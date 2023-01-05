The 24-inch iMac M1 just hit its lowest price ever

Good sales on Apple devices are hard to come by, but discounts on iMacs are even more unusual. That's why we're keen to spotlight this excellent deal.

The 2021 Apple iMac (M1/256GB) is $1,149 at Amazon right now, the lowest price we've ever seen for this all-in-one. It's one of the best Apple deals around right now, so if you're interested, get it while you can.

Apple iMac (2021/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon

Save $150! Like many Apple products, good discounts on iMacs don’t show up often — so when one does, it’s big news. Right now, you can save $150 on the 2021 iMac, and take full advantage of its beautiful display, 1080p webcam, rich audio, and the impressive performance of its M1 chip. View Deal

Apple iMac (2021/512GB): was $1,699 now $1,499 @ Amazon

Save $200! For a bigger discount, Amazon has the 2021 iMac with 512GB storage on sale for $1,499, which is $200 off and its lowest price ever. However, stock is limited. View Deal

The iMac 2021 (24-inch) is one of the best all-in-one computers on the market. If you're not one for a MacBook, the iMac is the computer to get — we rated it as the best all-in-one for families.

The iMac 2021 offers incredible performance thanks to its M1 chip. It races through everyday tasks like browsing and streaming, and rendering video also ran at a nice clip. We will note that it's not quite as fast as the new MacBook Pro M2 , but if you're not looking to make a career out of editing video, the difference won't bother you.

The iMac 2021 also has a beautiful display. With a 4.5K resolution and great viewing angles, the iMac could become your new favorite device for watching movies. The speakers also provide very rich audio with strong bass.

Making a lot of video calls? This iMac has a 1080p webcam, which will keep you looking sharp. The three mics built into the device will also isolate your voice to carry it across clearly, even if you're in a noisy apartment.

Our main complaints with the 2021 iMac are its lack of vertical height adjustment and small number of ports. Wireless accessories will be your best friend, so it's good that the included Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard are both wireless.

