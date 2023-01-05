Don’t Give Up on New Year’s Resolutions with Help from These Apps

Eighty percent of people quit their New Year’s resolutions before the end of January. Don’t be one of them! Try these downloadable apps to keep you on track.

Fitness

AllTrails

Whether hiking, biking, walking or running is your goal this year, AllTrails can be your guide through the outdoors. The AllTrails app features over 200,000 trail maps. Sort by activity, or filter by dog friendly, child friendly, stroller or wheelchair accessible options. Before choosing your path, read reviews from fellow trail-goers. Never get lost, as the app navigates the trail with a GPS while tracking progress. After your activity, you can save and rate the trail for future reference.

MyFitnessPal

Keeping a food diary helps you understand your daily habits and how they shape your health. Track your nutrition with over 14 million foods available to log. Include water intake, exercise and other metrics to understand how your daily intake is impacting your health. Beyond food, record exercise, weight goals and access to professional advice from registered dietitians.

Sworkit

Workout anywhere and anytime with this fitness app. Create a personal plan to keep track of your goals. Customize each workout based on your needs, time restrictions or strategic goals. An exercise library offers over 800 options to try. Filter by age level, skill level or even specific muscle groups on the body to get the exact results you’re looking for. With categories like strength, cardio, yoga and stretching, collections cater to all types of needs. Explore strength training with weights, gym workout circuits or at home HITT.

Meditation

Headspace

Train your brain with this membership for the mind. Headspace focuses on the science of meditation. For beginners, basic courses let you choose your teacher or topic. Start or end your day in the app with meditations for sleep and wake cycles. Each meditation has a goal to help you focus on your mind and breathing for optimum benefits. Categories include grief, stress, anger beginner, focus and more.

Calm

With options ranging from sleep, meditation or music, Calm app gives access to meditation at all times of day. Sleep stories help you fall asleep. Music helps you focus and relax, and master classes taught by experts help harness the practice of meditation.

Simple Habit

Wellness and sleep therapy sessions offer guided meditations, daily motivation and coaching from experts. On-the-go features allow options for easing anxiety no matter where you are.

Dry January

I Am Sober

More than just a free sobriety counter, I Am Sober offers an entire community putting distance between themselves and bad habits. Pick any substance community to join and read countless stories of others quitting at a whole host of milestones. Communities include alcohol and drugs, caffeine, eating disorders, gambling, nicotine, stimulants, technology and more. Daily motivation is delivered along with accountability checks in the morning and evening.

Sober Grid

Track your recovery with this sobriety counter. This app features an option to find other people in your area that aren’t drinking or using drugs. Choose to remain completely anonymous and still have access to 24/7 peer support in your journey.

Sober Tool

Track not only the days your free from alcohol but also the money you have saved with the Sober Tool app. Daily motivation and messages help you stay on track. Use in the in-app search engine, type a word or emotion you’re feeling and find answers in how to cope. A chat forum allows users to share personal messages, comments, and give and receive support.

Limit screen time, increase focus

Flora

Do you have trouble putting down your phone? Plant seeds in the Flora app whenever you need to focus on your goal. Set a personal timer and watch a tree blossom on screen, minute by minute as you get closer to achieving the focus goal. If you pick up the phone before the timer is over, the tree dies. If successfully grown, new trees will be unlocked to grow. Invite friends and plant trees together, if someone kills the tree by looking at their phone before the timer, everyone gets notified. The app also features to-do lists, habit trackers and more.

Stay on budget

YNAB

You Need A Budget (YNAB) tells users that money doesn’t have to be messy. Securely sync your bank accounts and see a complete financial picture. A loan calculator, real-time expense tracking, spending and net-worth reports help users visualize their spending and pinpoint areas they could cut back or grow.

Mint

Spend smarter with the Mint app. Sync up bank accounts for a complete financial representation. Track transactions, budgets, expenses and your credit score. Bill trackers keep tabs on debt and help users reach their goals sooner.