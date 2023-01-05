Read full article on original website
North Carolina Man 'Dropped To The Floor' After Massive Lottery Win
He couldn't believe his luck when his wife told him he won.
North Carolina Woman Celebrating Big After Winning Lottery Twice In Two Months
Luck be a lady twice for a North Carolina woman who is celebrating her second lottery win in two months. Kenya Sloan of Shelby, North Carolina, won a $2 million prize from a $20 scratch off Diamond Dazzler ticket she bought in October, according to a press release from the North Carolina Lottery.
Mega Millions Rises to $1.1 Billion; Can Winners Remain Anonymous in North Carolina?
No one matched all six numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing will be worth a staggering $1.1 billion — the third largest in U.S. history. Friday’s drawing was the 24th in a row without a winner. The numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, with a gold Mega Ball of 13. If someone wins on Tuesday, he or she could take the full $1.1 billion paid out over 29 years, or the lump sum option of $568.7 million all at once. But don’t make plans for the money just yet; the odds of winning are one in 302.6 million, lottery officials say.
North Carolina man wins $100,000 off $30 scratch-off
SELMA, N.C. (WGHP) — Rodney Brown, of Zebulon, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Brown bought his winning 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. after required […]
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $940 million, even as someone in NC won $10K in last drawing. Was it you?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone in North Carolina earned a big prize in the latest Mega Millions drawing. But not THE big prize. Picking the right numbers Friday night could land you one of the biggest lottery jackpots in history — $940 million. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Thursday that there was a $10,000 […]
$10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Boone
The North Carolina Education Lottery has announced that a winning $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold in Boone. On Saturday, NCEL tweeted that the ticket was sold at the Speedway on Old East King Street. $10,000 winning tickets were also sold at the Quality Mart on Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem...
Woman wins $2 million on lottery scratcher just 2 months after winning $1 million
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Just two months after winning a $1 million lottery prize, a woman in North Carolina won another $2 million on a $20 scratcher. Kenya Sloan, 41, could not believe her luck when she won the second prize. “I was like, ‘No way this happened...
Unclaimed cash checks are going out! How to search your name & get your money for free
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I got a message over the weekend from a WFMY News 2 co-worker: My NCcash.com check came!!!!. Four exclamation points, that's serious! So, who cashed in and was excited about it? Our own Eric Chilton. Yes, he got a check for unclaimed cash. 2 Wants To...
North Carolina ranked among the worst states for raising a family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A recent study by WalletHub ranked all 50 states across 51 key indicators to determine the best states to raise a family and North Carolina ranked low on the list. North Carolina was ranked 39th out of 50 states with a total score of 43.11. In...
The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ
North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
Check your tickets! Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball drawing
One North Carolina resident is $1 million richer after matching the five white balls on Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, officials said.
Congratulations, AGAIN! North Carolina Woman Wins Lottery (AGAIN!)
Congratulations, again?! One North Carolina woman has got to have some of the best luck we have ever seen. A North Carolina woman has won the lottery not once, but twice. Talk about luck. I need some of that good fortune really soon. A Shelby, North Carolina woman won $2 million on a scratch-off just months after winning $1 million. The North Carolina Education Lottery is giving out some great news for sure.
Egg prices are leaving consumers, businesses with sticker shock
It's about supply but not the supply chain.
Despite economic woes, many willing to shell out big bucks at state's largest RV show
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands of RV's flooded the Greensboro Coliseum for the state's largest RV show. The annual event is hosted by the North Carolina RV Dealers Association. Local dealers showed up to show off the newest and flashiest vehicles on the market. Experts say demand for RV's spiked...
What is quiet hiring and how is it expected to change hiring in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How is quiet hiring expected to change hiring in 2023?. New data shows tens of millions of Americans voluntarily left their jobs last year and that comes as many employers struggle to fill open positions. Quiet hiring is when a business expands its capabilities without actually...
Gas prices continue to rise across NC, up another 14.7 cents
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the second straight week, gas prices across North Carolina have risen drastically. After jumping up an average of 11.2 percent to start the new year, gas has risen another 14.7 cents in the last week, averaging $3.13 a gallon. Prices in North Carolina are...
This 18th Century Palace Is One of the most Beautiful Houses in NC and Was Once the Residency of NC British Governors
Tryon Palace, formerly known as Governor's Palace, Newbern, was the main home and administrative center of the British governors of North Carolina from 1770 to 1775. The palace, which is located in New Bern, North Carolina, was frequently the central focus of official events and hospitality.
12 Best Towns In The Outer Banks, NC, You Must Visit
If you’re looking for the best towns in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, you’ve come to the right place!. The Outer Banks is a stunning chain of barrier islands off the coast of North Carolina. Separated from the mainland by a string of shallow sounds, the towns of the Outer Banks should be near the top of everyone’s North Carolina bucket list!
Business owner gets $15K from NC unclaimed fund; Check to see whether you have money
It's key to remember you don't have to pay to get this money.
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From North Carolina
North Carolina is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from North Carolina!
