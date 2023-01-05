Damar Hamlin Had 1 Question For Doctors When He Woke Up

Wonderful news spread Thursday afternoon when Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reported that Damar Hamlin had regained consciousness.

Buscaglia shed further light on the interactions medical professionals shared with Hamlin once the 24-year-old was able to communicate.

Staying true to his character, Hamlin's first question to his attending doctor was a selfless one.

In an exchange Buscaglia appropriately called "unbelievable," Hamlin's first priority was finding out whether the Buffalo Bills won their game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Damar Hamlin followed doctor's commands," Buscaglia reported, "And asked who won the game in writing, as he cannot communicate through speaking yet. Doctors responded 'Yes Damar, you won. You've won the game of life.'"

It's an incredible anecdote fitting of the love and support that football fans have shown Hamlin. After the second-year player suffered cardiac arrest and was hospitalized Monday, fans and teams alike united to show their support for the recovering safety.

As Buscaglia notes, Hamlin will face a long road to recovery. Medical professionals treating Damar gave a pragmatic overview of his condition, noting that while he can move his hands and feet, it's entirely too early to speculate on whether he'll play again.

For now, Bills fans can take solace in the wonderful news that Hamlin is conscious and making strides in his recovery.