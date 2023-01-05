ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm roundup: Bomb cyclone brings collapsed trees, outages and more to Bay Area

By Jim Wilson/The New York Times, Greg Wong
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299Yzw_0k4jxluH00
Two fatalities have been reported due to Wednesday’s storm. Jim Wilson/The New York Times

A relentless atmospheric river wreaked mayhem on the Bay Area Wednesday night, downing trees, flooding streets, zapping power from tens of thousands of residents and even causing death.

While the bomb cyclone is expected to unleash one more smaller storm on Thursday, its forecast to leave the region by the end of the day.

Here’s a roundup of the fallout from Wednesday’s devastation:

Rainfall totals

The National Weather Service released its 24 hour rain total and maximum wind gusts across the Bay Area from 4 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m Thursday. San Francisco received 1.44 inches of rain. Among the higher totals were in Sonoma County, with Cloverdale at 3.05 inches, and Healdsburg at 2.13 inches.

Top wind gusts in San Francisco reached 37 mph, while San Rafael experienced the most powerful at 47 mph.

A look at 24 hour rainfall totals and max wind gusts across the #bayarea and Central Coast as of 4 a.m. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/mAOZOXyWL1 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 5, 2023

Power outages

A Pacific Gas & Electric spokesperson told The Examiner, that, at its peak, the storm caused 197,000 customers to lose power across its Northern and Central California customer base. She did not have the data broken down just for the Bay Area. According to SFGATE , which tracked the number of Bay Area power outages reported by PG&E as the night elapsed, the storm at one point knocked out electricity for nearly 100,000 Bay Area customers.

As of 10:45 a.m., 70,891 customers in the Bay Area are still without power, including 3,096 in San Francisco, according to the utility.

Downed trees

Likely hundreds, if not thousands, of trees toppled over throughout the Bay Area as heavy winds swirled, blocking roads, and careening into buildings. Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told SFGATE that the agency could not “keep up” with all the reports of fallen trees.

The San Francisco Fire Department and other emergency crews throughout the night addressed reports of downed trees across The City, including multiple instances of trees falling on people, even a family inside a vehicle on Larkin Street near Civic Center.

UPDATE: FAMILY RESCUED NY @SFPD AND ARE OKAY- SFFD REMOVING TREES https://t.co/wK6ww7lEch pic.twitter.com/iD48iY1w4N — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 5, 2023

The toppled trees forced multiple delays on public transit, as they fell on BART and Caltrain tracks and rerouted several Muni lines.

We have crews responding to a downed tree on the tracks. https://t.co/W2D3PnvWqE — BART (@SFBART) January 5, 2023

Dozens of downed trees causing Muni reroutes. Crews out everywhere removing debris, directing traffic and arranging bus shuttles https://t.co/CX5BWaRqnx — Jeffrey Tumlin 🏳️‍🌈 (@jeffreytumlin) January 5, 2023

ALERT: Tree down on overheard wires at North Lane in Burlingame due to the storm. Because of this, no train service will operate between the Hillsdale and Millbrae stations for much of the morning so that crews can safely remove the tree and repair wires.— Caltrain Alerts (@CaltrainAlerts) January 5, 2023

It’s unclear how many trees are estimated to have fallen throughout the Bay Area.

Deaths

Two fatalities have been reported due to Wednesday’s storm. First, a toddler died in the small, rural Sonoma County town of Occidental, after a tree fell onto their family’s home, according to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat . The victim was believed to be under two years old.

Then, at approximately 8:39 p.m., a 19-year-old woman driving in Fairfield crashed her car on Vanden Road, which was partially flooded, and died. Investigators determined that the victim drove through a patch of standing water, hydroplaned, lost control of her vehicle and collided with a utility pole. Authorities said she was moving at a "speed unsafe for conditions," which "was likely the primary reason for the collision, with water on the road being a contributing factor."

Floods

Most of the Bay Area remains under a flood warning through Thursday afternoon. Flood incidents continue to be reported, among the most significant was the failing of a spillway of a dam at the Pacheco reservoir, which prompted officials to issue evacuation warnings for expected flooding across San Benito County, according to KSBW . However, the water began receding Thursday morning without reaching the flood stage. Evacuation warning remain in place.

In addition, officials issued an evacuation warning for low-lying areas of Sonoma County, urging people to leave in anticipation of the Russian River flooding by Thursday night and flood levels reaching as high as 40 feet by Sunday.

Landspouts

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement warning of possible landspouts Wednesday night in San Mateo, South San Francisco and San Bruno. According to the agency , a landspout is “a tornado that does not arise from organized storm-scale rotation and therefore is not associated with a wall cloud (visually) or a mesocyclone (on radar). Landspouts typically are observed beneath Cbs or towering cumulus clouds (often as no more than a dust whirl), and essentially are the land-based equivalents of waterspouts.”

Residents were asked to seek shelter inside a sturdy structure. The warning expired at 10:30 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for San Mateo CA, South San Francisco CA and San Bruno CA until 10:30 PM PST pic.twitter.com/Hs1KItuTaw — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 5, 2023

