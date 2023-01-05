ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tractor powered by cow manure hailed as eco-friendly breakthrough

By Mary-Kate Findon
 4 days ago

A first-of-its-kind tractor completely powered by cow manure has been developed by a British company.

The groundbreaking design is could mark a turning point in providing an efficient energy supply for farms in the UK.

This footage shows the liquid methane gas-powered T7 vehicle in action as the team behind the design explain the process.

Pioneering technology will see the 270bhp tractor run on fuel captured from farmyard manure and converted into emission fuel.

