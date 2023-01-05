ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DCist

Residents Demand Answers, Criminal Charges After Brookland Resident Fatally Shoots 13-Year-Old Boy

Days after a Brookland man fatally shot a 13-year-old who was allegedly tampering with cars in the neighborhood, residents and activists are still searching for answers. The 13-year-old, whom police identified as Karon Blake, died early Saturday morning after a man in the neighborhood emerged from his home and fatally shot the young teenager with a legally registered gun.
WASHINGTON, DC
WOLB 1010AM

Police: Body Found In Storage Container In West Baltimore Has Been Ruled A Homicide

Baltimore Police are investigating after a body was found in a storage container on the porch of a vacant home in West Baltimore. The cause of death has recently been ruled a homicide. According to reports, on Jan. 5 just before 2 p.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Holmes Ave for a report […] The post Police: Body Found In Storage Container In West Baltimore Has Been Ruled A Homicide appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Found Dead From Stab Wound in Ivy City

A woman was found dead from a stab wound in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, police say. The victim was 36-year-old Jasmine "Star" Mack. Friends of Mack confirmed that she identified as a transgender woman. Officers found Mack while doing a welfare check at the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street NE...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC police identify homicide victim found with stab wounds; $25K reward offered

WASHINGTON - Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward in connection with a homicide in the District. Police say they were flagged down in the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street in the Northeast around 3 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person lying in the roadway. Investigators say the victim was found unconscious and with an apparent stab wound to the right leg.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

20-year-old man killed outside Navy Yard Metro Station: police

WASHINGTON - A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Southeast D.C.'s busy Navy Yard neighborhood on Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting just before 8:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of Half Street, not far from Nationals Park. Once there, officers discovered a man...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man wanted for 2021 murder of his girlfriend in Prince George's County located, arrested in Florida

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man accused of shooting his girlfriend to death in Prince George's County in 2021, has been located and arrested in Florida, police said. The homicide dates back to Dec. 17, 2021, around 10:45 p.m., when officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Leah Court, off of Auth Road, in Camp Springs. At the location, responding officers found the victim, later identified as 51-year-old Kimberly Page, of Capitol Heights, unresponsive in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Police called after assault at bar in Rockville

Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at a bar early Saturday morning. The assault was reported at a bar in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 2:00 AM. That is at Rockville Town Square.
ROCKVILLE, MD
californiaexaminer.net

DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars

DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars: After hearing rumors that a homeowner shot and killed a 13-year-old child for allegedly stealing into automobiles in the Fifth District, police in Washington, D.C. launched an investigation. Around 3:56 on Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police, officers...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Man arrested for shooting, killing girlfriend during dispute in 2021

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The suspect wanted in connection with a December 2021 fatal shooting in Camp Springs is officially in custody, according to police. 44-year-old Kevin Lorenzo Jackson, of Suitland, was arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend, 51-year-old Kimberly Page of Capitol Heights. According to police,...
CAMP SPRINGS, MD
Shore News Network

Greenbelt City woman assaulted, robbed in broad daylight at bus stop

GREENBELT CITY, MD – Detectives with the Greenbelt City Police Department are investigating the broad daylight assault and robbery of a 37-year-old woman. On Saturday, at around 9:08 am, Greenbelt City police officers were alerted to a robbery that took place at a bus stop in the 6000 block of Greenbelt Road. Police identified a 37-year-old woman who had been robbed as she was walking home from the bus stop. According to police, someone grabbed her purse from behind her and pushed her to the ground. “She described the suspect as a black male wearing a black jacket and a The post Greenbelt City woman assaulted, robbed in broad daylight at bus stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
GREENBELT, MD
WJLA

Police seek suspect after Takoma Park church vandalized

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Takoma Park Police Department is looking for the suspect who police say threw rocks through a stained-glass window at Bright Light Baptist Church over the weekend. Authorities say offciers responded to the 7300 block of New Hampshire Avenue for the report of vandalism.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WJLA

Shooting in Rockville neighborhood sends man to hospital, police say

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A man was taken to the hospital following an early Tuesday morning shooting in Rockville, Maryland, authorities said. At 12:30 a.m., offciers with the Rockville City Police Department responded to the 500 block of Monroe Street where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Council member wants DC homeowner who killed 13-year-old to be held accountable

WASHINGTON - The calls for transparency are growing now, two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. After speaking with the family of Karon Blake, the Metropolitan Police Department, and community members, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52-year-old man suffered a blunt force trauma in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday morning and has died as a result. Shortly after 8:30 am, The US Secret Service Uniformed Division arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street after being informed of an unconscious person. There, they discovered the victim suffering from blunt force trauma. The victim was pronounced at the scene. Michael Jones was identified as the victim. 41-Year-Old Daniel Simon was arrested on Wednesday by the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division and charged with second-degree murder. The post 52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
restonnow.com

Reston teen arrested and charged in connection to Sterling shooting

A Reston man has been arrested and charged in connection with a June 11 shooting of three people in Sterling. Isaias Lainez-Alvarado, 19, was arrested at a home in Reston on Thursday (Jan. 5), according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with three counts of...
STERLING, VA
Law & Crime

Maryland Man Will Likely Die in Prison After Plea Deal for 1982 Cold Case Murder of Mother of 4 Whose Body Was Found in a Vacant Lot After Chilling 911 Call

A Maryland man was sentenced this week to likely die in prison for the cold case kidnapping, rape, and murder of a woman in March 1982. On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, Howard Jackson Bradberry Jr., 64, was sentenced to 25 years in state prison for the abduction, rape, and subsequent murder of 28-year-old mother Laney Lee McGadney.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

