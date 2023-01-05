ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico snaps Oral Roberts' 10-game win streak, 82-75

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points, Josiah Allick and Morris Udeze added double-doubles and New Mexico snapped Oral Roberts’ 10-game win streak with an 82-75 victory. Mashburn sank 11 of 23 shots with two 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds for the Lobos (15-2), who fell out of the Top 25 this week after back-to-back Mountain West Conference losses to Fresno State and UNLV. Allick finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Udeze scored 12 with 10 boards. Jaelen House hit all eight of his free throws and scored 15 with five assists. Max Abmas scored 26 points for the Golden Eagles (13-4). He hit 10 of 22 shots but just 3 of 13 from beyond the arc.
Albuquerque police ID potential links between some shootings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico's largest city say they have found evidence of gunfire at the home of another elected official in early December. Monday's announcement by Albuquerque police brings the number of officials who have reported gunfire at or near their homes or officers over recent weeks to six. Police Chief Harold Medina says investigators have identified potential connections between some of the shootings but he didn’t provide details. While authorities have warned about the potential for violence and attacks on government officials and buildings around the U.S., Albuquerque has been struggling to address violent crime and back-to-back years of record killings. Public safety and gun control are expected to be among the issues tackled during the upcoming legislative session.
