.
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

KSBW.com

Monterey County storm: Evacuation warnings for entire Salinas River

SALINAS, Calif. — A strong atmospheric river brought several inches of rain and high winds across the Central Coast. Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding and forced hundreds of people to evacuates from their homes. Evacuation Orders. Evacuation map: Evacuation Map. San Lorenzo Creek - Evacuation Order issued for...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

‘A Lot of Teslas’ Destroyed as Flooding Tears Through San Francisco Garage

The massive rainstorm that pummeled the Bay Area on New Year’s Eve flooded Alioto’s Garage on Folsom Street in the Mission, totaling 40 cars. The destroyed vehicles included Porsches and “a lot of Teslas,” said owner Chris Alioto. Alioto’s wife also lost her Mercedes, and he estimates there’s hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage done to the shop alone.
FOLSOM, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Some Santa Cruz County school closures extend into Tuesday as storm evacuation orders continue

All Pajaro Valley Unified School District schools are set to be closed on Tuesday, impacting its more than 18,000 students. Several other area schools closed on Monday and were weighing plans for Tuesday. On Monday afternoon, Mountain Elementary Superintendent Megan Tresham said she had yet to make a decision about whether or not to close Tuesday. Bonny Doon Superintendent Mike Heffner and Happy Valley Superintendent Michelle Stewart said their schools plan to be open Tuesday.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

County leaders in both Monterey and Santa Cruz urge people in affected areas to prepare for flooding threat

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV) In a joint news conference on Sunday afternoon, county leaders urged people in the Pajaro Community and other impacted areas to prepare for the real possibility of flooding. "We're here today to underscore the seriousness of what both of our counties maybe facing in Santa Cruz County and Monterey County. We're living The post County leaders in both Monterey and Santa Cruz urge people in affected areas to prepare for flooding threat appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

