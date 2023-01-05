ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

power98fm.com

Mega Millions Rises to $1.1 Billion; Can Winners Remain Anonymous in North Carolina?

No one matched all six numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing will be worth a staggering $1.1 billion — the third largest in U.S. history. Friday’s drawing was the 24th in a row without a winner. The numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, with a gold Mega Ball of 13. If someone wins on Tuesday, he or she could take the full $1.1 billion paid out over 29 years, or the lump sum option of $568.7 million all at once. But don’t make plans for the money just yet; the odds of winning are one in 302.6 million, lottery officials say.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $100,000 off $30 scratch-off

SELMA, N.C. (WGHP) — Rodney Brown, of Zebulon, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Brown bought his winning 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. after required […]
SELMA, NC
wataugaonline.com

$10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Boone

The North Carolina Education Lottery has announced that a winning $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold in Boone. On Saturday, NCEL tweeted that the ticket was sold at the Speedway on Old East King Street. $10,000 winning tickets were also sold at the Quality Mart on Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem...
BOONE, NC
kiss951.com

The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ

North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
AYDEN, NC
country1037fm.com

Congratulations, AGAIN! North Carolina Woman Wins Lottery (AGAIN!)

Congratulations, again?! One North Carolina woman has got to have some of the best luck we have ever seen. A North Carolina woman has won the lottery not once, but twice. Talk about luck. I need some of that good fortune really soon. A Shelby, North Carolina woman won $2 million on a scratch-off just months after winning $1 million. The North Carolina Education Lottery is giving out some great news for sure.
SHELBY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Gas prices continue to rise across NC, up another 14.7 cents

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the second straight week, gas prices across North Carolina have risen drastically. After jumping up an average of 11.2 percent to start the new year, gas has risen another 14.7 cents in the last week, averaging $3.13 a gallon. Prices in North Carolina are...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Towns In The Outer Banks, NC, You Must Visit

If you’re looking for the best towns in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, you’ve come to the right place!. The Outer Banks is a stunning chain of barrier islands off the coast of North Carolina. Separated from the mainland by a string of shallow sounds, the towns of the Outer Banks should be near the top of everyone’s North Carolina bucket list!
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Ted Rivers

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From North Carolina

North Carolina is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from North Carolina!

