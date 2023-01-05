ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points, Josiah Allick and Morris Udeze added double-doubles and New Mexico snapped Oral Roberts' 10-game win streak with an 82-75 victory on Monday night. Mashburn sank 11 of 23 shots with two 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds for the Lobos...

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 9 HOURS AGO