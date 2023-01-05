Read full article on original website
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Capitals
Columbus hopes to build on an emotional victory on the second leg of a back-to-back. It will be a familiar foe for the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Three days after suffering a 6-2 loss to Washington in Nationwide Arena, Columbus heads to the nation's capital to run it back against the Caps. There should be some energy among the boys after Saturday's 4-3 shootout victory against Carolina that included Kirill Marchenko's first career hat trick.
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - TBL @ WPG
The Fantastic Four return, Tampa missing a key piece, and more!. The Jets got some great news this morning when it was confirmed that Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler, Nate Schmidt and Cole Perfetti all got the green light to return to the lineup. Ehlers hasn't played since the second game of the season, Wheeler and Schmidt have missed the last nine games and Perfetti sat out for five. There was a buzz is the Jets dressing room with the return of the four players plus the opponent they are facing tonight, the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
Thompson excited for All-Star nod, hopes for teammates to join him
Fans can send additional Sabres players by voting now through Jan. 17. Don Granato watched how Rasmus Dahlin gained confidence after participating in his first NHL All-Star Game last year. He sees the same potential for Tage Thompson - a scary thought for a player who already has 30 goals less than halfway through the season.
NHL
STL@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' (15-21-3) homestand continues with a matchup against the Blues (19-17-3) tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the contest:. 1. The Habs' first home game of 2023 didn't go as planned on Thursday night, falling 4-1 to the Rangers. Joel Armia scored the lone goal for Montreal. It was his first goal of the season. Head coach Gerard Gallant's squad scored three times in the second period courtesy of Chris Kreider, Braden Schneider and Filip Chytil, which gave New York a commanding 3-0 lead heading into the final frame. That ultimately sealed the deal. Chytil added an empty-netter late in regulation. Goaltender Jake Allen made 27 saves in the loss. The Canadiens are 0-6-1 in their last seven contests. Allen will get the start again tonight.
NHL
Practice Notebook - Jan. 7, 2023
WINNIPEG - Twice over the course of this four-game win streak, the Winnipeg Jets penalty kill has been tasked with clinching the victory in the final minutes of regulation. In Edmonton on New Year's Eve, the Jets were shorthanded for the final 2:24 against the league's top power play unit and got the job done.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Jets
Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Jets this season: Dec. 17 (5-1 L vs WPG), Dec. 29 (4-2 L @ WPG), Jan. 8 (away). The Canucks are 19-24-1-2 all-time against the Jets, including a 9-14-0-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-6-0 in their last...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (19-14-7) @ BLACKHAWKS (9-25-4) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (35) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (15) Blackhawks:. Points - Patrick Kane (27) Goals -...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Avalanche 3, Oilers 2 (OT)
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers were ready to taste revenge, but the Colorado Avalanche were cold as ice. In the first rematch of last season's Western Conference Final, the Oilers held a two-goal lead through 35 minutes before the Avalanche saw their constant pressure over the 60 minutes of regulation and overtime snowball into a 3-2 comeback victory at Rogers Place on Saturday night.
NHL
On Tap: Karlsson looks to extend record point streak for Sharks
Panthers, Red Wings in Atlantic clash; Jets go for fourth straight. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games on Friday. Karlsson continues to shine for Sharks. The San...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'JUST COULDN'T BUY ONE'
What was talked about following an OT loss to the Blackhawks. "For the most part, we controlled possession and controlled the shot statistic, and got volume and got quality shots, but like I said, goaltender stood on his head and made some saves and they cashed in on some key opportunities."
NHL
Golden Knights Dominated by Kings, 5-1
The Vegas Golden Knights (27-13-2) fell to the Los Angeles Kings (23-14-6), 5-1, in their first loss of the new year Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Kevin Fiala opened the scoring for the Kings 17 minutes into the first. In the middle frame, Matt Roy extended Los Angeles' lead to 2-0 with a shorthanded goal. Fiala then potted his second of the night with four minutes left in the period to make it 3-0 Kings. Five minutes into the final period, Viktor Arvidsson brought the Kings' lead to 4-0. With two minutes remaining, Jonathan Marchessault ended Los Angeles' shutout bid to get Vegas on the board. Fiala scored an empty net goal for the hat trick, securing the 5-1 victory for the Kings.
NHL
Canadiens rally past Blues to end 7-game slide
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens trailed three times before rallying for their first win in eight games, 5-4 against the St. Louis Blues at Bell Centre on Saturday. Josh Anderson scored the game-winner midway through the third period, and Joel Armia scored two of three tying goals for Montreal (16-21-3), which ended an 0-6-1 skid, its longest of the season. Jake Allen made 18 saves.
NHL
Matthews fakes out Marner, pretends to toss milestone puck in crowd
Maple Leafs forward pulls quick prank after teammate scores for 500th NHL point. A souvenir intended for Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner almost ended up with a lucky fan. At least that's what Auston Matthews wants us to think. On Saturday, Marner scored a goal in the second period...
NHL
Color of Hockey: Hamilton takes stand, inspires change at Flyers arena
27-year-old events director dynamo behind updating code of conduct at Wells Fargo Center. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Philadelphia Flyers director, events Lyric Hamilton, who was instrumental in Wells Fargo Center updating its code of conduct.
NHL
Connor has hat trick, Jets defeat Canucks for 5th straight win
WINNIPEG -- Kyle Connor had a hat trick to help the Winnipeg Jets win their fifth straight game, 7-4 against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre on Sunday. Connor's hat trick was his second of the season and fourth in the NHL. It also extended his point streak to six games (five goals, six assists).
NHL
Capitals Loan Joe Snively to Hershey
The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Joe Snively to the Hershey Bears. The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Joe Snively to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Snively has recorded one assist in six games with Washington...
NHL
Capitals Loan Aliaksei Protas to Hershey
ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Aliaksei Protas to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Protas, 22, has recorded 10 points (3g, 7a) in 41 games with Washington this season. The 6'6", 235-pound forward...
NHL
Wright Reassigned to Juniors
Kraken's 2022 first-round draft pick, fresh from captaining Team Canada to a World Junior gold medal, will rejoin his OHL Kingston club to make a run at coveted Memorial Cup. The Kraken announced Friday center Shane Wright has been reassigned to his juniors team, the Kingston Frontenacs, of the Ontario Hockey League.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (22-12-4) at Canadiens (16-21-3) | 4:30 p.m.
Kraken look to maintain "poise and belief" in Montreal with the opportunity to extend win streak. Time: 4:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. MONTREAL - The Canadiens stopped a seven-game losing streak on Saturday with a 5-4 win over St. Louis and are a group that has struggled of late winning four of their last 15 games. But don't count them out. Remember, this Montreal team beat Seattle at home on Dec. 6 in the second half of a back-to-back and they average just under six rush attacks per game (14th in the league). The lesson has been learned. "We never take any team lightly ever," Jared McCann said. "We were the team last year that was sometimes taken lightly."
NHL
'This city's amazing' | Dahlin tallies 5 points in front of sellout crowd
Olofsson scores winner as Buffalo rallies to defeat Minnesota 6-5 in overtime. Extended highlights of the Minnesota Wild at the Buffalo Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin and his teammates have walked beneath the same sign each time they've exited the Buffalo Sabres dressing room over the past two seasons. Before they take the ice, be it for practice or a game, they are greeted with the same two words.
