KPVI Newschannel 6
Tax cuts, abortion on docket for 2023 Virginia legislative session
(The Center Square) – Tax cuts, abortion and education policy are among the range of issues Virginia lawmakers will debate after the 2023 legislative session convenes this week. The 2023 session that convenes Wednesday will likely be a sprint for lawmakers, who will meet for at least 30 days...
Indiana governor’s 2023 agenda calls for $5 billion in spending
(The Center Square) – Indiana will increase its public health and education investments as part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2023 Next Level Agenda, which includes $5 billion of spending. “By making lasting investments in our health, education and workforce, we are building a stronger tomorrow for all Hoosiers,”...
Indiana auditor, treasurer, secretary of state sworn in at Statehouse ceremony
The three Republican state officials elected by Hoosiers on Nov. 8 are on the job. A swearing-in ceremony Monday at the Statehouse marked the beginning of the four-year terms for State Auditor Tera Klutz, State Treasurer Daniel Elliott and Secretary of State Diego Morales. All three technically have been at...
Stitt outlines plans for his second term in inaugural address
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt laid out his plan for his next four years in office and called parental choice in education one of his priorities during his inaugural address Monday. “Just one year after we passed the Open Transfer law, thousands of students are taking advantage...
Ex-Reading superintendent tapped for Pa. education secretary
READING, Pa. — A former Reading School District superintendent is heading to Harrisburg. Pennsylvania's incoming governor, Josh Shapiro, picked Khalid Mumin, the former leader of Reading schools, to join his cabinet as education secretary. After some shorter stints by former superintendents, Khalid Mumin led the Reading School District for...
State Treasurer John Schroder to run for Louisiana governor
BATON ROUGE, La. - State Treasurer John Schroder told supporters Monday he is running for governor. "As a friend and loyal supporter I want you to be among the first to know the decision Ellie and I have made for our future and the future of the great state of Louisiana," Schroder said in his message.
Lt. Gov. Nungesser won't join 2023 governor's race
In somewhat of a surprise move, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announced he will not run for governor and will instead seek re-election. Nungesser made the announcement in a message to supporters Monday, pointing to “unfinished business” in his current role as the reason for sitting out the race.
Pennsylvania House speaker may not go independent; asked to 'immediately resign'
(The Center Square) – Within a week of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives choosing a surprise speaker to lead, the sense of support and unity is already fading. The House Republican who nominated Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Temple, to serve in a closely divided House has now called on him to “immediately resign.” Rozzi, from Temple, was a Democrat when nominated and in his acceptance speech vowed to be independent of Democrats and Republicans, including not caucusing with either party.
Report: PA actions key to Chesapeake Bay restoration
A new report says there's hope for restoring the Chesapeake Bay — if Pennsylvania does more to meet its clean-water commitments. The 2022 State of the Bay report assesses 13 key indicators of the bay's health. It finds three declined, and three water-quality measures improved. Harry Campbell, Pennsylvania science...
Pritzker lays out second-term agenda after inauguration
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is now in his second term. The governor took the oath of office Monday in Springfield alongside his wife and children. He joked about signs he saw around the state during the election that said “fire Pritzker.”. “I was concerned about...
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser to announce he's not running for governor, will seek re-election
BATON ROUGE, La. - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is set to announce he is not running for governor and will instead run for re-election this year, a surprise decision that comes after months of hinting he would run for the state’s top job. Nungesser said in a statement, which...
What Mark Rozzi’s record can tell us about what kind of Pa. House speaker he’ll be
HARRISBURG — In the Pennsylvania Capitol, no other issue defines the legislative career of newly minted state House Speaker Mark Rozzi more than helping survivors of decades-old sexual abuse. In every legislative session since he was first elected in 2012, Rozzi has sponsored bills that would suspend the state’s...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders to be inaugurated as Governor of Arkansas Tuesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Tuesday, Jan. 10, is inauguration day for Arkansas' first female governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Monday afternoon, dozens of newly installed Arkansas and United States flags were seen flying at the state capitol building, along with other decorations and staging. A rehearsal inauguration ceremony and address...
Degenfelder Announces Leadership Team, Monday Memos
Happy New Year! I am very excited to work with you in 2023, and beyond. I ran to be State Superintendent because I am a product of Wyoming public schools, a lifelong Wyomingite, and as such have a deeply held passion for ensuring our students are provided every opportunity to build a successful future right here in Wyoming.
Wilkes-Barre Area superintendent reviews building projects and plans
PLAINS TWP. — The Wilkes-Barre Area School District is planning a series of building projects that will be funded without new debt or higher taxes, Superintendent Brian Costello said during an address at Monday’s school board meeting. Plans include: a new administration office complex across from the new...
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, January 10th, 2023
(Iowa City) -- The Iowa State Patrol has identified the two people who were killed in a multi-vehicle accident Sunday morning on I-80 near Iowa City under icy and foggy conditions. The patrol says 57-year-old David Mosinski of Fairfield died when his pickup hit a semi that had jackknifed on the roadway. Thirty-seven-year-old Junier Venero of Houston, Texas was a passenger in the semi and got out after it jackknifed. The patrol says he was then was hit and killed on the roadway. The accident involved some 15 vehicles, nine of them were semis.
