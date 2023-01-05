Crazy moment lightning bolt strikes parked truck, sending sparks flying across car park
Dramatic CCTV footage captures the moment lightning struck a parked truck in North Carolina , sending sparks flying across a car park.
This clip from JR Motorsports in Mooresville shows the bolt hitting the vehicle.
Sparks flew in a 10-foot radius of the truck, followed by a plume of smoke, and the headlights were turned on.
“This was something that no one has ever seen or experienced before in this manner,” spokesperson Mike Campbell said.
“It was a pretty surreal experience, with the lightning strike actually illuminating the shop floor.”
Sign up for our newsletters.
Comments / 1