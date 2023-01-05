ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico's largest city say they have found evidence of gunfire at the home of another elected official in early December. Monday's announcement by Albuquerque police brings the number of officials who have reported gunfire at or near their homes or officers over recent weeks to six. Police Chief Harold Medina says investigators have identified potential connections between some of the shootings but he didn’t provide details. While authorities have warned about the potential for violence and attacks on government officials and buildings around the U.S., Albuquerque has been struggling to address violent crime and back-to-back years of record killings. Public safety and gun control are expected to be among the issues tackled during the upcoming legislative session.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 16 HOURS AGO